HDB BTO launch August 2021 review: Tampines, Hougang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Boon Keng

It’s that time of the year again — no, it’s not National Day season, it’s the BTO Launch that’s happening in August 2021. The timing of this BTO launch seems so apt considering we’re going back to lockdown again, and that means tolerating the people we live with for yet another month.

Wouldn’t it be so nice to have your own place for a change? If your answer is yes, you might want to read on to make your first steps towards home ownership — with the August 2021 BTO offerings in Tampines, Hougang, Queenstown, Jurong East and Kallang/Whampoa.

HDB BTO launch August 2021 overview

HDB BTO Nearest MRT Units available Flat types Tampines Tampines West 2,140 2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room Hougang Bartley / Kovan 1,320 2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room Queenstown Queenstown 610 3-room

4-room Jurong East Jurong East 560 2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room Kallang / Whampoa Boon Keng 310 3-room

4-room

An interesting thing to note about the August 2021 BTO launch is how three out of the five estates are mature.

As always, scoring a flat in Tampines, Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa is going to be as elusive as winning the lottery — but don’t let the “non-mature” label put you off because Hougang and Jurong East have long-standing amenities that rival mature estates’.

HDB BTO launch August 2021: Tampines

PHOTO: HDB

Out of all the HDB BTO launches in August 2021, Tampines will arguably be the most contested for. Both sites are located next to Bedok Canal and by extension, Bedok Reservoir, with a large range of choices between 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-room flats.

The wide range of amenities is largely secondary to its location and waterfront views — there are lots of recreational activities to do in this area, for families, newlyweds and singles. There is easy access to Bedok and Tampines park connectors, linking you to Bedok Reservoir Park and another upcoming park and medical centre.

PHOTO: HDB

This BTO launch will also be a short, 5 to 10 minute walk away from Tampines West MRT station — the coveted blue (downtown) line that gives you a direct line to the city centre, which is just a 20-minute train ride away.

With such a green, residential area and easy access to amenities as well as the city centre, what’s not to like? It’s time to start praying for a successful ballot.

HDB BTO launch August 2021: Hougang

PHOTO: HDB

The main selling point for the BTO launch in August 2021 in Hougang is that it’s centrally located. Its central location is relative to Kovan MRT station, places of worship, community centres, schools and neighbourhood parks.

Kovan MRT station is one stop away from Serangoon MRT, and seven stops away from Dhoby Ghaut MRT. That’s about 15 to 20 minutes to and from the city centre! But the choice of flats available in this particular August 2021 BTO launch — 580 units of 2-, 3,- and 4-room flats — leave a lot to be desired for large families, or ones to be, making this suitable for mostly young couples or singles.

PHOTO: HDB

For bigger families, there are a range of 4- and 5-room flats available in a not-so-centrally located area. These BTO flats, which also include 2- and 3-room flats, are located next to bus depots and industrial estates, and is more or less equidistant to Bartley and Kovan MRT stations.

There are also park connectors nearby, as well as places of worship, schools and neighbourhood parks. For most people looking to apply for BTOs in Hougang, this will be one to get if they were unlucky with the 540 units that’s next to Kovan MRT.

HDB BTO launch August 2021: Queenstown

PHOTO: HDB

Queenstown is probably the area that you least expect to have a BTO project, given its longstanding mature estate status.

That being said, HDB is planning to launch 610 units of 3- and 4-room flats in the Alexandra-city-fringe area, with easy access to the Alexandra-Queenstown park connector (which connects to the Henderson Waves), multiple essential amenities like the fire and police station, and most importantly, a 10-minute walk to and from IKEA.

You could practically wheel your furniture to your newly renovated BTO flat once it’s completed!

HDB BTO launch August 2021: Jurong East

PHOTO: HDB

560 units of 2-, 3- and 4-room flats are up for balloting at Jurong East this August 2021 BTO launch. It’s about 10 minutes away from the main Jurong East MRT station, made only quicker with the opening of the Jurong Regional Line (JRL) slated in 2027.

Within the vicinity, there are amenities to be had — multiple malls, a library, schools and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. There are also park connectors linking parks, Sungei Pandan and the Chinese Gardens.

HDB BTO Launch August 2021: Kallang/Whampoa

PHOTO: HDB

Living in the Kallang/Whampoa area gives you access to three different train lines (NEL, Downtown Line and EWL) and four different MRT stations. These train lines will be about 10-20 minutes away from your Kallang/Whampoa BTO flat, but the good thing is, you’re so central without actually being central.

If that appeals to you, you should start balloting and hoping that you get it, because only 310 units of 3- and 4-room flats are up for grabs, and by the looks of it, it’s only suitable for singles, young couples or small families.

Next steps for HDB BTO launch in August 2021

As they say, the best time to buy a house is now – house prices will only keep appreciating if history is anything to go by. The question of which neighbourhood – Tampines, Hougang, Queenstown, Jurong East and Kallang/Whampoa – has the highest chances of securing a unit remains to be answered because nearly all these units have something VERY good about them, be it easy access to the train stations, green areas or large amounts of amenities available.

I’ll tell you what I think the least likely to be secured though – it’s going to be very hard to secure the 2,140 units in Tampines or the 580 units in Hougang that’s next to Kovan MRT station because these units have everything that I have just mentioned.

When you do get the notification or letter that your BTO application is successful, why not check out our step-by-step BTO buying guide, and our HDB downpayment guide. These will help you get one step closer to your very first home, and possibly your dream come true!

The downpayment is just one step of the equation though; financing your new BTO flat will be another. It will largely boil down to HDB vs bank loans – and finding out which is better for you. Most people will go for HDB loans because it lets you borrow a large amount and have a more flexible paying option, but sometimes you pay less with a bank loan (check out the different interest rates here).

That being said, everyone’s financial needs and situations are different so hopefully this guide will be able to give you an idea of what to expect for your dream home, and get you started on the process of homeownership!

This article was first published in MoneySmart.