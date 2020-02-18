He believes that IoT is here to stay despite security challenges

A quick word with Edmond Looi, director of DVUCA, an Internet of Things solution provider.

LET'S START WITH THE COMPANY'S NAME. HOW DO YOU PRONOUNCE DVUCA?

It is pronounced D-Vuca.

DOES IT STAND FOR ANYTHING?

VUCA is an acronym first used in 1987, drawing on the leadership theories of Warren Bennis and Burt Nanus to describe or to reflect the Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity of general conditions and situations.

So VUCA stands for very NEGATIVE things. Our company thus aims to bring positivity into companies that we work with, to "de"-VUCA them, giving them stability, certainty, simplicity and clarity through the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that we provide.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CHALLENGES YOU FACE AS A STARTUP?

In the beginning, customers did not want to do business with a new start-up due to the lack of prior experience. We also had challenges obtaining financing initially, which affects cash flow.

WHO WERE YOUR EARLY CLIENTS? HOW DID YOU CONVINCE THEM TO BELIEVE AND WORK WITH YOU?

We were invited to speak at conferences and seminars, which helped to create awareness for our company. From then on, we worked with many industry partners who see value in our products and services.

Our first clients were MNCs who were into sustainability and embraced technologies within their organisations. So, our product being an advanced IoT solution that helps companies save energy and be green was the door opener.

IOT SEEMS TO BE FACING AS MUCH NEGATIVE PRESS AS POSITIVE ONES, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO SECURITY BREACHES. HAS IT MADE IT MORE DIFFICULT TO WIN CLIENTS?

Not really, On the contrary, it has helped bring awareness to the general audience on the importance of having a secure system with encryption of data from the edge devices to the server at the backend.

All our products have encryption of data from the sensors all the way to the server. Most of our competitors do not have encryption of data and their transmission protocol is not secure.

HOW IS THE IOT INDUSTRY RESPONDING TO THE SECURITY RISKS?

More customers are now asking for data encryption along the entire transmission network. Device manufacturers are also starting to ensure that data encryption is done at the edge devices.

WHAT'S THE FUTURE OF IOT?