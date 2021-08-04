Grab launches new financial literacy programme for its driver and delivery-partners

Grab Singapore has launched a new financial literacy programme for its driver and delivery-partners.

The programme, named FinLit, will be part of the GrabAcademy initiative which covers all aspects of its partners' training needs from onboarding, personal and professional development to career transition. GrabAcademy is part of the broader GrabForGood initiative where Grab is committed to create a positive impact to three core groups - People, Partners and the Planet.

The new FinLit programme aims to help Grab's partners gain a better understanding of financial services, empowering them to have a stronger grasp of their personal finances and strengthen the abilities to improve their livelihoods outside of the Grab platform. The programme will be available via the in-app GrabAcademy at no cost. Grab hopes to reach 5,000 partners through this programme by the end of the year.

Co-developed with Ngee Ann Polytechnic, the FinLit programme comprises six bite-sized video modules of around 10 minutes each. The modules will cover a range of topics, including basic financial planning, budgeting and saving, loans and credit, insurance, as well as investment and retirement planning.

More infomation on GrabAcademy can be found here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.