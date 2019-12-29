Is Haidilao a good stock to own?

Read also

In Haidilao's case, its strong brand and loyal customers make its revenue streams recurring and predictable.

Needless to say, more brand-conscious consumers are loyal to brands that they trust. Haidilao has a strong brand and sticky following with consumers. The long queues in its Singapore outlets are a testament to that.

The number of customers Haidilao serves is also obviously large. In 2018, it served more than 160 million customers! That means it has no customer concentration risk at all.

5. DOES HAIDILAO HAVE A PROVEN ABILITY TO GROW?

Haidilao was listed only in 2018, and so far, it has shown the ability to grow based on its financials released in its initial public offering prospectus and subsequent earnings updates.

PHOTO: The Good Investors

Revenue has compounded by 43 per cent per year from 2015 to 2018 and the growth rate accelerated to 59 per cent in the first half of 2019. Profit has grown at an even faster pace, at a compounded rate of 82 per cent per year from 2015 to 2018. In the first half of 2019, profit increased by 41 per cent.

6. DOES HAIDILAO HAVE A HIGH LIKELIHOOD OF GENERATING A STRONG AND GROWING STREAM OF FREE CASH FLOW IN THE FUTURE?