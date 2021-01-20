Guide to SME grants and Covid-19 measures to support businesses in Singapore

Covid-19 has been one of the biggest, if not the biggest cause behind rising unemployment and decline in consumer spending. It has resulted in a vicious loop: with job losses, people are cutting back on spending, which in turn has caused cessation of businesses and an impending recession. And of course, that leads to further unemployment.

On both the consumer and business fronts, the government has introduced a host of measures to help Singaporeans tide through these challenging times.

Support measures available to help businesses tide through Covid-19

Companies have borne the brunt of lockdowns all over the world. In Singapore, we saw 8,500 business entities closing in April. Much like supporting its citizens, the Singapore government has also introduced support measures to help businesses during these difficult times.

On 26 May 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat introduced additional support measures being provided through the $33 billion Fortitude Budget, targeted at helping SMEs as we ease out of the Circuit Breaker and into Phase 1.

The fourth budget this year, the government is pulling out all the stops to help businesses survive Covid-19.

Together with the earlier Unity, Resilience and Solidarity Budgets, the government is dedicating close to $100 billion in total.

Here are the Covid-19 support measures available for businesses.

Here’s a handy infographic from MOF:

PHOTO: Ministry of Finance (MOF)

The adoption of digital solutions has been accelerated by the arrival of Covid-19. Like what Minister Heng said, “those who are willing to transform will not be left behind“. Help the government help you, by taking the first step to go digital.

Here are more details on support measures available for businesses to cope with Covid-19.

Grants available for SMEs in Singapore

The Singapore government is committed to helping SMEs grow in Singapore. Grants have been made available for SMEs to apply for. Here are the grants SMEs can tap on.

Name of grant Grant amount Who is it for Enterprise Development Grant Up to 80 per cent of qualifying project costs. For companies with projects that upgrade the business, innovate or venture overseas. These projects also have to fall under these 3 pillars: Core Capabilities, Innovation and Productivity, Market Access International Co-Innovation Programmes Supports projects that catalyse cross-border collaboration on technology development and co-innovation. Companies looking at internationalisation and cross-border collaboration. Land Productivity Grant (LPG) Up to 70 per cent of the qualifying costs, such as relocation cost, third-party consultancy fees and manpower costs. For companies looking to optimise land use through domestic or overseas relocation. Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) Grant Up to 70 per cent of eligible costs, capped at $100,000 per company per new market. For companies looking to expand overseas. Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) Funding support of up to 80 per cent on qualifying costs. For companies that are looking to adopt IT solutions and equipment to enhance business processes. This could include solutions that help the company implement Covid-19 business continuity measures. SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit (SFEC) $10,000 credit to cover up to 90 per cent of out-of-pocket expenses on qualifying costs. Companies looking to transform their enterprise and develop the capabilities of their employees.

Here are more details on the grants available for SMEs in Singapore.

The Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) supports projects that help companies upgrade their business, innovate or venture overseas. The EDG specifies 3 core areas that your project can fall under, namely:

Core Capabilities Innovation and Productivity Market Access

Grant amount: Up to 80 per cent of qualifying project costs, namely third party consultancy fees, software and equipment, and internal manpower cost.

This can go up to 90per cent for companies that are severely impacted by Covid-19.

Eligibility criteria:

Be registered and operating in Singapore

Have a minimum of 30per cent local shareholding

Be in a financially viable position to start and complete the project

With globalisation, the economies and businesses in the world today have become intertwined. International Co-Innovation Programmes aims to help companies with their growth and internationalisation, by supporting projects that catalyse cross-border collaboration on technology development and co-innovation.

The grant amount and eligibility criteria differs based on the programme.

More specifically, Singapore has programmes with:

Each of these programmes call out to companies that are keen to embark on joint innovation projects with companies in the respective countries.

The LPG is for companies that are looking to optimise land use through either domestic or overseas relocation.

The LPG helps to defray part of the costs that arise from the relocation, such as relocation cost, third-party consultancy fees and manpower costs.

Grant amount: Ranges from 10 per cent to up to 70 per cent of the qualifying costs.This grant amount is also dependent on the amount of land freed up and the remaining lease term.

Eligibility criteria:

Company has to be physically present and registered in Singapore

Company has to be currently situated on industrial land

For overseas relocation, company must demonstrate strong linkages from the relocated activities to the activities carried out in Singapore

Company must generate a minimum of 0.1 hectare (ha) of land savings

The MRA grant is for companies that are looking to bring their business overseas, providing the support required for market promotion, business development and market set-up.

Grant amount: Up to 70 per cent of eligible costs, capped at $100,000 per company per new market. This $100,000 cap is also specifically broken down into 3 components:

Overseas market promotion (capped at $20,000)

Overseas business development (capped at $50,000)

Overseas market set-up (capped at $30,000)

Eligibility criteria:

Business entity is registered/incorporated in Singapore

New market entry criteria, i.e. target overseas country whereby the applicant has not exceeded $100,000 in overseas sales in each of the last three preceding years

At least 30 per cent local shareholding

Group Annual Sales Turnover of not more than $100 million; OR Company’s Group Employment Size of not more than 200 employees

The PSG supports companies that are keen on adopting IT solutions and equipment to enhance business processes. It has also been expanded to include solutions adopted to implement Covid-19 business continuity measures. These solutions have to be pre-scoped by various government agencies.

Grant amount: Previously at 70 per cent, the funding support level has been increased to 80 per cent from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

Registered and operating in Singapore

Purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solutions or equipment must be used in Singapore

Have a minimum of 30 per cent local shareholding (for selected solutions only)

The SFEC encourages companies to transform their enterprise and workforce by providing $10,000 credit. This credit can be used for SFEC-supportable programmes that cover enterprise transformation or workforce transformation.

Grant amount: A one-off $10,000 credit to help cover up to 90 per cent of out-of-pocket expenses on qualifying costs. The SFEC specifies that $3,000 of the credit should be used for workforce transformation programmes, with up to $7,000 for enterprise transformation.

Eligibility criteria:

Have contributed at least $750 Skills Development Levy over the period

Have employed at least three Singapore Citizens (SCs) or Permanent Residents (PRs) every month over the same period

Have not been qualified at any of the earlier periods

With some of the relief measures ending in May 2020, businesses could find it difficult to keep their heads above water without government support.

Besides the Covid-19 measures and SME grants, there are also other ways companies can access capital should things go south.

This could be through an SME business loan, or even a personal loan with low interest rates.