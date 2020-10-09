This Good Class Bungalow costs a record-breaking $150,000 a month to rent, here's what it looks like inside

There’s plenty of things one can do with $150,000, but would renting a good class bungalow be one of them?

With a monthly premium of $150,000, this Good Class Bungalow (GCB) at Bishopsgate is the first residential property in Singapore that has achieved a monthly rental fee exceeding $100,000.

According to Edgeprop, the bungalow sits on a freehold site of just over 17,100 sq ft with a built-up area of 15,000 sq ft, but the location isn't the only thing that matters to GCB tenants.

"The most important criteria is that it has to be well-designed and new," says Wendy Neo, the specialist in renting and selling of luxury homes who brokered the deal.

So what does it look like inside a GCB with a monthly rental that's equivalent to half the price of a BTO flat?

For starters, the house has both a rooftop gym and a swimming pool spanning 23 metres on the attic level.

PHOTO: Guz Architects

It's not just your average pool too. The swimming pool is designed with a glass floor, acting as a skylight to allow natural light into the central atrium areas on the lower levels of the house.

PHOTO: Guz Architects

There's also a terrace garden on every level of the house. After all, the architect behind this GCB is none other than the award-winning architect Guz Wilkinson of Guz Architects, whose design hallmarks are all about having luxuriant greenery all around.

PHOTO: Guz Architects

Meanwhile, the first level of the house features a wide entertainment space that opens out to the large expanse of the green garden, past a bridge atop a water feature.

PHOTO: Guz Architects

There's also a driveway that links directly to a basement garage, spacious enough to accommodate up to six cars.

And since it's situated in a cul-de-sac, the entire building is its own private green space.

This bungalow could, perhaps, be eclipsed by the lease of another luxury bungalow at Tanglin Hill, with an asking rent upward of $125,000 a month. The house features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms atop a land area of 35,000 sq ft.

