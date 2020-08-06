HDB BTO launches in 2020 (for Aug and Nov)

Get ready, because new HDB BTO launches are coming! This time, 8 projects, an estimated 7,820 new units, spread over 11 locations across Singapore will be up for sale in Aug 2020.
The launch in August will feature 8 projects, namely Choa Chu Kang (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Woodlands (Non-Mature Estate), Ang Mo Kio (Mature Estate), Bishan (Mature Estate), Geylang (Mature Estate), Pasir Ris (Mature Estate) and Tampines (Mature Estate).
On the other hand, the launch in November will feature 5 projects, namely Sembawang (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Bishan (Mature Estate), Tampines (Mature Estate) and Toa Payoh – Bidadari (Mature Estate). More details on the BTO launches can be found here.
To cut through the confusion and what surrounding schools or amenities are available for prospective residents (like yourself), here’s all you need to know about each HDB BTO project.
HDB BTO launch, Aug 2020
|Location
|Flat type
|Est. number of flats
|Choa Chu Kang (Non-mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4-Room
|570
|Tengah (Non-mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room
|1,040
|Woodlands (Non-mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room
|2,110
|Ang Mo Kio (Mature estate)
|4/5-Room
|380
|Bishan (Mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4-Room
|470
|Geylang (Mature estate)
|3/4-Room
|420
|Pasir Ris (Mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room
|1,070
|Tampines (Mature estate)
|3/4/5-Room
|1,760
1. ChoaChu Kang (Non-mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 570 Site location: Choa Chu Kang Grove, Keat Hong Link
MRT: Keat Hong LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Teck Whye LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South Line), Bukit Panjang MRT Station (North-South Line)
Bus interchange: Choa Chu Kang
Schools: ITE College West, South View Primary School, Choa Chu Kang Secondary School, Teck Whye Primary School, Teck Whye Secondary School, Jurong Pioneer Junior College
Amenities: Keat Hong Shopping Centre, Chua Chu Kang Community Club, Teck Whye Shopping Centre
2. Tengah (Non-mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 1,040 Site location: Bukit Batok Road, Tegah Park Avenue
MRT: Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South Line), between 2 stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line
Bus interchange: Bukit Batok
Schools: Dunearn Secondary School, Dazhong Primary School, St Anthony’s Primary School, Milennia Institute, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School
Amenities: Community Club (under construction), Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Bukit Batok Community Club, West Mall, Bukit Batok Driving Centre
3. Woodlands, Woodlands Avenue 5 (Non-mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 1,770
Site location: Woodlands Avenue 5, Woodlands Avenue 2
MRT: Woodlands MRT Station (North-South Line), Admiralty MRT Station (North-South Line), Woodlands MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), Woodlands North MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line)
Bus interchange: Woodlands
Schools: Si Ling Primary School, Woodgrove Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Qihua Primary School, Admiralty Primary School, Innova Primary School, Fuchun Primary School, Fuchun Secondary School, Woodgrove Secondary School, Christ Church Secondary School, Riverside Secondary School, Republic Polytechnic
Amenities: 888 Plaza, Causeway Point, The Woodgrove, Vista Point, Woodlands North Plaza, Treehaus Park, Fushan Garden, Woodlands Town Park East, Woodlands Division HQ/ Neighbourhood Police Centre
4. Woodlands, Woodlands Avenue 1 (Non-mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 340
Site location: Woodlands Avenue 1, Woodlands Drive 17
MRT: Woodlands South MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), Woodlands MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), Woodlands MRT Station (North-South Line)
Bus interchange: WoodlandsSchools: Si Ling Primary School, Innova Primary School, Woodgrove Primary School, Woodlands Ring Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Singapore Sports School, Woodgrove Secondary School, Christ Church Secondary School
Amenities: Woodland Health Campus (under construction), Vista Park, Woodlands Park Connector, Marsiling Mall, Madai Tekong Park, Vista Point
5. Ang Mo Kio (Mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 380
Site location: Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, Ang Mo Kio Street 21
MRT: Ang Mo Kio MRT Station (North-South Line), Mayflower MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line, under construction), Bright Hill MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line, under construction)
Bus interchange: Ang Mo Kio
Schools: Mayflower Primary School, Ang Mo Kio Primary School, Anderson Primary School, CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ Primary & Secondary School, Mayflower Secondary School, Ang Mo Kio Secondary School, Anderson Secondary School, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School, Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Nanyang Polytechnic, ITE College Central
Amenities: Neighbourhood Centre, Ang Mo Kio Community Centre, Kebun Baru Community Club, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ang Mo Kio Hub, Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre
6. Bishan (Mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 470
Site location: Bishan Street 11, Braddell Road
MRT: Bishan MRT Station (North-South Line), Braddell MRT Station (North-South Line)
Bus interchange: Bishan
Schools: First Toa Payoh Primary School, Guangyang Primary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, Guangyang Secondary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Raffles Girl’s Secondary School, Raffles Institution (Secondary School), Marymount Convent School, Raffles Institution (Junior College)
Amenities: Bishan Stadium, Neighbourhood Centre, Lion’s Home For The Elderly, Bishan Town Centre, Junction 8, Bishan Library, CPF Bishan Building, Bishan Swimming Complex
7. Geylang (Mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 420
Site location: Cassia Link, Jalan Dua, Old Airport Road
MRT: Dakota MRT Station (Circle Line), Aljunied MRT Station (East-West Line), Paya Lebar MRT Station (East-West Line)
Bus interchange: NA
Schools: Kong Hwa School, Geylang Methodist Primary School, Broadrick Secondary School, Geylang Methodist Secondary School
Amenities: Old Airport Road Market & Food Centre, Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Community Club (under construction), Geyland Park Connector, City Plaza, Paya Lebar Quarter, Tanjong Katong Complex
8. Pasir Ris (Mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 1,070
Site location: Pasir Ris Drive, Pasir Ris Green
MRT: Pasir Ris MRT (East-West Line)
Bus interchange: Pasir Ris
Schools: Elias Park Primary School, Park View Primary School, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Meridian Secondary School, Former Primary School, Hai Sing Catholic School
Amenities: Community Club, Pasir Ris Park, White Sands, Pasir Ris Sports Centre, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, Aranda Country Club, Downtown East
9. Tampines, Tampines Street 96 (Mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 1,070
Site location: Tampines Street 96, Tampines Street 92
MRT: Tampines West MRT Station (Downtown Line), Bedok Reservoir MRT Station (Downtown Line)
Bus interchange: Tampines
Schools: Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Junyuan Primary School, Junyuan Secondary School, Tampines Primary and Secondary School, St Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic
Amenities: Tampines West Community Club, Tampines Changkat Community Club, Changi General Hospital, Eastpoint Mall, Safra Clubhouse (Tampines), Neighbourhood Police Centre, Bedok Park Connector
10. Tampines, Tampines Street 64 (Mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 350 and 340
Site location: Tampines Street 64, Tampines Avenue 11
MRT: Tampines North MRT Station (Cross Island Line, under construction), Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West Line)
Bus interchange: Tampines North Bus Interchange (under construction), Tampines and Pasir Ris
Schools: Meridian Primary School, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Elias Park Primary School, Poi Ching School, United World College of South East Asia
Amenities: Giant Hypermarket, IKEA, Courts Megastore
Which project should you keep an eye out for?
Based on schools, amenities and transport options, we think that you should keep an eye on the Woodlands and Geylang project.
If you have school going children, are planning to start a family or work in the northern region of Singapore, consider the Woodlands project. There are more than 20 schools in the area that are a short walk or bus ride away.
Getting around Singapore will also be a breeze, given that you will have easy access to the North-South MRT Line, Thomson-East Coast MRT Line and Woodlands Bus Interchange.
Not to mention, as the Woodlands project will be built in a non-mature estate, it would make this the most affordable project during the August 2020 HDB BTO launch.
For those who love the city life or work around the Central Business District, keep your eye out for the Geylang Project.
Conveniently located behind Dakota MRT Station (Circle Line) and a short bus ride away from Paya Lebar MRT Station (East-West Line) and Aljunied MRT Station (East-West Line), getting to the city would take you no longer than 40 minutes (including wait times).
However, as it is situated in a prime and matured estate, expect to pay a pretty penny for a unit here.
HDB BTO launch, Nov 2020
|Location
|Flat type
|Est. number of flats
|Sembawang(Non-mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room
|720
|Tengah (Non-mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room
|1,570
|Bishan(Mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi3/4-Room
|1,500
|Tampines(Mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi4/5-Room
|750
|Toa Payoh – Bidadari(Mature estate)
|3/4/5-Room
|1,230
1. Sembawang (Non-mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 720
Site location: Sembawang Avenue, Sembawang Road
MRT: Sembawang MRT Station (North-South Line), Canberra MRT Station (North-South Line)
Bus Interchange: Sembawang
Schools: Sembawang Primary School, Canberra Primary School, Wellington Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, Sembawang Secondary School, Canberra Secondary School
Amenities: Sembawang Shopping Centre, Canberra Plaza (under construction), Sembawang Sports and Community Hub (under construction), Sembawang Public Library, Sembawang Town Centre, Sun Plaza, HDB Sembawang Branch
2. Tengah (Non-mature estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 790 and 780
Site location: Tengah Garden Avenue, Tengah Garden Walk
MRT: Hong Kah MRT Station (Jurong Region Line, under construction), Tengah MRT Station (Jurong Region Line, under construction), Tengah Plantation MRT Station (Jurong Region Line, under construction)
Bus Interchange: Boon Lay
Schools: Jurong Primary School, Shuqun Primary School, Jurongville Secondary School, Fuhua Secondary School, Hua Yi Secondary School, Yuhua Secondary School, Millennia Institute, Candadian International School, Dulwich College (Singapore)
Amenities: Neighbourhood Centre (under construction), Community Club (under construction), Jurong East Sports Centre
3. Bishan (Mature estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 1,500
Site location: Bishan Street 14, Bishan Street 15 MRT: Bishan MRT Station (North-South Line), Bishan MRT Station (Circle Line)
Bus Interchange: Bishan
Schools: Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, Guangyang Primary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Guangyang Secondary School, Catholic High School, Raffles Institution
Amenities: Bishan Stadium, Bishan Swimming Complex, Bishan Sports Hall, Junction 8, Bishan Town Centre, Bishan Library, CPF Bishan Building, Bishan Community Club
4. Tampines (Mature estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total Approximate Units: 750
Site Location: Tampines Street 96, Bedok Reservoir Road
MRT: Tampines West MRT Station (Downtown Line), Bedok Reservoir MRT Station (Downtown Line)
Bus Interchange: Tampines
Schools: Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Junyuan Primary School, Junyuan Secondary School, Tampines Primary and Secondary School, St Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic
Amenities: Tampines West Community Club, Tampines Changkat Community Club, Changi General Hospital, Eastpoint Mall, Safra Clubhouse (Tampines), Neighbourhood Police Centre, Bedok Park Connector
5. Toa Payoh – Bidadari, Bartley Road (Mature estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 880
Site location: Bartley Road, Mount Vernon Road
MRT: Bartley MRT Station (Circle Line), Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line)
Bus Interchange: –
Schools: Cedar Primary School, Maris Stella High School, Bartley Secondary School, Cedar Secondary School
Amenities: Hillock Park (under construction), Bidadari Park (under construction), The Woodleigh Mall (under construction)
6. Toa Payoh – Bidadari, Upper Aljunied Road (Mature estate)PHOTO: HDB
Total approximate units: 350
Site location: Upper Aljunied Road, Sang Nila Utama Road
MRT: Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line), Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line), Bartley MRT Station (Circle Line)
Bus Interchange: –
Schools: Cedar Primary School, Maris Stella High School, Bartley Secondary School, Cedar Secondary School, Stamford American International School
Amenities: Hillock Park (under construction), Bidadari Park (under construction), The Woodleigh Mall (under construction)
Which project should you keep an eye out for?
With children or without children, that is the question. If you have young children or are planning to start a family, keep an eye out for the Bishan project.
If you do not have young children and are comfortable to travel a little, look out for the Tengah project.
The Bishan project will be a great pick for families because there are many schools (primary, and secondary), sports and lifestyle amenities in the area.
In addition, you don’t have to travel far for daily necessities, meals or medical clinics as Junction 8 and Bishan Town Centre are just a short walk away.
With fewer schools within walking distance, amenities and nearby train stations (estimated to be ready in 2026), Tengah would be better suited for singles and couples who have no immediate plans for children or have older children.
That said, a short bus or car ride will lead you to either Lakeside or Bukit Batok MRT station that sits on the main North-South Line – where schools and most of the lifestyle amenities can be found.
HDB BTO flat prices 2020
Based on the prices released by HDB for February 2020’s BTO exercise, here is what you can expect to pay for the aforementioned BTO projects excluding grants.
Non-mature town/estate
|Flat type
|Est. price (excluding grants)
|2-Room Flexi
|From $89,000
|3-Room
|From $177,000
|4-Room
|From $272,000
|5-Room
|From $350,000
|3Gen
|From $355,000
Mature town/estate
|Flat type
|Est. price (excluding grants)
|2-Room Flexi (40 Year Lease)
|From $90,000
|3-Room
|From $351,000
|4-Room
|From $395,000
|5-Room
|From $508,000 (based on November 2019’s)
HDB BTO flat types
Apart from deciding on a comfortable budget for your nest and if you want a unit located in a mature or non-mature estate, you should also get acquainted with the different flat types and the space each of them offer.
|Flat type
|Size (square meters)
|Bedroom(s)
|Bathroom(s)
|2-Room
|36 or 45
|1
|1 (attached to master bedroom)
|3-Room
|60 to 65
|2
|2 (1 attached to master bedroom and common)
|4-Room
|90
|3
|2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
|5-Room
|110
|3
|2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
|3 Gen
|115
|4
|3 (1 attached to master bedroom and 2 common)
|Executive Flat
|130
|3
|2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
Get alerts
Apart from finding out how much you have in your CPF, which housing grants you (and your partner) are eligible for, and how much you can borrow from the banks, we strongly suggest that you subscribe to HDB’s eAlert Service.
It is a free email service from HDB that will provide you with the latest information on BTO project launches, application windows, community events, changes to eligibility requirements, etc.
How do I apply for a HDB BTO unit?
Over the years, the application process has streamlined and applications all take place online (yay for us!) – there is no longer the need to personally visit HDB Hub to make an application.
Here’s how to apply for a HDB BTO unit:
- Await news for the application window to be open, it is usually announced a couple of weeks before the date. While waiting for the date, get soft copies of your personal and financial documents on hand for a smoother application process.
- Once the application window is open, head over to HDB’s homepage. (We suggest heading to this page as soon as the application window is open.)
- Proceed to the application page.
- Follow the instructions carefully and submit your application. (Note: This submission does not mean that you have got a unit, rather this application is for a ballot.)
- Once the application window is closed, HDB will conduct a computerised ballot. If you have been selected, you will receive an invitation to select your unit. If you have not been selected, you will have to wait for the next project launch to make another application.
Past HDB BTO launches in 2020
If you’re lucky enough to have the chance to purchase a unit via the Sale of Balance Flats from launches earlier this year, here’s all you need to know about them.
HDB BTO launch, Feb 2020
|Location
|Flat type
|Est. number of flats
|Sembawang, Canberra Vista (Non-mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi 3/4/5-Room 3Gen
|1,400
|Toa Payoh, Kim Keat Ripples (Mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi 4-Room
|708
|Toa Payoh, Toa Payoh Ridge (Mature estate)
|2-Room Flexi 3/4-Room
|920
1. Sembawang, Canberra Vista (Non-mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Location: Canberra Drive, Canberra Link
MRT: Canberra MRT Station (North-South Line)
Bus Interchange: Sembawang
Schools: Sembawang Primary School, Sembawang Secondary School, Wellington Primary School, Canberra Primary School
Amenities: Canberra Plaza (under construction), Sembawang Shopping Centre, Sun Plaza
|Sembawang flat type
|Price (without grant)
|Price (with grant)
|2-Room Flexi
|From $89,000
|From $9,000
|3-Room
|From $177,000
|From $102,000
|4-Room
|From $272,000
|From $212,000
|5-Room
|From $350,000
|From $305,000
|3Gen
|From $355,000
|From $310,000
2. Toa Payoh, Kim Keat Ripples (Mature town/estate)
Location: Toa Payoh East, Kim Keat Avenue
MRT: Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line)
Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh
Schools: St. Andrew’s Junior School, St. Andrew’s Secondary School, St. Andrew’s Junior College, Pei Chun Public School, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Beatty Secondary School, Kheng Cheng Primary School
Amenities: Toa Payoh South Community Club, Toa East Payoh Community Club, Toa Payoh Stadium, SAFRA (Toa Payoh), Toa Payoh Stadium, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub
3. Toa Payoh, Toa Payoh Ridge (mature town/estate)PHOTO: HDB
Location: Toa Payoh Rise, Toa Payoh Lorong 1
MRT: Braddell MRT Station (North-South Line), Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Caldecott MRT Station (Circle Line)
Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh
Schools: Raffles Girls’ Secondary School, Marymount Convent School, CHIJ Primary School (Toa Payoh), CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh), Kheng Cheng Primary School
Amenities: Toa Payoh West Community Club, Mount Alvernia Hospital, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub
|Toa Payoh flat type
|Price (without grant)
|Price (with grant)
|2-Room Flexi
|From $90,000
|From $10,000
|3-Room
|From $351,000
|From $291,000
|4-Room
|From $395,000
|From $350,000
Which project should you keep an eye out for?
The Sembawang project, and here’s why. While both Toa Payoh projects are in a matured estate, they are not as convenient to travel to and from as they require a short bus ride or walk to the nearest MRT station.
That being said, both Toa Payoh projects are surrounded by many primary and secondary schools, and lifestyle amenities.
In comparison, the Sembawang project is slightly more travel-friendly because it is located right at Canberra MRT, which is a short train ride away from Braddell or Toa Payoh MRT Station (a difference of 5 or 6 stops, 18 minutes).
Lifestyle amenities wise, it is situated right opposite the soon-to-be-completed Canberra Plaza, which will serve to provide dining options, retail stores and a supermarket.
The only setback would be that there are not many surrounding primary or secondary schools, with the nearest being a 15 minute bus ride away.
