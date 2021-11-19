HDB BTO November 2021 overview: Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Rochor and Tengah

Update as of Nov 17, 2021: This article has been updated to include information released during the November 2021 BTO launch.

The HDB BTO Nov 2021 exercise will offer 4,501 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Rochor and Tengah. There will be three projects in two mature estates, while the other six projects will be spread across non-mature estates. One of the projects will fall under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

In total, HDB has launched 17,109 flats in 2021. This includes the 1,798 flats launching in the Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise happening at the same time as the BTO launch. Applications for both exercises are now open from Wednesday Nov 17 to Tuesday Nov 23.

Here’s an overview of the nine projects in the November 2021 BTO exercise.

Rochor November 2021 BTO (River Peaks I & II)

Location: Kelantan Road and Weld Road

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 960 units (3-room and 4-room); one block will comprise 40 units of 2-room rental flats

PHOTO: HDB

This is set to be one of the most exciting projects to be launched in this November 2021 BTO. The Rochor BTO is the newest public housing to be launched in the Central area, after Pinnacle@Duxton. So we expect this project to be very popular as well.

To reduce the lottery effect, several measures have been introduced, such as imposing a 10-year MOP instead of the usual five years. (You can read more restrictions on these PLH flats here.)

There will also be a 6 per cent clawback on the higher of the resale price or valuation, when the flats are sold in the resale market for the first time. The Married Child Priority Scheme (MCPS) will also be reduced to two thirds of the usual quotas: up to 20per cent for first-timers and up to 2 per cent for second-timers.

Rochor BTO will be located on the former site of the Sungei Road flea market and an open-air car park, with Jalan Besar MRT located just in front of the project. Other MRT nearby include Rochor MRT, Bugis MRT and Little India MRT. Residents will also be able to reach the CBD within minutes, whether it’s by train or car.

What’s more, there’s a variety of food options within walking distance, with Berseh Food Centre, Tekka Centre, Arab Street and Haji Lane nearby. For your retail fix, shopping malls like Bugis Junction and Bugis+ will be around a 12-minute walk away from the BTO.

Read our in-depth review of the Rochor BTO here .

HDB resale flats for sale in Central area

See all listings

663 Buffalo Road

Singapore 210663 · D8

3 1

915 sqft

$500,000

633 Veerasamy Road

Singapore 200633 · D8

2

785 sqft

$470,000

5 Tanjong Pagar Plaza

Singapore 081005 · D2

2 1

635 sqft

$470,000

634 Veerasamy Road

Singapore 200634 · Floor #05

2 2

807 sqft

$470,000

264 Waterloo Street

Singapore 180264 · D7

2 1

721 sqft

$510,000

1F Cantonment Road

Singapore 085601 · D2

3 2

1,022 sqft

$1,278,888

1E Cantonment Road

Singapore 085501 · D2

3 2

1,130 sqft

$1,200,000

538 Upper Cross Street

Singapore 050538 · D1

2 1

645 sqft

$560,000

1D Cantonment Road

Singapore 085401 · D2

3 2

1,033 sqft

$1,088,000

663 Buffalo Road

Singapore 210663 · D8

3

914 sqft

$500,000

Choa Chu Kang November 2021 BTO (Heart of Yew Tee)

Location: Yew Tee Close, Choa Chu Kang St 62 and Choa Chu Kang North 6

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 68 units (2-room Flexi)

PHOTO: HDB

Heart of Yew Tee is the Yew Tee Integrated Development that was first announced in 2019. It’s a residential project for the elderly and will be integrated with Yew Tee Polyclinic, a kidney dialysis centre, hawker centre and community club. With these amenities in one place, getting daily essentials and healthcare services will be easier for the residents.

The concept is similar to Kampung Admiralty, which comprises housing for the elderly and a range of facilities such as a specialist outpatient care and hawker centre.

Another highlight of this Choa Chu Kang BTO is that it will just be a three-minute walk to Yew Tee MRT, Yew Tee Square and Yew Tee Point. So on top of the facilities in the project, residents will have convenient access to transport and more retail options. Among the November 2021 BTO projects, this will be one of the closest projects to the MRT.

The project is open for those aged 55 years and above, with the flats offered on short leases between 15 and 45 years (in five-year increments).

Read out in-depth review of the Choa Chu Kang BTO here .

Here’s a video tour of the neighbourhood the 99.co team did:

HDB resale flats for sale in Choa Chu Kang

See all listings

633 Choa Chu Kang North 6

Singapore 680633 · D23

4 2

1,366 sqft

$668,000

688B Choa Chu Kang Drive

Singapore 682688 · D23

3 2

969 sqft

$434,968

164 Jalan Teck Whye

Singapore 680164 · D23

4 3

1,507 sqft

$728,000

802C Keat Hong Close

Singapore 683802 · D23

2 2

731 sqft

$416,000

3 Teck Whye Avenue

Singapore 680003 · D23

2 2

796 sqft

$368,000

812B Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7

Singapore 682812 · D23

3 2

1,000 sqft

$535,000

802C Keat Hong Close

Singapore 683802 · D23

2 2

731 sqft

$418,000

108 Teck Whye Lane

Singapore 680108 · D23

4 3

1,570 sqft

$700,000

816B Keat Hong Link

Singapore 682816 · D23

3 2

990 sqft

$578,000

2 Teck Whye Avenue

Singapore 680002 · D23

2 2

796 sqft

$358,000

Hougang November 2021 BTO (Hougang Olive and Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang)

Location:

Hougang Olive: Hougang Avenue 3, Hougang Street 12 and Hougang Street 13

Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang: Hougang Street 13

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units:

Hougang Olive: 390 units (4-room and 5-room)

Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang: 300 units (4-room and 5-room)

Hougang Olive BTO map.

PHOTO: HDB

Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang BTO map.

PHOTO: HDB

Look out for these two projects if you miss out on the Hougang BTO projects in the August 2021 launch. The estate was the most popular one in the last launch, pulling in an overall application rate of 10.6 for 5-room flats in the Hougang Citrine project, which will be just across the street from these two November 2021 BTO projects.

Both projects will be opposite each other on either side of the new Hougang Street 13, with Hougang Olive closer to Hougang Avenue 3.

The closest MRT will be Kovan MRT and Defu MRT (opening in 2030), which will be around a 15-minute bus ride away. Hougang Central, where there’s Hougang Mall, The Midtown and Hougang Town Centre, will also be around 15 minutes away by bus.

A plus point for those with children is that both Hougang BTO projects will be near two famous schools: Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ and Maris Stella High. In fact, the girls’ school is just within 15 minutes walking distance.

Another thing to note is that the Hougang Olive site is next to a proposed health and medical centre site.

Hougang will also be one of the two estates offering 5-room flats in this launch, so here’s where you want to ballot for if you need bigger space.

Read our in-depth review of the Hougang BTO here.

HDB resale flats for sale in Hougang

See all listings

465 Upper Serangoon Road

Singapore 530465 · D19

3 2

1,334 sqft

$685,000

231 Hougang Street 21

Singapore 530231 · D19

4 3

1,636 sqft

$835,000

420 Hougang Avenue 10

Singapore 530420 · D19

3 2

1,183 sqft

$488,000

630 Hougang Avenue 8

Singapore 530630 · D19

3 2

904 sqft

$420,000

473A Upper Serangoon Crescent

Singapore 531473 · D19

3 2

1,216 sqft

$698,000

365A Upper Serangoon Road

Singapore 531365 · D19

2 2

990 sqft

$699,999

712 Hougang Avenue 2

Singapore 530712 · D19

3 3

1,592 sqft

$788,000

427 Hougang Avenue 6

Singapore 530427 · D19

3 2

1,571 sqft

$838,000

635 Hougang Avenue 8

Singapore 530635 · D19

3 2

904 sqft

$439,000

406 Hougang Avenue 10

Singapore 530406 · D19

3 2

980 sqft

$500,000

Jurong West November 2021 BTO (Nanyang Opal)

Location: Jurong West Street 92 and 93

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 221 units (3-room and 4-room)

PHOTO: HDB

This Jurong West BTO site is located around a seven-minute bus ride from Pioneer MRT, which is one stop away from Jurong Point. But residents won’t have to travel far as there’s a neighbourhood centre closer to home, where there’s a hawker centre and wet market. The BTO is also suitable for drivers as the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) is just a couple of streets away.

And for those with children, the good news is that there are quite a number of schools in the area, with Xingnan Primary and Juying Secondary within just a six-minute walk (Juying Primary will be merged with Pioneer Primary, and relocated to Tengah in 2025). NTU is also just nearby.

And like the Hougang projects, a health and medical centre is being planned to be built near the BTO. Here, it will be within a five-minute walk.

Also, note that there’s a Chinese temple next to the site, so it might get noisier during festivals.

Read our in-depth review of the Jurong West BTO here.

HDB resale flats for sale in Jurong West

See all listings

138B Yuan Ching Road

Singapore 612138 · D22

3 2

1,130 sqft

$739,000

677A Jurong West Street 64

Singapore 641677 · D22

3 2

1,001 sqft

$465,000

656A Jurong West Street 61

Singapore 641656 · D22

3 3

1,195 sqft

$588,888

272C Jurong West Street 24

Singapore 643272 · D22

3 2

1,209 sqft

$575,000

138D Yuan Ching Road

Singapore 614138 · D22

3 2

980 sqft

$699,688

138A Yuan Ching Road

Singapore 611138 · D22

3 2

926 sqft

$750,000

350 Corporation Drive

Singapore 610350 · D22

3 2

1,324 sqft

$520,000

673C Jurong West Street 65

Singapore 643673 · D22

3 2

1,184 sqft

$566,000

694 Jurong West Central 1

Singapore 640694 · D22

4 2

1,367 sqft

$620,000

138B Yuan Ching Road

Singapore 612138 · D22

3 2

1,130 sqft

$739,000

Kallang/Whampoa November 2021 BTO (Kent Heights)

Location: Owen Road

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 430 units (2-room Flexi and 4-room)

PHOTO: HDB

This site is expected to be pretty popular due to its city-fringe location. The estate pulled in an overall application rate of 8.5 for 4-room flats during the August 2021 BTO launch.

The nearest MRT of this Kallang/Whampoa BTO is Farrer Park MRT, where City Square Mall is around an 11-minute walk away. Closer to home is Pek Kio Market just across the street, where residents can get their daily essentials.

Farrer Park Primary and St Joseph’s Institution Junior are the nearest schools from the site, located within 10 minutes by bus.

Another thing that stands out is the proximity to various healthcare facilities. Farrer Park Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital are all within a seven-minute drive from the site.

On the other hand, similar to the August 2021 BTO project , this November project will be right next to the Central Expressway (CTE), so expect some noise pollution. Just like what we’ve seen for Towner Residences, the area closest to the CTE will be set aside for a Multi-Storey Car Park.

Read our in-depth review of the Kallang/Whampoa BTO here.

The 99.co video crew did a TikTok video while touring the neighbourhood. Check it out!

HDB resale flats for sale in Kallang/Whampoa

https://www.tiktok.com/@99dotco/video/7031528515874966786

See all listings

113C Mcnair Road

Singapore 324113 · D12

3 2

1,001 sqft

$918,000

105 Towner Road

Singapore 321105 · D12

3 2

1,119 sqft

$750,000

59A Geylang Bahru

Singapore 330059 · D12

3 2

1,291 sqft

$820,000

113A Mcnair Road

Singapore 322113 · D12

3 2

1,000 sqft

$915,000

78 Lorong Limau

Singapore 320078 · D12

3 2

1,001 sqft

$868,000

8 Boon Keng Road

Singapore 330008 · D12

3 2

1,012 sqft

$890,000

113D Mcnair Road

Singapore 325113 · D12

3 3

1,000 sqft

$936,000

106 Jalan Dusun

Singapore 320106 · D12

3 2

1,023 sqft

$508,800

12 Farrer Park Road

Singapore 210012 · D8

3 2

969 sqft

$720,000

10A Bendemeer Road

Singapore 331010 · D12

3 2

1,000 sqft

$938,000

Tengah November 2021 BTO (Parc Clover @ Tengah and Parc Glen @ Tengah)

Location:

Parc Clover @ Tengah: Tengah Park Avenue, Tengah Boulevard and Tengah Drive

Parc Glen @ Tengah: Tengah Road, Tengah Boulevard and Tengah Park Avenue

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units:

Parc Clover @ Tengah: 1,124 units (2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room)

Parc Glen @ Tengah: 1,008 units (2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room)

Parc Clover @ Tengah BTO map.

PHOTO: HDB

Parc Glen @ Tengah BTO map.

PHOTO: HDB

With a total of 2,132 flats from two projects, nearly 50per cent of the November BTO flats will be located at Tengah. It’s also another estate in the upcoming launch that’s offering 5-room flats.

Both Tengah BTO projects will be on either side of Tengah Park Avenue, with Parc Clover along Tengah Drive and Parc Glen along Tengah Road. These projects will be within walking distance to the MRT as well. When Tengah MRT on the Jurong Region Line opens from 2027 onwards, the train will be around a 10-minute walk away.

And since both sites are located just across the street from the upcoming Tengah Boulevard Bus Interchange, residents will get to enjoy more bus options.

Residents don’t have to travel far for daily essentials either. By the time the projects are completed, the neighbourhood centre nearby should be up and running by then. Plus, it will be integrated with Tengah Polyclinic (to be ready in 2025).

For now, the nearest schools include Dunearn Secondary and St Anthony’s Primary, which are both in Bukit Batok. There will also be a primary school at Tengah Plantation — the first school in the new estate — formed through the merger of Juying Primary and Pioneer Primary, although we don’t know its exact location yet.

Nevertheless, these Tengah BTO projects are a street away from Bukit Batok. So those looking for more amenity options can simply head to the neighbouring estate.

Read our in-depth review of the Tengah BTO here.

This article was first published in 99.co.