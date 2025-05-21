HDB BTO July 2025 review: Locations, resale, values, amenities and more

Prospective home buyers, your next big opportunity is here. The July 2025 HDB Build-to-Order (BTO) launch is just around the corner — and it's shaping up to be one of the year's most anticipated housing events.

HDB will be offering around 5,400 BTO flats across eight towns islandwide, including mature estates like Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh, as well as more budget-friendly areas like Woodlands, Bukit Panjang, and Sembawang. Whether you're looking for city-fringe convenience or green-space tranquillity, this launch offers something for everyone.

And that's not all. A concurrent Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise will also be happening — with about 3,000 flats up for grabs. These include units from previous projects that are either already completed or under construction, so they're ideal for those who want to move in sooner.

If you're still comparing locations or haven't chosen your favourite estate, don't worry — this guide is here to help. We'll cover what to expect from each BTO site, including locations, flat types, and who each project is best suited for.

1. What's on offer at the Jul 2025 BTO launch?

For the first BTO launch of 2025, we're looking at eight projects in seven towns: Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands.

Here's a summary of all the Jul 2025 HDB BTO flat types, classification, and number of units:

Classification Location Units Flat Types Prime Bukit Merah (Tanglin) 590 2-, 3-, 4-room Prime Bukit Merah (Alexandra) 490 3, 4-room Plus/Prime Toa Payoh 720 2-, 3-, 4-room Plus Clementi 750 2-, 3-, 4-room Standard Bukit Panjang 620 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-room Standard Sembawang 750 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-room, 3Gen Standard Tampines 380 2, 4, 5-room Standard Woodlands 1,130 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-room

Unit counts are estimated based on HDB map images and launch briefs; final numbers to be confirmed by HDB.

There may be only five projects, but there are many factors to consider. To make sense of all that's on offer, we'll review the July 2025 BTO projects in terms of:

Who it's best for : Families with school-going kids, seniors, nature-lovers, and more.

Location : Generally, we assume the more central the better. Most Singaporeans don't like to live somewhere too ulu , and all of us need to go to town for catch-ups, work and more. We'll also let you know which projects are Plus or Prime projects — these locations are choicier, but come with a 10-year minimum occupancy period (MOP) and stricter rental conditions.

Amenities : We look at the nearest MRT station(s), nearby schools, shopping malls, markets and other amenities.

Date of completion : The sooner it’s done, the better.

Price : The lower the better.

Resale value : The higher the better. We reference the latest HDB resale statistics from Q1 2025 to give you an idea. You can also check the resale flat prices for individual units sold within the past two years using HDB's Resale Flat Prices service.

Application rate : The lower the better — there ' s no point in a great flat that you can’t even get because it's so oversubscribed. The application rate is calculated by taking the number of applicants divided by the number of flats available. Simply, it reflects the number of applicants vying for one unit. If the application rate is 3, there are three applicants vying for one unit. We will report these once the BTO applications open and HDB reports the rates

One more thing... sun direction is also a factor you might want to consider. Look out for when HDB releases detailed site plans of each of the projects. East- and west-facing units will be at the sun’s mercy, while north- and south-facing flats will be the least affected by direct sunlight.

2. [Prime] Bukit Merah - July 2025 HDB BTO review

Bukit Merah - July 2025 HDB BTO Overall rating : ★★★★☆ (3.3) Best for : City commuters, young couples, and buyers prioritising resale value. Location ★★★★★ Alexandra project : Bounded by Alexandra Road and Prince Charles Crescent Tanglin project : Along Tanglin Road Travel time to CBD : Under 30min by public transport, 15 minutes by car Nearest MRT station : Redhill Amenities ★★☆☆☆ (14 nearby schools on HDB’s map) Nearby schools : Crescent Girls’ School, APSN (Tanglin School), Alexandra Hill Primary School, Gan Eng Seng School, Alexandra Primary School, Zhangde Primary School, Queenstown Secondary School, Gan Eng Seng Primary School, Bukit Merah Secondary School ★★★★☆ Nearby shopping malls, markets and other amenities : Delta Sport Centre, IKEA Alexandra, Alexandra Central, Tiong Bahru Plaza Resale value (based on Q1 2025 median resale prices) ★★★★★ 2-room Flexi : – 3-room : $430,000 4-room : $925,000 5-room : –

Flat types

Bukit Merah has two BTO projects up for offer in this July 2025 sales exercise:

Number of units Flat type Alexandra Tanglin 2-room Flexi (Type 1) _ 240 3-room 70 90 4-room 420 260 Total 490 590

Bukit Merah is one of Singapore's most sought-after mature estates — and with just 490 and 590 units available across its two July 2025 BTO plots, demand is expected to be intense. The Alexandra site is tucked beside Alexandra Canal Corridor and Ikea Alexandra is just five minutes away by car or 10 minutes by public transport.

The Tanglin plot is located a bit farther from Redhill MRT, but includes added conveniences — a preschool, eating house, supermarket, and shops within the development.

If you lived in this area, commuting is an absolute breeze. You only need under 30 minutes to get to the CBD by public transport, or just 15 minutes by car. Due to the excellent location, we can be pretty confident that these will be classified as Prime flats.

That means a longer minimum occupancy period of 10 years, and be prepared for the government to claw back a portion of the flat subsidy if/when you sell your property.

Speaking of, if you're thinking long-term, the potential resale value speaks volumes. As of Q1 2025, 4-room resale flats in Bukit Merah had a median price of $925,000 — second only to Queenstown and Toa Payoh.

Note that these projects don't have the same availability of room type. The Alexandra site does not have any 2-room units available — you'll have to turn to the Tanglin one for that. Neither site is offering any 5-room flats.

PSA: For the Bukit Merah BTOs, you'll be applying for the town, not your preferred site. That means you can't choose between the Alexandra and Tanglin plots — you'll be balloted for either. If your preferred project runs out of units before your turn, you may be left with the alternative. Declining to book a flat risks losing your first-timer priority, and you face a 1-year application ban if you do that twice.

3. [Plus/Prime] Toa Payoh - July 2025 HDB BTO review

Toa Payoh - July 2025 HDB BTO Overall rating : ★★★★☆ Best for : Families and those seeking centrality, but without being in an overtly prime location. Location ★★★★☆ Bounded by Raffles Rise and Toa Payoh Rise. Travel time to CBD : Around 30 min by public transport, 20 minutes by car Nearest MRT station : Caldecott Amenities ★★★☆☆ (19 nearby schools on HDB’s map) Nearby schools : Raffles Girl’s School (Secondary), Marymount Convent School, Lighthouse School, CHIJ Primary and Secondary Schools (Toa Payoh), Kheng Cheng School, Beatty Secondary School ★★★★☆ Nearby shopping malls, markets and other amenities : Toa Payoh Central, Toa Payoh Public Library, Mount Alvernia Hospital Resale value (based on Q1 2025 median resale prices) ★★★★★ 2-room Flexi : – 3-room : $398,000 4-room : $948,000 5-room : –

Flat types

Toa Payoh—Jul 2025 BTO Flat type Number of units 2-room Flexi 190 3-room 70 4-room 460 Total 730

Located in one of Singapore's most established and centrally positioned towns, the Toa Payoh BTO project is expected to be one of the most popular in the July 2025 launch.

With Caldecott MRT just a short walk away and Toa Payoh MRT within reach, this site enjoys excellent connectivity — you can get to the CBD in about 30 minutes by public transport, or 20 minutes by car.

What makes this launch especially appealing for families is the strong lineup of nearby schools. You'll find CHIJ Primary and Secondary (Toa Payoh) close by, as well as Marymount Convent School. Within the development itself, future residents can look forward to a preschool, eating house, and shops — bringing daily essentials right to your doorstep.

Living near Toa Payoh MRT also means access to a well-developed cluster of amenities, including Toa Payoh Central, the public library, sports complex, and hawker centres.

This BTO site blends convenience with community infrastructure, making it a top choice for families looking to settle in a town that has everything.

Toa Payoh doesn't just score high on convenience and connectivity — it also boasts one of the highest HDB resale values in Singapore. In Q1 2025, the median resale price for a 4-room flat in the estate was a remarkable $948,000.

That places it at the top of the resale charts, ahead of even Bukit Merah and just behind Queenstown, making this BTO project an attractive long-term investment as well.

With its strong location, full suite of facilities, proximity to top schools, and strong resale potential, this is a project that's bound to be oversubscribed.

4. [Plus] Clementi - Feb 2025 HDB BTO review

Clementi - July 2025 HDB BTO Overall rating : ★★★★☆ Best for : Parents of school-age kids and west-side dwellers. Location ★★★★☆ Along Clementi Avenue. Travel time to CBD : Just over 30 minutes by public transport, around 20 minutes by car Nearest MRT station : Clementi Amenities ★★★☆☆ (16 nearby schools on HDB’s map) Nearby schools : Clementi Town Secondary School, Clementi Primary School, Nan Hua Primary School, Pei Tong Primary School & MK @ Pei Tong, School of Science & Technology, Singapore Polytechnic, New Town Secondary School, Qifa Primary School, Nan Hua High School, NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, Kent Ridge Secondary School, National University of Singapore ★★★★☆ Nearby shopping malls, markets and other amenities : The Clementi Mall, Grantral Mall, 321 Clementi, Clementi Sports Hall, Clementi Swimming Complex, Clementi Stadium Resale value (based on Q1 2025 median resale prices) ★★★★★ 2-room Flexi : – 3-room : $428,000 4-room : $917,400 5-room : –

Flat types and facilities

Clementi—Jul 2025 BTO Flat type Number of units 2-room Flexi 420 3-room 110 4-room 220 Total 750

The Clementi BTO site is located in one of Singapore's most established west-side neighbourhoods — making it a strong contender for buyers who want both connectivity and community.

With Clementi MRT and Clementi Mall just a short walk away, residents will enjoy easy access to daily essentials, retail, dining, and transport. Travelling to the CBD takes just over 30 minutes by public transport, or around 20 minutes by car.

Education is a major advantage here. The site is surrounded by reputable institutions, including Nan Hua High School, Kent Ridge Secondary School, and even the National University of Singapore (NUS). This makes it an excellent long-term option for families planning to stay through multiple schooling stages.

Active folks will appreciate being near Clementi Stadium, Sports Hall, and Swimming Complex, while foodies and convenience-seekers will be happy to know that the BTO project itself is expected to come with an eating house, minimart, and preschool — perfect for busy families.

This site is expected to be classified as a Plus project, which means a 10-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and subsidy recovery on resale.

However, given Clementi's enduring popularity and strong fundamentals, we doubt these rules will do much to curb demand. The numbers back this up — 4-room resale flats here fetched a median of $917,400 in Q1 2025.

If you're eyeing the west, this launch should be on your radar.

5. [Standard] Bukit Panjang - July 2025 HDB BTO review

Bukit Panjang - July 2025 HDB BTO Overall rating : ★★☆☆☆ Best for : Nature-lovers and families looking for space and value. Location ★★☆☆☆ Along Bukit Panjang Ring Road. Travel time to CBD : Around 40 minutes by public transport, 30 minutes by car Nearest MRT/LRT station : Bangkok LRT, Fajar LRT Amenities ★★☆☆☆ (14 nearby schools on HDB’s map) Nearby schools : Zhenghua Primary School, Beacon Primary School, Greenridge Primary School, West Spring Primary School, Zhenghua Secondary School, West Spring Secondary School, Greenridge Secondary School, Bukit Panjang Primary School ★★★☆☆ Nearby shopping malls, markets and other amenities : Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, Bukit Panjang Community Club, Pang Sua Park Connector, Bukit panjang Plaza, Pubkit Panjang Public Library, Greenridge Shopping Centre Resale value (based on Q1 2025 median resale prices) ★★☆☆☆ 2-room Flexi : – 3-room : – 4-room : $561,000 5-room : $687,800

Flat types

Bukit Panjang—Jul 2025 BTO Flat type Number of units 2-room Flexi 120 3-room 90 4-room 230 5-room 180 Total 620

If you're a nature-lover or looking for a quieter, family-oriented neighbourhood, the Bukit Panjang BTO project might just be your match. Nestled right next to Zhenghua Nature Park, this site offers easy access to greenery and park connector trails — perfect for morning jogs, evening walks, or weekend cycling.

Transport-wise, the nearest stations are Bangkit LRT and Fajar LRT, which link you to Choa Chu Kang MRT and the North-South Line. From there, Lot One mall is within reach. However, getting to the CBD can take about 40 minutes by public transport, or 30 minutes by car, so connectivity isn't its strongest suit.

What it does offer is everyday convenience. Within the BTO development itself, you'll find a preschool, eating house, minimart, shops, and a residents' network centre — all the essentials right at your doorstep. Beacon Primary School is located just next door, which makes this a top pick for young families. Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market is also just down the road.

In Q1 2025, 4-room flats in the area had a median resale price of $561,000. While this is on the lower end, if you're thinking about resale value, we also expect flats here to be priced lower.

As this will likely be a Standard project with a 5-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and no resale clawback, this BTO offers solid value.

6. [Standard] Sembawang - July 2025 HDB BTO review

Sembawang—Jul 2025 HDB BTO Overall rating : ★★☆☆☆ Best for : Singles or young couples who prioritise affordability. Location ★★☆☆☆ Bounded by Admiralty Link, Admiralty Lane, and Canberra Road. Travel time to CBD : Almost 1 hour by public transport, 40 minutes by car Nearest MRT/LRT station : Sembawang MRT Amenities ★☆☆☆☆ (8 nearby schools on HDB’s map) Nearby schools : Endeavour Primary School, Rainbow Centre Admiral Hill, Northoaks Primary School, Canberra Primary and Secondary School, Wellington Primary School, Sembawang Primary and Secondary School ★★☆☆☆ Nearby shopping malls, markets and other amenities : Sembawang Mart, Sun Plaza, Sembawang Public Library, Canberra Community Club Resale value (based on Q1 2025 median resale prices) ★★★☆☆ 2-room Flexi : $362,400 3-room : $520,000 4-room : $638,400 5-room : $669,000

Flat types

Sembawang—Jul 2025 BTO Flat type Number of units 2-room Flexi 160 3-room 80 4-room 280 5-room 200 3Gen 30 Total 750

Tucked away in Singapore's northern heartlands, the Sembawang BTO project offers a peaceful, low-density lifestyle that may appeal to families who value space and tranquillity over city buzz.

But it comes with a trade-off: connectivity to the CBD isn't the best. Commuting takes almost an hour by public transport, and around 40 minutes by car.

The nearest MRT station is Sembawang, though it's not exactly a stone's throw away — you'll likely need to take a bus or commit to a longer walk. That said, the estate is still fairly self-contained. Sun Plaza, the area's main shopping mall, is located at the MRT and covers most daily needs.

For families, there are a few schools in the area, and the project will feature an integrated preschool — a plus for those with young children. While this development does not include an eating house, it still delivers solid fundamentals for quiet living.

Notably, this is one of the few July 2025 BTO projects to offer 3Gen flats, making it an attractive choice for multi-generational households. It's expected to be a Standard project, with a 5-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP).

In terms of long-term value, 4-room flats in Sembawang had a median resale price of $638,400 in Q1 2025-outperforming areas like Bukit Panjang.

7. [Standard] Tampines - July 2025 HDB BTO review

Tampines - July 2025 HDB BTO Overall rating : ★★★★☆ Best for : Easties who want greenery and/or schools. Location ★★★☆☆ Bounded by Simei Road and Upper Changi Road East. Travel time to CBD : Just over 30 minutes by public transport, just under 30 minutes by car Nearest MRT/LRT station : Upper Changi MRT Amenities ★★★★★ (40 nearby schools on HDB’s map) Nearby schools : Singapore University of Technology and Design, Changkat and Primary Secondary School, ITE College East, East Spring Primary and Secondary School, Ngee Ann Secondary School, Temasek Junior College (Holding), Dunman Secondary School, Chongzheng Primary School Yumi Primary School ★★★☆☆ Nearby shopping malls, markets and other amenities : Singapore Expo, Eastpoint Mall, Changi Seimei Community Club, Changi General Hospital, St Andrew’s Community Hospital Resale value (based on Q1 2025 median resale prices) ★★★☆☆ 2-room Flexi : – 3-room : $485,000 4-room : $688,400 5-room : $800,000

Flat types and facilities

Tampines—Jul 2025 BTO Flat type Number of units 2-room Flexi 140 4-room 140 5-room 100 Total 380

This July 2025 BTO launch in Tampines is set to be one of the most limited offerings — only 380 units are available. Despite the small number, it ticks a lot of boxes, especially for those who work or study in the East.

The project is situated near Upper Changi MRT and within easy reach of Expo MRT, connecting residents to both the Downtown and East-West lines.

It's also close to Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), making it a solid choice for academics, students, or professionals working in nearby business parks.

On-site amenities are another highlight. The development will feature a preschool, eating house, supermarket, shops, and even a restaurant or fast food outlet — bringing all your day-to-day essentials right to your doorstep.

While Tampines is known as a mature and well-connected town, this particular site sits on the eastern fringe, closer to Changi than to the main Tampines Central area. That said, the convenience of nearby MRT stations and the Expo area's growing vibrancy make up for it.

In terms of value, it's strong: Q1 2025 resale data shows a 4-room flat median price of $688,400-higher than towns like Bukit Panjang and Sembawang. With its low unit count and strong location, this one may to go fast.

8. [Standard] Woodlands - July 2025 HDB BTO review

Woodlands - July 2025 HDB BTO Overall rating : ★★★☆☆ Best for : JB day-trippers, nature-lovers, and budget-conscious buyers. Location ★★☆☆☆ Near Admiralty Park. Travel time to CBD : 1 hour by public transport, 40 minutes by car Nearest MRT/LRT station : Woodlands North MRT Amenities ★★★★★ (27 nearby schools on HDB’s map) Nearby schools : Republic Polytechnic, Woodlands Secondary School, Marsiling Secondary School, Marsiling Primary School, Riverside Secondary School, Qihua Primary School, Si Ling Primary School, Fuchun Secondary School, Fuchun Primary School, Singapore Sports School, Evergreen Primary and Secondary School, Woodgrove primary School ★★☆☆☆ Nearby shopping malls, markets and other amenities : Admiralty Park, Causeway Point, Woodlands Civic Centre, Woodlands Sports Centre, Woodlands Waterfront Park Resale value (based on Q1 2025 median resale prices) ★★☆☆☆ 2-room Flexi : – 3-room : $441,000 4-room : $552,000 5-room : $658,300

Flat types and facilities

Woodlands—Jul 2025 BTO Flat type Number of units 2-room Flexi 220 3-room 80 4-room 420 5-room 410 Total 1,130

The Woodlands BTO project in the July 2025 launch is one of the largest offerings, with 1,130 units-giving applicants a better chance of securing a flat. Located near Woodlands Checkpoint, it's a prime spot for JB regulars or families who enjoy cross-border convenience.

That said, it's far from the CBD, with commutes taking about an hour by public transport or 40 minutes by car. Still, the area is being reshaped under the Woodlands North Coast Master Plan, which aims to introduce new job centres, green spaces, and waterfront attractions-making this a strong long-term play for value-focused buyers.

Nearby educational institutions like Republic Polytechnic add to its appeal, especially for families with older children.

Within the development, residents can look forward to a preschool and a residents' network centre, enhancing community life even if commercial facilities like supermarkets or eateries aren't built into the site.

Resale value here is modest compared to more central towns — the median price for a 4-room resale flat was $552,000 in Q1 2025-but this also means more entry-level affordability.

If you're seeking space, cross-border convenience, and future transformation upside, this Woodlands site is worth a close look.

9. HDB BTO July 2025 review: Which is the best July 2025 BTO?

The July 2025 BTO launch offers a diverse mix of projects across Singapore. So, which one is the best? That really depends on what you value most.

While we've reviewed each site in detail, it's less about the numbers and more about your priorities — proximity to the city, affordability, nearby schools, or family-friendly amenities.

Here’s a quick round-up to help you decide:

Closest to the city centre: Bukit Merah (Alexandra and Tanglin sites), Toa Payoh

Most affordable: Woodlands, Bukit Panjang, Sembawang

Closest to MRT stations: Toa Payoh, Bukit Merah (Tanglin site), Clementi

Best for JB-trippers: Woodlands

Most number of schools nearby: Bukit Merah, Toa Payoh, Clementi

Biggest units (includes 5-room or 3Gen): Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, Sembawang (3Gen)

Strongest resale value (4-room median, Q1 2025): Toa Payoh ($948,000), Bukit Merah ($925,000), Clementi ($917,400)

Shorter MOP of five years : Bukit Panjang, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands

Still unsure? Think about your long-term needs — schooling, commute, lifestyle — and choose a project that fits your future.

Our rating rubric for HDB BTO flat reviews

Our rating rubric for HDB BTO flat reviews Location (centrality and accessibility) – 5 stars : Takes less than 30 minutes to reach the city centre both by car and by public transport (e.g. Queenstown) – 3 or 4 stars : Takes less than 30 minutes by car but 30-59 minutes by public transport. (e.g. Hougang, Bedok) – 1 or 2 stars : Takes 30 minutes or longer by car and an hour or longer by public transport. (e.g. Choa Chu Kang)We’re harsher if the promised “short walk to the nearby MRT station” is actually a 20-minute trek through the sweltering sun. Amenities – 5 stars : 25 or more nearby schools – 4 stars : 20 to 24 nearby schools – 3 stars : 15 to 19 nearby schools – 2 stars : 10 to 14 nearby schools – 1 star : Fewer than 10 schools nearbyFor standardisation, we look at the nearby schools as shown on HDB’s full map of each BTO development. We award 0.5 to 1 star (depending on how large/major it is and the proximity) each for an existing nearby shopping mall, hawker centre or market, sports centre, hospital, nature park, key transport hub. Date of completion We consider the estimated waiting time.– 5 stars : 36 months or less – 4 stars : 37 – 40 months – 3 stars : 41 – 44 months – 2 stars : 45 – 48 months – 1 star : More than 48 months Prices For simplicity, we consider the starting price of a 4-room flat.– 5 stars : Below $300,000 – 4 stars : $300,000 to $349,999 – 3 stars : $350,000 to $399,999 – 2 stars : $400,000 to $449,999 – 1 star : $450,000 or higher Resale value We consider the starting resale price of a 4-room flat.– 5 stars : $800,000 or higher – 4 stars : $700,000 to $799,999 – 3 stars : $600,000 to $699,999 – 2 stars : $500,000 to $599,999 – 1 star : Lower than $500,000 Application rates Based on the 4-room flat application rate data for first-timer families when it becomes available, the lowest is 0.9 and highest is 3.4. – 5 stars : 1.0 or lower (means you are guaranteed a unit!) – 4 stars : 1.1 to 1.6 – 3 stars : 1.7 to 2.3 – 2 stars : 2.4 to 2.9 – 1 star : 3.0 and higher

