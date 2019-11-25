Is healthcare spending disrupting the education system in Singapore?

Just as a combination of increased longevity and decreased fertility rates are causing Singapore's proportion of elderly population to surge, the national budget has been shifting away from education and towards healthcare. How is this trend impacting Singapore's students?

In his 2019 Budget Round-Up speech, Singapore's Finance Minister, Heng Swee Keat, defined the "Singapore Way" as putting people at the centre of all initiatives, working in partnership, and adapting to changing circumstances and needs.

This rhetoric mirrors recent budgetary shifts which seem to downplay education and redirect focus to healthcare-all while the nation's 65+ year old demographic balloons and birth rate declines. What impact are these changes having on Singapore's world-class education system-are students still receiving the same quality of education and stable access to resources?

In this study, we explore whether shifts in the budget are having an impact on students' success.

STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

Healthcare spending as a share of the annual budget increased from 8.67 per cent in 2009 to 14.61 per cent in 2019 (budgeted), while education's share decreased from 20.73 per cent to 16.45 per cent in the same period

The nation's development budget for education has decreased 43 per cent from 2008 levels

Still, education metrics remain strong, with government expenditure per primary & secondary level students more than doubling from 2008 to 2018

In fact, a decrease in number of students, caused by demographic change, may be the reason the education system continues to thrive even as education's budget share declines

HEALTHCARE BUDGET DISPLACING EDUCATION BUDGET?

Since 2009, the education budget has decreased from 20.73 per cent of total funds to just 16.45 per cent in 2019 (budgeted). The healthcare budget, on the other hand, grew from 8.67 per cent of the total budget to 14.61 per cent during the same time period, with funds nearly quadrupling from $3.6 billion in 2009 to $11.7 billion in 2019 (budgeted).

This trend largely reflects Singapore's ageing population, wherein residents are living longer while the fertility rate declines. In fact, the population proportion of those 65+ years old increased from 8.8 per cent in 2009 to 14.4 per cent in 2019, while the fertility rate has steadily declined from 1.60 in 2000 to 1.14 in 2018.

While the MOF prepares to inject at least $13 billion into healthcare in 2020, the education of children in Singapore may seem, at first, as if it's been deprioritised. In fact, spend on education as a share of the annual budget has been shrinking since 2014, with education development expenditures reaching a decade low-point in the last financial year.

As of 2018, there were just 340 government-aided schools (primary to junior college), down from 353 in 2014.

CHANGE IN PER CENT EDUCATION BUDGET SPENT ON DEVELOPMENT OVER TIME

Financial Year Total Edu. Budget (millions) Edu. Development Expenditure (millions) % Edu. Budget Spent on Development 2009-10 S$8,685 S$847.15 9.75% 2010-11 S$9,875 S$876.74 8.88% 2011-12 S$10,740 S$1,042.46 9.71% 2012-13 S$10,497 S$859.60 8.19% 2013-14 S$11,638 S$973.45 8.36% 2014-15 S$11,598 S$886.01 7.64% 2015-16 S$11,935 S$699.22 5.86% 2016-17 S$12,469 S$656.66 5.27% 2017-18 S$12,691 S$611.09 4.82% 2018-19 S$13,090 S$450.00 3.44% 2019-20 S$13,200 S$710.00 5.38%

These changes, which may be a result of budgetary shifts towards healthcare, would at first seem to suggest stagnation, or even decline, within the school system. Additional data, however, suggests this may not be the case.

QUALITY OF EDUCATION & ACCESS TO RESOURCES IMPROVES