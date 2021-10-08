HDB resale prices at an all-time high in September 2021

HDB resale prices have increased for 15 straight months, reaching an all-time high in September 2021. As stated in our Flash Report for September 2021, prices are now 0.8 per cent higher than the previous peak in April 2013.

Month-on-month, HDB resale prices have increased by 0.9 per cent, increasing 0.6 per cent in mature estates and 1.1 per cent in non-mature estates.

Despite the new peak, resale transactions have dropped by 8.4 per cent in September. There were 2,518 HDB resale transactions recorded in September, as opposed to 2,748 in August.

HDB estates with the highest median resale price for 4-room flats in September are Bukit Merah, Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa. Estates with the lowest median resale prices for 4-room flats are Sembawang, Woodlands, Bedok, Jurong East and Yishun.

Million-dollar HDB flats

The highest resale transaction recorded in the month was for a five-room DBSS flat in Natura Loft for $1,295,000. It grabbed the headlines back in end-July and currently holds the record for the most expensive HDB resale flat.

In total, there were 23 HDB resale flats transacted for at least a million dollars in the month.

Besides the record-breaking DBSS flat in Bishan, another notable thing we noticed is this Bukit Merah flat whose lease has only started in 2019.

The flat is part of a SERS project called City Vue @ Henderson.

Typically, flats can only be sold after the five-year MOP. On the other hand, there have been instances where HDB waived it off on a case-by-case basis, allowing owners to sell it in the resale market earlier. According to MND, reasons for the waiver include divorce, financial hardship and the demise of the owner.

This article was first published in 99.co.