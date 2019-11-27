GST increase: Here's how much more you'll have to pay

It was in Budget 2018 when the much-expected Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate increase was officially announced. The government would raise the GST from the current 7 per cent to 9 per cent somewhere between 2021 to 2025.

The government has stated that the exact time to introduce the GST hike would depend on the state of the economy, how much expenditure grows, and some other factors.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF GST RATES

The GST was first implemented in Singapore in 1994 and is meant to be a tax on domestic consumption, including imports. Here is a history of GST rates over the years:

1994: GST introduced with rate of 3 per cent

2003: GST rate revised to 4 per cent

2004: GST rate revised to 5 per cent

2007: GST rate revised to 7 per cent

Thus, even if the GST hike was introduced at the earliest possible time (in 2021), it would mean that GST rates were kept steady for 14 years.

HOW MUCH REVENUE IS COLLECTED FROM GST?

Here's an overview of the proportion of overall government revenue that GST provides (in comparison with other forms of taxes) in FY2018:

PHOTO: Dollars and Sense

At 15.3 per cent, GST is an important source of revenue that contributes nearly as much as personal income tax (15.9 per cent) to Singapore's coffers.

Here's how much GST is collected in dollar terms over the years:

PHOTO: Dollars and Sense

As you can see, about $11.29 billion was collected from GST revenues in 2018, with $11.69 expected to be collected from GST in 2019.

For reference, here are the GST revenues over the past 10 years, based on data from SingStat:

Year Revenue from GST (7%) 2018 $11.29 billion 2017 $10.96 billion 2016 $11.08 billion 2015 $10.35 billion 2014 $10.22 billion 2013 $9.53 billion 2012 $9.04 billion 2011 $8.69 billion 2010 $8.20 billion 2009 $6.91 billion

HOW MUCH MORE REVENUE WILL RAISING GST TO 9 PER CENT BRING?