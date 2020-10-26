HDB BTO launches in 2021 (Bukit Batok, Tengah, Kallang - Whampoa, Toa Payoh - Bidadari)

The February 2021 HDB BTO launch will feature an estimated total of 3,550 new BTO units, spread over 7 locations across Singapore.

HDB has just released details for its February 2021 HDB BTO launch that consists of an estimated 3,550 new BTO units, spread over 7 locations across Singapore.

Slightly smaller in scale as compared to previous launches in 2020, it will feature 4 projects located at Bukit Batok (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Kallang – Whampoa (Mature Estate) and Toa Payoh – Bidadari (Mature Estate).

To cut through the confusion and what surrounding schools or amenities are available for prospective residents (like yourself), here’s all you need to know about each HDB BTO project.

Location Flat type Est. number of flats Bukit Batok(Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4/5-Room 960 Tengah (Non-mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4-Room 760 Kallang – Whampoa(Mature estate) 2-Room Flexi3/4-Room 630 Toa Payoh – Bidadari(Mature estate) 3/4/5-Room 1,200

Total approximate units: 960

Site location: Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, Bukit Batok West Avenue 5

MRT: Bukit Gombak MRT Station (North-South Line), Tengah Park MRT Station (Jurong Region Line), Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus Interchange: Bukit Batok

Schools: St. Anthony’s Primary School, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Lianhua Primary School, Dazhong Primary School & MK@Dazhong, Dunearn Secondary School, Swiss Cottage Secondary School, Hillgrove Secondary School, Millennia Institute, Eden School (Special Education), Dulwich College (Singapore)

Amenities: Bukit Batok Home For The Aged, Neighbourhood Park, HomeTeamNS Adventure Centre @ Bukit Batok, Bukit Batok Golf Range, Bukit Batok Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Centre, Hong Kah North Community Club, Bukit Gombak Stadium, Bukit Batok Polyclinic

Total approximate units: 760

Site location: Tengah Drive, Tengah Boulevard

MRT: Tengah MRT Station (Jurong Region Line), Tengah Plantation MRT Station (Jurong Region Line), Hong Kah MRT Station (Jurong Region Line)

Bus Interchange: –

Schools: Jurong Primary School, Fuhua Secondary School, Jurongville Secondary School, Dunearn Secondary School, Dulwich College (Singapore), Millennia Institute

Amenities: Community Club (under construction), neighbourhood centre (under construction)

Total approximate units: 630

Site location: Balestier Road, Mcnair Road

MRT: Boon Keng MRT Station (North-East Line), Farrer Park MRT Station (North-East Line), Bendemeer MRT Station (Downtown Line)

Bus Interchange: Lorong 1 Geylang Bus Terminal

Schools: Bendemeer Primary School, Hong Wen School,Northlight School

Amenities: Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, Singapore Khalsa Association, City Square Mall, Centrium Square, Mustafa Centre, Bendemeer Shopping Mall, Kallang Community Club, Jalan Besar Stadium and Swimming Complex

Toa Payoh – Bidadari, Bartley Road (Mature town/estate)

Total approximate units: 380

Site location: Bartley Road, Bartley Walk

MRT: Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line), Bartley MRT Station (Circle Line)

Bus Interchange: –

Schools: Cedar Primary School,Maris Stella High School (Primary/Secondary), Bartley Secondary School, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, Stamford American International School

Amenities: Hillock Park (under construction), Bidadari Park (under construction), The Woodleigh Mall (under construction)

Toa Payoh – Bidadari, Sang Nila Utama Road (Mature town/estate)

Total approximate units: 470

Site location: Sang Nila Utama Road, Bartley Walk

MRT: Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line), Bartley MRT Station (Circle Line)

Bus Interchange: –

Schools: Cedar Primary School, Maris Stella High School (Primary/Secondary), Bartley Secondary School, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, Stamford American International School

Amenities: Hillock Park (under construction), Bidadari Park (under construction), The Woodleigh Mall (under construction)

Toa Payoh – Bidadari, Upper Aljunied Road (Mature town/estate)

Total approximate units: 350

Site location: Upper Aljunied Road, Alkaff Crescent

MRT: Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line), Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line)

Bus Interchange: –

Schools: Cedar Primary School, Bartley Secondary School, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, Maris Stella High School (Primary/Secondary), Stamford American International School

Amenities: The Woodleigh Mall (under construction), St John’s Home for the Elderly Persons (under construction), Potong Pasir Neighbourhood Centre, The Venue Shoppes, The Poiz Centre, Macpherson Mall

Which project should you keep an eye out for?

Based on transport options, schools and surrounding amenities, couples and young families should keep an eye out for the Bukit Batok or Toa Payoh – Bidadari launch.

Bukit Batok may be slightly far from the city centre, but this project is great for couples who are planning to start a family or young families as there are many nearby schools.

Getting around the island will also be a breeze since it is sandwiched between Bukit Gombak MRT Station (North-South Line) and the soon-to-be built Tengah Park MRT Station (Jurong Region Line – currently under construction).

With 2 different train lines nearby, you won’t have to worry if there’s a major train fault during the morning rush hour because there’s another transport option available.

Not to mention, this project is a stone’s throw away from amenities like Bukit Gombak Stadium, Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre, West Mall and Bukit Batok Town Centre.

For similar reasons, singles who are looking to purchase a 2-Room Flexi flat in a non-mature estate should keep an eye on the Bukit Batok project during February 2021’s HDB BTO launch.

But, if Bukit Batok is too far west and you want a centrally located home with nearby schools, then consider the Toa Payoh – Bidadari launch — in particular, the project located along Upper Aljunied Road.

As it is situated within walking distance to Woodleigh MRT Station (North-East Line) and a 5 minute bus ride to Bartley MRT Station (Circle Line), Orchard Road or Raffles Place is just a short 20 minute ride away.

And for those who drive, the Pan-Island Expressway is located just down the road. With regards to schools, there are quite a few popular kindergartens, primary and secondary schools within walking distance for you to choose from.

With all that is said about the Toa Payoh – Bidadari project, be prepared to pay for a unit here. Given that a 5-Room BTO flat in a matured estate was sold for as much as $725,000 during the HDB BTO launch in August 2020, you can expect prices for a unit here to be offered for a similar price.

HDB BTO flat prices 2020

Based on the prices released by HDB for August 2020’s BTO exercise, here is what you can expect to pay for the aforementioned BTO projects excluding grants.

Non-mature town/estate

Flat type Est. price (excluding grants) 2-Room Flexi From $90,000 3-Room From $164,000 4-Room From $253,000 5-Room From $405,000 3Gen From $355,000(Based on February 2020)

Mature town/estate

Flat type Est. price (excluding grants) 2-Room Flexi From $137,000 3-Room From $205,000 4-Room From $311,000 5-Room From $423,000

HDB BTO flat types

Apart from deciding on a comfortable budget for your nest and if you want a unit located in a mature or non-mature estate, you should also get acquainted with the different flat types and the space each of them offer.

Flat type Size (square meters) Bedroom(s) Bathroom(s) 2-Room 36 or 45 1 1 (attached to master bedroom) 3-Room 60 to 65 2 2 (1 attached to master bedroom and common) 4-Room 90 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common) 5-Room 110 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common) 3 Gen 115 4 3 (1 attached to master bedroom and 2 common) Executive Flat 130 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common)

Get alerts

Apart from finding out how much you have in your CPF, which housing grants you (and your partner) are eligible for, and how much you can borrow from the banks, we strongly suggest that you subscribe to HDB’s eAlert Service.

It is a free email service from HDB that will provide you with the latest information on BTO project launches, application windows, community events, changes to eligibility requirements, etc.

How do I apply for a HDB BTO unit?

Over the years, the application process has streamlined and applications all take place online (yay for us!) – there is no longer the need to personally visit HDB Hub to make an application.

How to apply for a HDB BTO unit:

Await news for the application window to be open, it is usually announced a couple of weeks before the date. While waiting for the date, get soft copies of your personal and financial documents on hand for a smoother application process. Once the application window is open, head over to HDB’s homepage. (We suggest heading to this page as soon as the application window is open.) Proceed to the application page. Follow the instructions carefully and submit your application. (Note: This submission does not mean that you have got a unit, rather this application is for a ballot.) Once the application window is closed, HDB will conduct a computerised ballot. If you have been selected, you will receive an invitation to select your unit. If you have not been selected, you will have to wait for the next project launch to make another application.

More detailed information on how to apply for a HDB flat of your dreams can also be found here.

