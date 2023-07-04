Grand Dunman condo preview till July 11, located 2-min walk from Dakota MRT and close to CBD and reputable schools

Real estate developers SingHaiyi Group and CSC Land Group will be commencing previews for their latest project, Grand Dunman, from July 1 to July 11, 2023. Sales bookings will launch on July 15, 2023.

With 1,008 residential units and five commercial shops, Grand Dunman is the biggest new launch this year.

Grand Dunman is SingHaiyi and CSC Land’s first project in District 15. SingHaiyi’s last project, Parc Clematis in Clementi, has sold 99.8 per cent of its units, while CSC Land’s last project, Parc Greenwich EC in Sengkang, is fully sold.

2-minute walk to Dakota MRT, minutes’ drive to the CBD

Grand Dunman will appeal to buyers who like living by the city, yet are moments away from the sea. It’s a 2-minute walk to Dakota MRT station on the Circle Line. From there, it’s one stop to PLQ, two to Kallang Wave Mall and four to Suntec City.

For drivers, it will take less than 10 minutes to get to the CBD.

Future residents can also jog or cycle to the Marina Bay Waterfront, MBS and East Coast Park via the Geylang Park Connector just outside the development.

Within 1km of Kong Hwa School

District 15 is well-known for its prestigious schools, so Grand Dunman will be an advantage for families with children. It’s within 1km of Kong Hwa School, about a 9-minute walk away.

Other reputable schools like Dunman High, Chung Cheng High (Main) and Tanjong Katong Primary School are about a 5-minute drive away.

Over 40 lifestyle facilities; 1-to-1 carpark to unit ratio

Grand Dunman has over 40 lifestyle facilities, including an 80-metre Grand Pool, a Hydro Massage, a Treehouse Playground and a tree-top walk bridge linking the playground to the Pool Clubhouse. There’s also a Jewel Clubhouse with several function rooms and a karaoke/music room.

Plus, there are 1,009 parking lots, which means there’s a 1-to-1 carpark to unit ratio.

Almost half of Grand Dunman’s units are 1 and 2-bedders

Grand Dunman comprises 1- to 5-bedroom units, dual-key and penthouse units. There are seven residential towers of up to 18 floors. Outward-facing stacks will have views of the surrounding landed estates. Selected units will also enjoy views of the city skyline and the sea.

Most units are part of the Luxury collection, while about 11per cent are part of the Grand collection.

1- and 2-bedroom units (including those with a study room) make up 45.6per cent of the unit mix, which cater to young families, couples and investors. There are also 70 units of 2 and 3-bedroom dual-key apartments, suitable for investors and multi-generational families.

The Grand collection comprises 100 units of 3, 4 and 5-bedders, with sizes ranging from 1,475 sqft to 2,497 sqft. All of them come with a private lift.

Units come with premium fitting brands such as Gessi, Miele, Kohler and more.

Grand Dunman has also collaborated with global gaming brand Razer for one of the bedrooms in the 4-bedroom showflat. Prospective buyers who visit the showflat will be able to envision having a gaming room in their new home.

Third new launch in District 15 this year

Grand Dunman is the third project to launch in District 15 this year, after Tembusu Grand and The Continuum. Tembusu Grand, a 99-year project by CDL, sold 53 per cent of its units (340 out of 638) during its launch weekend, with average prices of $2,465 psf. The Continuum, a freehold project by Hoi Hup and Sunway, sold 26.5 per cent of units (216 out of 816) during its launch weekend at an average price of $2,732 psf.

Several other new launches are also open for previews during the same period as Grand Dunman. Lentor Hills Residences and The Myst started their previews on June 24, while Pinetree Hill started theirs on June 29. Upcoming new launches in the pipeline are Altura EC by Qingjian Realty and The LakeGarden Residences by Wingtai.

This article was first published in 99.co.