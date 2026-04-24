Median resale prices hit $1 million for 4-room HDB flats in 2 towns in Q1 despite overall dip

SINGAPORE - While overall Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale prices dipped for the first time in nearly seven years in the first quarter of 2026, median prices for four-room flats reached $1 million in two towns.

Median resale prices for four-room flats in Queenstown stood at $1.04 million in Q1, while those in Toa Payoh fetched $1 million, quarterly data released by HDB indicated on Friday (Apr 24).

For five-room flats, median resale prices in three towns crossed the million-dollar mark. In Q1, five-room flats in Ang Mo Kio had a median price of $1.09 million, while those in Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh reached $1.085 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Overall resale prices for public housing flats dipped 0.1 per cent in Q1, marking the first decline in nearly seven years since Q2 2019. This comes on the back of five consecutive quarters of slower or no price growth, said HDB.

Transaction volumes of resale flats rose 19.6 per cent in Q1 to 6,285 units, from 5,256 units in the previous quarter. Year on year, there was a 4.6 per cent decrease in units sold.

In June, HDB will launch about 6,900 Build-To-Order flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands.

“The macroeconomic outlook has become more uncertain. Households should continue to exercise prudence when purchasing property and taking out mortgage loans,” said HDB.

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