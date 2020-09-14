HDB conservancy charges - All the costs in one place

If you are looking to buy a HDB or already own one, one of the costs that you will have to contend with as a homeowner is the HDB conservancy charges.

In June 2018 this year, it was announced that all 15 town councils that are managed by the PAP have increased the HDB conservancy charges for all homeowners. The increases will be phased over two years, so the next round is scheduled to be on 1st June 2019 next year.

The 15 PAP-run town councils are:

Ang Mo Kio

Bishan-Toa Payoh

Chua Chu Kang

East Coast-Fengshan

Holland-Bukit Panjang

Jalan Besar

Jurong-Clementi

Marine Parade

Marsiling-Yew Tee

Nee Soon

Pasir Ris-Punggol

Sembawang

Tanjong Pagar

Tampines

West Coast

Why is there an increase in the HDB conservancy charges?

The increase is because of the higher cleaning costs as these contribute towards one fifth of each town council’s yearly expenses. This is because the cleaning companies now spend more on mechanisation, training and progressive wages for their workers.

Pest control costs have also gone up since common areas are now receiving more treatments.

Additionally, the increases will be used to contribute to the decreasing funds of the town councils. The boost to the town council sinking funds will allow them to maintain and replace old lifts as well as carry out the Lift Enhancement Programme as the estates get older.

Earlier in the year, the Government announced that all town councils will have to set aside at least 14 per cent as a lift replacement fund, which would cause additional strain to the resources.

The good news here is that there will be rebates given to offset the increases. Over the months of April, July, October and January next year, around 900,000 eligible Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive rebates worth $126 million for the HDB conservancy charges.

PHOTO: MOF

HDB conservancy charges for each town council

Every town council will have different conservancy charges, so to make things easier, we have compiled all the charges from the 15 different town councils in one table.

Ang Mo Kio Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $55.50 $21.00 2-room flat $59.00 $31.00 3-room flat $67.00 $47.50 4-room flat $72.50 $63.00 4-room Design& build or Design Plus Flat $77.00 $67.00 4-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $82.00 $72.00 5-room flat $85.00 $78.00 5-room Design & Build or Design Plus Flat $89.00 $83.00 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $90.00 $90.00 Executive apartment or maisonette $100.00 $100.00 Executive Design & Build or Design Executive Flat $102.00 $102.00

Bishan-Toa Payoh Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $58.50 $22.00 2-room flat $62.00 $33.50 3-room flat $67.00 $48.00 3-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $77.50 $59.00 4-room flat $74.00 $64.00 4-room Design& build or Design Plus flat $91.00 $81.00 5-room flat $79.00 $79.00 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $104.00 $104.00 Executive apartment or maisonette $109.50 $109.50 Multi-Gen Type A $114.50 $114.50 Multi-Gen Type B & C $109.50 $109.50

Choa Chu Kang Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $58.50 $20.50 2-room flat $61.00 $31.50 3-room flat $68.50 $47.00 4-room flat $76.50 $63.50 5-room flat $83.00 $79.50 Executive apartment or maisonette $103.00 $99.50

East Coast-Fengshan Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $56.50 $20.50 2-room flat $58.50 $30.50 3-room flat $64.50 $46.50 4-room flat $73.50 $64.00 4-room Design& build or Design Plus flat $85.50 $76.00 5-room flat $80.50 NA 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $104.50 NA Executive apartment or maisonette $103.50 NA

Holland-Bukit Panjang Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $54.20 $20.50 2-room flat $56.70 $30.50 3-room flat $63.00 $46.00 3-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $79.50 $62.50 4-room flat $72.50 $63.50 4-room Design& build or Design Plus flat $88.00 $79.00 5-room flat $86.50 $79.50 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $99.50 NA Executive apartment or maisonette $101.00 NA Multi-Gen Type A $114.50 $114.50 Multi-Gen Type B & C $109.50 $109.50

Jalan Besar Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $56.00 $20.50 2-room flat $56.80 $29.50 3-room flat $66.00 $45.00 3-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $75.00 $53.50 4-room flat $73.50 $61.50 4-room Design& build or Design Plus flat $92.00 $79.80 5-room flat $85.00 $77.00 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $102.00 NA Executive apartment or maisonette $98.00 NA

Jurong-Clementi Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $60.50 $19.50 2-room flat $66.50 $29.50 3-room flat $73.50 $47.50 3-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat at Lake Vista@Yuan Ching $85.50 $67.00 4-room flat $79.50 $63.00 4-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat at Lake Vista@Yuan Ching $98.00 $82.00 5-room flat $88.50 $78.50 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat at Lake Vista@Yuan Ching $109.50 $97.00 Executive apartment or maisonette $101.00 NA

Marine Parade Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $59.50 $20.50 2-room flat $63.00 $30.50 3-room flat $68.50 $46.50 4-room flat $75.50 $62.50 5-room flat $88.00 $80.50 Executive apartment or maisonette $102.50 NA

Marsiling-Yew Tee Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $57.50 $20.50 2-room flat $59.50 $31.00 3-room flat $68.50 $46.00 4-room flat $73.50 $62.00 5-room flat $85.00 $78.50 Executive apartment or maisonette $103.00 NA

Nee Soon Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $58.00 $20.00 2-room flat $61.00 $29.00 3-room flat $71.00 $45.50 3-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $73.00 $51.50 4-room flat $76.00 $63.00 4-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $82.00 $71.00 5-room flat $86.00 $79.00 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $98.00 $90.00 Executive apartment or maisonette $103.00 $101.00 3-generation $90.00 $81.00 Multi-Gen Type A $107.00 NA Multi-Gen Type B $102.00 NA

Pasir Ris-Punggol Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $55.50 $20.50 2-room flat $60.50 $30.50 3-room flat $70.00 $44.50 3-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $73.50 $48.00 4-room flat $80.50 $62.00 4-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $83.00 $68.00 5-room flat $89.00 $78.00 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $93.50 $83.50 Executive apartment or maisonette $99.00 $99.00 Executive apartment or maisonette (D&B) $104.50 $104.50

Sembawang Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $58.00 $20.00 2-room flat $61.00 $29.50 3-room flat $71.00 $45.50 4-room flat $76.00 $63.00 5-room flat $86.00 $79.00 Executive apartment or maisonette $103.00 $101.00

Tanjong Pagar Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $54.70 $21.00 2-room flat $56.70 $30.50 3-room flat $62.00 $45.00 4-room flat $73.00 $64.00 4-room Pinnacle@Duxton $118.00 $109.00 5-room flat $80.00 NA 5-room Pinnacle@Duxton $134.00 NA Executive apartment or maisonette $108.50 NA 6-room flat or Penthouse $172.00 NA

Tampines Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $58.00 $20.50 2-room flat $62.00 $31.00 2-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $68.00 $35.50 3-room flat $68.50 $46.50 3-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $75.00 $61.30 4-room flat $75.50 $63.50 4-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $84.50 $73.00 5-room flat $86.40 $79.50 5-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme Flat $99.50 $99.50 Executive apartment or maisonette $102.00 $102.00 Multi-Gen (models 07) $113.50 $113.50 Multi-Gen (models 08 and 09) $107.50 $107.50

West Coast Normal Rates Reduced Rates 1-room flat $54.70 $21.00 2-room flat $56.20 $30.00 3-room flat $63.50 $46.00 4-room flat $72.00 $63.00 5-room flat $85.00 $79.00 5-room (3-generation) $89.50 $83.50 Executive apartment or maisonette $101.00 NA

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.