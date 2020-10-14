HDB BTO November 2020 launch in mature estates - Toa Payoh (Bidadari), Bishan and Tampines

November’s crop of HDB BTO launches gives you a chance to own a home in some of Singapore’s most attractive locations, with BTO flats in the highly coveted Toa Payoh and Bishan neighbourhoods up for grabs. There’s also a launch in a nice location in Tampines, near the Downtown Line and some of the best hawker centres in the country.

Mature estates tend to be popular. I mean, would you rather live in an estate with established businesses and great connectivity, or a non-mature estate facing heavy construction and with the nearest MRT station that only opens 8 years from now?

This month’s mature estates are extra special, because they happen to be in Toa Payoh and Bishan — city-fringe areas which are not only super accessible by both car and public transport, but also near many elite schools.

This also means the flats in these areas are going to be hopelessly over-subscribed, so you’d want to make sure you wear your lucky colour and pray to the heavens before you submit your ballot.

HDB BTO launch November 2020 overview — mature estates

Here’s an overview of the four BTO launches taking place in mature estates in November 2020.

Toa Payoh (Woodleigh) Toa Payoh (Bartley) Bishan Tampines Price (2-room flexi) – – No estimate available No estimate available Price (3-type) From $300,000* From $300,000* From $350,000* – Price (4-type) From $450,000* From $450,000* From $500,000* From $300,000* Price (5-type) – From $580,000* – From $450,000* New flats available 350 880 1,500 750 Nearest MRT station Woodleigh Bartley Bishan Tampines West

It doesn’t take a property pundit to know that the Toa Payoh and Bishan projects are going to be highly sought-after.

These areas are not only close to the CBD and elite schools, but they’re also located in some of Singapore’s most established and best-loved neighbourhoods, with attractive features like Bishan Park and retro playgrounds.

For the privilege of living in Toa Payoh and Bishan, you’ll have to fork out a pretty penny, assuming you are successful in balloting for a flat there.

The Toa Payoh (Bidadari) launch actually consists of two separate projects, both in the Bidadari area.

The first is right across the road from Bartley MRT, and consists of 880 units of 3-, 4- and 5-room flats, and right next door to Maris Stella High School.

The second is just a stone’s throw away, and closest to Woodleigh MRT Station. This project consists of 350 3-room and 4-room units.

Meanwhile, the Bishan launch, which consists of 1,500 2-room flexi, 3-room and 4-room flats, will be located along the Kallang River and within walking distance of Bishan MRT Station. In short, another excellent location that people are going to be fighting tooth and nail over.

The Tampines BTO project is significantly further away from the CBD, and is also a cheaper option. For those who work in the Expo or Changi area, Tampines is an ideal location.

With only 750 2-room flexi, 4-room and 5-room units up for grabs, it nonetheless looks likely to be significantly oversubscribed, too.

Toa Payoh 2020 BTO

Toa Payoh BTO fact sheet Official HDB map https://esales.hdb.gov.sg/bp25/brochures/launch20aug/btonov20-toapayoh.pdf Road name Mount Vernon Road (Bartley) Upper Aljunied Road (Woodleigh) Unit mix 3-room, 4-room, 5-room (Bartley) 3-room, 4-room (Woodleigh) Nearest MRT Bartley (400m) Woodleigh (500m) Nearest major supermarket Prime Supermarket Upper Aljunied Lane (1.1km) Cold Storage NEX (1.9km), FairPrice Circuit Road (2.5km), FairPrice Maple Tree (2.8km) Nearest shopping malls NEX (1.9km), MacPherson Mall (2.7km), Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre (2.8km) Nearby schools Maris Stella High School (400m), Bartley Secondary School (600m), Cedar Primary School (1.2km), Cedar Girls’ Secondary School (1.5km), Stamford American International School (1.7km). St Gabriel’s Secondary School (2km) Nearby amenities Potong Pasir Community Club (2km), Serangoon Public Library (2.1km), Serangoon ActiveSG Swimming Complex (2.7km)

The dead have given way to the living in order to let the government develop Bidadari Cemetery into a housing estate. Although Singaporeans have been known to be superstitious, ultimately pragmatism has won out, as HDB applicants don’t seem to mind when coveted city fringe land is involved.

Despite Bidadari officially being a part of Toa Payoh, it’s actually quite a distance away from central Toa Payoh on the other side of the CTE.

Once upon a time, Bidadari wouldn’t have been quite as accessible from the CBD, but these days, thanks to Bartley MRT on the Circle Line and Woodleigh MRT on the North East Line, it is very convenient from a commuter’s point of view.

The first housing project is located just across the road from Bartley MRT and comprises 880 3-, 4- and 5-room flats. Bartley MRT on the Circle Line takes you to Raffles Place MRT in about 24 minutes.

The second housing project is located about 10 minutes’ walk from Woodleigh MRT station on the North East Line, which connects to Raffles Place MRT in 19 minutes. It consists of just 350 3- and 4-room flats.

While neither project will take you to Raffles Place without having to change trains, we’re still looking at only about 30 minutes’ commute from door to door.

The Toa Payoh (Bidadari) launch is clearly targeted at families, with 2-room flexi flats being absent. There are also plenty of schools known for being “good schools” in the area. The Bartley project is right beside Maris Stella High School, which despite its name comprises both the primary and SAP secondary school, which is surely a plus for parents of boys.

Meanwhile, the Woodleigh project is located about 15 minutes’ walk from both Cedar Primary School and Cedar Girls’ Secondary School.

Although Toa Payoh is a vibrant and established neighbourhood, the Bidadari area is actually still undergoing development as a residential estate. So residents will have to put up with the presence of construction for quite a few years to come.

While there are great food options and amenities in the area, they involve light travel (at least 15 to 20 minutes’ walk), since the immediate surroundings are mostly still being developed. For instance, the nearest major shopping mall, NEX, is a good 15- to 20-minute walk away.

It’s still an attractive location though, as you’re just a quick ride from Upper Paya Lebar where there’s no shortage of famous eateries.

Bishan 2020 BTO

Bishan BTO fact sheet Official HDB map https://esales.hdb.gov.sg/bp25/brochures/launch20aug/btonov20-bishan.pdf Road name Bishan Street 14, Bishan Street 15 Unit mix 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room Nearest MRT Bishan (300m) Nearest major supermarket Giant Bishan St 13 (350m), FairPrice Bishan St 13 (400m), FairPrice Junction 8 (400m) Nearest shopping mall Junction 8 (400m) Nearby schools Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School (170) Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School (350m), MOE Language Centre (Bishan) & Malay Language Centre of Singapore (280m), Guangyang Primary School (750m), Guangyang Secondary School (850m) Australian International School (1.9km), Catholic High School (1.2km), Whitley Secondary School (1.4km), Raffles Institution (1.4km), Beatty Secondary School (1.6km), First Toa Payoh Primary School (1.8km), Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary) (2.1km), Marymount Convent School (2.6km) Nearby amenities Bishan Community Club (270m), Bishan Swimming Complex (500m), Bishan Public Library (700m)

This new launch in Bishan comes hot on the heels of a previous launch in the same neighbourhood just 3 months ago. If you were unsuccessful at balloting for the previous one, keep your fingers crossed, as this launch is in an even better location!

The project consists of 1,500 2-room flexi, 3-room and 4-room units, and is about 5 minutes’ walking distance to Bishan MRT station on the North-East Line. So you can expect a short and easy commute to anywhere. For instance, a direct train ride from the station to Raffles Place MRT station takes just 21 minutes.

What’s more, it occupies a prime position in the Bishan neighbourhood, with major shopping mall Junction 8 just 5 minutes’ walk away, and other facilities like the swimming pool and library very close by.

Bishan itself is a very established mature town, so you can spend years sampling the food options in the area and enjoying the big and beautiful Bishan Park ,which is about 15 minutes’ walk away.

Clearly, Bishan is a desirable location for anyone who has to earn a living in the CBD. As 2-room flexi flats are part of the mix, we predict it will be a hit with affluent singles who’re looking for a nice bachelor/bachelorette pad close to the CBD.

The 3-room and 4-room flats are going to be hot property for couples and families, particularly because of the presence of good schools in the area.

Those who are hell-bent on their children getting into RGS or RI will be happy to know that both schools are nearby. And even if your kids don’t get in, there’s no shortage of other schools in the area, including Catholic High and Marymount Convent.

The MOE Language Centre’s Bishan branch is also right next door to the BTO project, so if your kids are taking a third language, they’ll be able to walk home in a jiffy.

These flats are likely to cost a pretty penny, but considering the excellent location, that’s not going to deter floods of hopefuls from snapping them up.

Tampines 2020 BTO

Tampines BTO fact sheet Official HDB map https://esales.hdb.gov.sg/bp25/brochures/launch20aug/btonov20-tampines.pdf Road name Bedok Reservoir Road, Tampines Street 96 Unit mix 2-room flexi, 4-room, 5-room Nearest MRT Bedok Reservoir (650m) Nearest supermarket Giant Hypermarket Tampines Nearest shopping malls Tampines Mall, Century Square Nearby schools Bedok Green Secondary School (700m), Junyuan Primary School (1.2km), Temasek Polytechnic (1.2km), St Hilda’s Primary/Secondary School (1.5km), Tampines Secondary School (1.7km), Anglican High School (1.9km) Nearby amenities Tampines West Community Club (1.3km), Tampines Regional Library (1.8km), Tampines Swimming Complex (1.8km), Ikea Tampines (4.8km)

This BTO project is right next door to another one that was launched in August this year. Click here to read about the earlier launch.

The November 2020 Tampines BTO launch consists of 750 2-room flexi, 4-room and 5-room flats.

The BTO project is sandwiched between Bedok Reservoir MRT, which is about 8 minutes’ walk away, and Tampines West MRT about 9 minutes away, both on the Downtown Line. Bedok Reservoir takes you to Raffles Place MRT in about 31 minutes, which means you’re looking at a commute of about 40 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, this project does pretty well. You’ll have to put up with construction for a couple of years, but you’re also quite close to excellent hawker centres Bedok 85 and Simpang Bedok.

Nature buffs will love the fact that the park connector passes in front of the BTO project, leading to Bedok Reservoir Park right next door. By the way, Tampines has been designated a Cycling Town, so it’s a great place to get comfortable on two wheels.

Take the park connector to the north and you can cycle all the way to Tampines MRT in a few minutes.

In terms of price, the Tampines project is likely to be significantly cheaper than the Bishan or Toa Payoh (Bidadari) ones. Given the nice location and the proximity to the MRT station, this project is a good choice for those who prioritise an attractive neighbourhood with great food options and access to nature.

