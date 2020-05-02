He thinks that staying organised is crucial to keep up with the demands of life

In SBO Quick Word, business owners and professionals share a slice of their industry, business, and life over a quick email interview. In this article, Brien Chua, the founder of HOUZE, believes that staying organised is crucial to keep up with the demands of customers and life

A LARGE PART OF HOUZE'S PRODUCT LINE-UP IS TO HELP PEOPLE ORGANISE THEIR HOMES. HOW ORGANISED ARE YOU AS A BUSINESS PERSON?

Staying neat and organised has always been a huge part of my life growing up. I've always been very particular about where I want my things to be, classifying them properly, and labelling them correctly.

You should see the way my storage boxes look like at home - I'd say it's quite impressive! Given my constant need to have my home well-organised, coming into this business made a lot of sense for me when I first started HOUZE in 2017.

As a business owner, I make it a priority to ensure day-to-day operations are structured and systematic. I use a to-do list app to categorise outstanding tasks, allowing me to stay organised.

Being organised is, in my opinion, a vital trait, not just as a business owner, but as a family man as well. I make it a point to compartmentalise work and play to ensure I always strike a balance between business and fulfilling my duties as a father and a husband.

In today's fast-moving environment, I believe it's important to ensure my life is organised to allow me to better attend to my priorities.

PHOTO: Singapore Business Owners

WHEN HOUZE FIRST STARTED, HOW DID YOU GET CUSTOMERS ACQUAINTED WITH YOUR BRAND?