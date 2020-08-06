HDB BTO launches in 2020 (for Aug and Nov)

Get ready, because new HDB BTO launches are coming! This time, 8 projects, an estimated 7,820 new units, spread over 11 locations across Singapore will be up for sale in Aug 2020.

The launch in August will feature 8 projects, namely Choa Chu Kang (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Woodlands (Non-Mature Estate), Ang Mo Kio (Mature Estate), Bishan (Mature Estate), Geylang (Mature Estate), Pasir Ris (Mature Estate) and Tampines (Mature Estate).

On the other hand, the launch in November will feature 5 projects, namely Sembawang (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Bishan (Mature Estate), Tampines (Mature Estate) and Toa Payoh – Bidadari (Mature Estate). More details on the BTO launches can be found here.

To cut through the confusion and what surrounding schools or amenities are available for prospective residents (like yourself), here’s all you need to know about each HDB BTO project.

HDB BTO launch, Aug 2020

Location Flat type Est. number of flats Choa Chu Kang (Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4-Room 570 Tengah (Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room 1,040 Woodlands (Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room 2,110 Ang Mo Kio (Mature estate) 4/5-Room 380 Bishan (Mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4-Room 470 Geylang (Mature estate) 3/4-Room 420 Pasir Ris (Mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room 1,070 Tampines (Mature estate) 3/4/5-Room 1,760

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 570 Site location: Choa Chu Kang Grove, Keat Hong Link

MRT: Keat Hong LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Teck Whye LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South Line), Bukit Panjang MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus interchange: Choa Chu Kang

Schools: ITE College West, South View Primary School, Choa Chu Kang Secondary School, Teck Whye Primary School, Teck Whye Secondary School, Jurong Pioneer Junior College

Amenities: Keat Hong Shopping Centre, Chua Chu Kang Community Club, Teck Whye Shopping Centre

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 1,040 Site location: Bukit Batok Road, Tegah Park Avenue

MRT: Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South Line), between 2 stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line

Bus interchange: Bukit Batok

Schools: Dunearn Secondary School, Dazhong Primary School, St Anthony’s Primary School, Milennia Institute, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School

Amenities: Community Club (under construction), Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Bukit Batok Community Club, West Mall, Bukit Batok Driving Centre

3. Woodlands, Woodlands Avenue 5 (Non-mature town/estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 1,770

Site location: Woodlands Avenue 5, Woodlands Avenue 2

MRT: Woodlands MRT Station (North-South Line), Admiralty MRT Station (North-South Line), Woodlands MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), Woodlands North MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line)

Bus interchange: Woodlands

Schools: Si Ling Primary School, Woodgrove Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Qihua Primary School, Admiralty Primary School, Innova Primary School, Fuchun Primary School, Fuchun Secondary School, Woodgrove Secondary School, Christ Church Secondary School, Riverside Secondary School, Republic Polytechnic

Amenities: 888 Plaza, Causeway Point, The Woodgrove, Vista Point, Woodlands North Plaza, Treehaus Park, Fushan Garden, Woodlands Town Park East, Woodlands Division HQ/ Neighbourhood Police Centre

4. Woodlands, Woodlands Avenue 1 (Non-mature town/estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 340

Site location: Woodlands Avenue 1, Woodlands Drive 17

MRT: Woodlands South MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), Woodlands MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), Woodlands MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus interchange: WoodlandsSchools: Si Ling Primary School, Innova Primary School, Woodgrove Primary School, Woodlands Ring Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Singapore Sports School, Woodgrove Secondary School, Christ Church Secondary School

Amenities: Woodland Health Campus (under construction), Vista Park, Woodlands Park Connector, Marsiling Mall, Madai Tekong Park, Vista Point

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 380

Site location: Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, Ang Mo Kio Street 21

MRT: Ang Mo Kio MRT Station (North-South Line), Mayflower MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line, under construction), Bright Hill MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line, under construction)

Bus interchange: Ang Mo Kio

Schools: Mayflower Primary School, Ang Mo Kio Primary School, Anderson Primary School, CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ Primary & Secondary School, Mayflower Secondary School, Ang Mo Kio Secondary School, Anderson Secondary School, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School, Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Nanyang Polytechnic, ITE College Central

Amenities: Neighbourhood Centre, Ang Mo Kio Community Centre, Kebun Baru Community Club, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ang Mo Kio Hub, Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 470

Site location: Bishan Street 11, Braddell Road

MRT: Bishan MRT Station (North-South Line), Braddell MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus interchange: Bishan

Schools: First Toa Payoh Primary School, Guangyang Primary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, Guangyang Secondary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Raffles Girl’s Secondary School, Raffles Institution (Secondary School), Marymount Convent School, Raffles Institution (Junior College)

Amenities: Bishan Stadium, Neighbourhood Centre, Lion’s Home For The Elderly, Bishan Town Centre, Junction 8, Bishan Library, CPF Bishan Building, Bishan Swimming Complex

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 420

Site location: Cassia Link, Jalan Dua, Old Airport Road

MRT: Dakota MRT Station (Circle Line), Aljunied MRT Station (East-West Line), Paya Lebar MRT Station (East-West Line)

Bus interchange: NA

Schools: Kong Hwa School, Geylang Methodist Primary School, Broadrick Secondary School, Geylang Methodist Secondary School

Amenities: Old Airport Road Market & Food Centre, Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Community Club (under construction), Geyland Park Connector, City Plaza, Paya Lebar Quarter, Tanjong Katong Complex

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 1,070

Site location: Pasir Ris Drive, Pasir Ris Green

MRT: Pasir Ris MRT (East-West Line)

Bus interchange: Pasir Ris

Schools: Elias Park Primary School, Park View Primary School, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Meridian Secondary School, Former Primary School, Hai Sing Catholic School

Amenities: Community Club, Pasir Ris Park, White Sands, Pasir Ris Sports Centre, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, Aranda Country Club, Downtown East

9. Tampines, Tampines Street 96 (Mature town/estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 1,070

Site location: Tampines Street 96, Tampines Street 92

MRT: Tampines West MRT Station (Downtown Line), Bedok Reservoir MRT Station (Downtown Line)

Bus interchange: Tampines

Schools: Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Junyuan Primary School, Junyuan Secondary School, Tampines Primary and Secondary School, St Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic

Amenities: Tampines West Community Club, Tampines Changkat Community Club, Changi General Hospital, Eastpoint Mall, Safra Clubhouse (Tampines), Neighbourhood Police Centre, Bedok Park Connector

10. Tampines, Tampines Street 64 (Mature town/estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 350 and 340

Site location: Tampines Street 64, Tampines Avenue 11

MRT: Tampines North MRT Station (Cross Island Line, under construction), Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West Line)

Bus interchange: Tampines North Bus Interchange (under construction), Tampines and Pasir Ris

Schools: Meridian Primary School, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Elias Park Primary School, Poi Ching School, United World College of South East Asia

Amenities: Giant Hypermarket, IKEA, Courts Megastore

Which project should you keep an eye out for?

Based on schools, amenities and transport options, we think that you should keep an eye on the Woodlands and Geylang project.

If you have school going children, are planning to start a family or work in the northern region of Singapore, consider the Woodlands project. There are more than 20 schools in the area that are a short walk or bus ride away.

Getting around Singapore will also be a breeze, given that you will have easy access to the North-South MRT Line, Thomson-East Coast MRT Line and Woodlands Bus Interchange.

Not to mention, as the Woodlands project will be built in a non-mature estate, it would make this the most affordable project during the August 2020 HDB BTO launch.

For those who love the city life or work around the Central Business District, keep your eye out for the Geylang Project.

Conveniently located behind Dakota MRT Station (Circle Line) and a short bus ride away from Paya Lebar MRT Station (East-West Line) and Aljunied MRT Station (East-West Line), getting to the city would take you no longer than 40 minutes (including wait times).

However, as it is situated in a prime and matured estate, expect to pay a pretty penny for a unit here.

Get the best low interest rate home loan

If you are intending to ballot for a new HDB BTO flat or just got the keys to your new home, a home loan will help keep your cashflow under control while your dreams of home ownership are kept in motion.

The best way to find a good home loan with low interest rates and one that would fit your needs would be to use a home loan comparison tool just like ours. Browse available home loan options by clicking the button below.

HDB BTO launch, Nov 2020

Location Flat type Est. number of flats Sembawang(Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room 720 Tengah (Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room 1,570 Bishan(Mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4-Room 1,500 Tampines(Mature estate) 2-Room Flexi4/5-Room 750 Toa Payoh – Bidadari(Mature estate) 3/4/5-Room 1,230

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 720

Site location: Sembawang Avenue, Sembawang Road

MRT: Sembawang MRT Station (North-South Line), Canberra MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus Interchange: Sembawang

Schools: Sembawang Primary School, Canberra Primary School, Wellington Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, Sembawang Secondary School, Canberra Secondary School

Amenities: Sembawang Shopping Centre, Canberra Plaza (under construction), Sembawang Sports and Community Hub (under construction), Sembawang Public Library, Sembawang Town Centre, Sun Plaza, HDB Sembawang Branch

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 790 and 780

Site location: Tengah Garden Avenue, Tengah Garden Walk

MRT: Hong Kah MRT Station (Jurong Region Line, under construction), Tengah MRT Station (Jurong Region Line, under construction), Tengah Plantation MRT Station (Jurong Region Line, under construction)

Bus Interchange: Boon Lay

Schools: Jurong Primary School, Shuqun Primary School, Jurongville Secondary School, Fuhua Secondary School, Hua Yi Secondary School, Yuhua Secondary School, Millennia Institute, Candadian International School, Dulwich College (Singapore)

Amenities: Neighbourhood Centre (under construction), Community Club (under construction), Jurong East Sports Centre

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 1,500

Site location: Bishan Street 14, Bishan Street 15 MRT: Bishan MRT Station (North-South Line), Bishan MRT Station (Circle Line)

Bus Interchange: Bishan

Schools: Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, Guangyang Primary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Guangyang Secondary School, Catholic High School, Raffles Institution

Amenities: Bishan Stadium, Bishan Swimming Complex, Bishan Sports Hall, Junction 8, Bishan Town Centre, Bishan Library, CPF Bishan Building, Bishan Community Club

PHOTO: HDB

Total Approximate Units: 750

Site Location: Tampines Street 96, Bedok Reservoir Road

MRT: Tampines West MRT Station (Downtown Line), Bedok Reservoir MRT Station (Downtown Line)

Bus Interchange: Tampines

Schools: Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Junyuan Primary School, Junyuan Secondary School, Tampines Primary and Secondary School, St Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic

Amenities: Tampines West Community Club, Tampines Changkat Community Club, Changi General Hospital, Eastpoint Mall, Safra Clubhouse (Tampines), Neighbourhood Police Centre, Bedok Park Connector

5. Toa Payoh – Bidadari, Bartley Road (Mature estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 880

Site location: Bartley Road, Mount Vernon Road

MRT: Bartley MRT Station (Circle Line), Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line)

Bus Interchange: –

Schools: Cedar Primary School, Maris Stella High School, Bartley Secondary School, Cedar Secondary School

Amenities: Hillock Park (under construction), Bidadari Park (under construction), The Woodleigh Mall (under construction)

6. Toa Payoh – Bidadari, Upper Aljunied Road (Mature estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Total approximate units: 350

Site location: Upper Aljunied Road, Sang Nila Utama Road

MRT: Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line), Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line), Bartley MRT Station (Circle Line)

Bus Interchange: –

Schools: Cedar Primary School, Maris Stella High School, Bartley Secondary School, Cedar Secondary School, Stamford American International School

Amenities: Hillock Park (under construction), Bidadari Park (under construction), The Woodleigh Mall (under construction)

Which project should you keep an eye out for?

With children or without children, that is the question. If you have young children or are planning to start a family, keep an eye out for the Bishan project.

If you do not have young children and are comfortable to travel a little, look out for the Tengah project.

The Bishan project will be a great pick for families because there are many schools (primary, and secondary), sports and lifestyle amenities in the area.

In addition, you don’t have to travel far for daily necessities, meals or medical clinics as Junction 8 and Bishan Town Centre are just a short walk away.

With fewer schools within walking distance, amenities and nearby train stations (estimated to be ready in 2026), Tengah would be better suited for singles and couples who have no immediate plans for children or have older children.

That said, a short bus or car ride will lead you to either Lakeside or Bukit Batok MRT station that sits on the main North-South Line – where schools and most of the lifestyle amenities can be found.

HDB BTO flat prices 2020

Based on the prices released by HDB for February 2020’s BTO exercise, here is what you can expect to pay for the aforementioned BTO projects excluding grants.

Non-mature town/estate

Flat type Est. price (excluding grants) 2-Room Flexi From $89,000 3-Room From $177,000 4-Room From $272,000 5-Room From $350,000 3Gen From $355,000

Mature town/estate

Flat type Est. price (excluding grants) 2-Room Flexi (40 Year Lease) From $90,000 3-Room From $351,000 4-Room From $395,000 5-Room From $508,000 (based on November 2019’s)

HDB BTO flat types

Apart from deciding on a comfortable budget for your nest and if you want a unit located in a mature or non-mature estate, you should also get acquainted with the different flat types and the space each of them offer.

Flat type Size (square meters) Bedroom(s) Bathroom(s) 2-Room 36 or 45 1 1 (attached to master bedroom) 3-Room 60 to 65 2 2 (1 attached to master bedroom and common) 4-Room 90 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common) 5-Room 110 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common) 3 Gen 115 4 3 (1 attached to master bedroom and 2 common) Executive Flat 130 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common)

Get alerts

Apart from finding out how much you have in your CPF, which housing grants you (and your partner) are eligible for, and how much you can borrow from the banks, we strongly suggest that you subscribe to HDB’s eAlert Service.

It is a free email service from HDB that will provide you with the latest information on BTO project launches, application windows, community events, changes to eligibility requirements, etc.

How do I apply for a HDB BTO unit?

Over the years, the application process has streamlined and applications all take place online (yay for us!) – there is no longer the need to personally visit HDB Hub to make an application.

Here’s how to apply for a HDB BTO unit:

Await news for the application window to be open, it is usually announced a couple of weeks before the date. While waiting for the date, get soft copies of your personal and financial documents on hand for a smoother application process. Once the application window is open, head over to HDB’s homepage. (We suggest heading to this page as soon as the application window is open.) Proceed to the application page. Follow the instructions carefully and submit your application. (Note: This submission does not mean that you have got a unit, rather this application is for a ballot.) Once the application window is closed, HDB will conduct a computerised ballot. If you have been selected, you will receive an invitation to select your unit. If you have not been selected, you will have to wait for the next project launch to make another application.

Find the most value-for-money loan using SingSaver’s home loan comparison tool

If you are intending to ballot for a new HDB flat or just got the keys to your new home, a personal home loan will help keep your cashflow under control while your dreams of home ownership are kept in motion.

The best way to find an affordable home loan that would fit your needs would be to use a home loan comparison tool just like ours.

Past HDB BTO launches in 2020

If you’re lucky enough to have the chance to purchase a unit via the Sale of Balance Flats from launches earlier this year, here’s all you need to know about them.

HDB BTO launch, Feb 2020

Location Flat type Est. number of flats Sembawang, Canberra Vista (Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi 3/4/5-Room 3Gen 1,400 Toa Payoh, Kim Keat Ripples (Mature estate) 2-Room Flexi 4-Room 708 Toa Payoh, Toa Payoh Ridge (Mature estate) 2-Room Flexi 3/4-Room 920

1. Sembawang, Canberra Vista (Non-mature town/estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Location: Canberra Drive, Canberra Link

MRT: Canberra MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus Interchange: Sembawang

Schools: Sembawang Primary School, Sembawang Secondary School, Wellington Primary School, Canberra Primary School

Amenities: Canberra Plaza (under construction), Sembawang Shopping Centre, Sun Plaza

Sembawang flat type Price (without grant) Price (with grant) 2-Room Flexi From $89,000 From $9,000 3-Room From $177,000 From $102,000 4-Room From $272,000 From $212,000 5-Room From $350,000 From $305,000 3Gen From $355,000 From $310,000

2. Toa Payoh, Kim Keat Ripples (Mature town/estate)

Location: Toa Payoh East, Kim Keat Avenue

MRT: Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line)

Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh

Schools: St. Andrew’s Junior School, St. Andrew’s Secondary School, St. Andrew’s Junior College, Pei Chun Public School, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Beatty Secondary School, Kheng Cheng Primary School

Amenities: Toa Payoh South Community Club, Toa East Payoh Community Club, Toa Payoh Stadium, SAFRA (Toa Payoh), Toa Payoh Stadium, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub

3. Toa Payoh, Toa Payoh Ridge (mature town/estate)

PHOTO: HDB

Location: Toa Payoh Rise, Toa Payoh Lorong 1

MRT: Braddell MRT Station (North-South Line), Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Caldecott MRT Station (Circle Line)

Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh

Schools: Raffles Girls’ Secondary School, Marymount Convent School, CHIJ Primary School (Toa Payoh), CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh), Kheng Cheng Primary School

Amenities: Toa Payoh West Community Club, Mount Alvernia Hospital, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub

Toa Payoh flat type Price (without grant) Price (with grant) 2-Room Flexi From $90,000 From $10,000 3-Room From $351,000 From $291,000 4-Room From $395,000 From $350,000

Which project should you keep an eye out for?

The Sembawang project, and here’s why. While both Toa Payoh projects are in a matured estate, they are not as convenient to travel to and from as they require a short bus ride or walk to the nearest MRT station.

That being said, both Toa Payoh projects are surrounded by many primary and secondary schools, and lifestyle amenities.

In comparison, the Sembawang project is slightly more travel-friendly because it is located right at Canberra MRT, which is a short train ride away from Braddell or Toa Payoh MRT Station (a difference of 5 or 6 stops, 18 minutes).

Lifestyle amenities wise, it is situated right opposite the soon-to-be-completed Canberra Plaza, which will serve to provide dining options, retail stores and a supermarket.

The only setback would be that there are not many surrounding primary or secondary schools, with the nearest being a 15 minute bus ride away.

This article was first published in SingSaver.