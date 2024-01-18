Here are the 5 most expensive ERP gantries to avoid in Singapore (2024)

Drivers, I'm sure you'd agree that it's super heart pain every time you drive under the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry and hear the beep in the card reader, especially during peak hours.

While the purpose of ERP is to ease congestion during peak hours, sometimes we have no choice but to travel during those times. You can't even escape it if you take taxis or ride-hailing.

At the time of writing, there are a total of 77 ERP gantries in Singapore — it certainly seems like every road also need to pay. However, not all ERP gantries are in operation.

ERP rates are reviewed every quarter and there are also adjustments during the June and December school holidays to account for changes in traffic patterns.

Here's a guide to the ERP system in Singapore and the most expensive gantries so you know which ones to avoid.

Introduction to the ERP system in Singapore

Introduced in 1998, Singapore's Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) is a dynamic toll system designed to keep traffic flowing. It aims to discourage peak-hour driving by charging vehicles tolls based on time so that they would take other routes or not drive during these hours.

Singapore is the "first city in the world to manage road congestion by implementing an ERP system", according to LTA.

Understanding ERP rates in Singapore

ERP is charged based on:

The type of vehicle you drive. The "bigger" your vehicle, the more you pay.

Time. The rates during peak hours can change every 30 minutes to spread traffic flow.

Apart from quarterly reviews and reduced rates during school holidays, there are no ERP charges on Sundays and public holidays. According to LTA, "ERP stops operating at 1 pm on the eve of New Year's Day, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Christmas Day."

For the gantries that undergo review, these are the ones that are usually affected:

AYE, after North Buona Vista Road (towards Tuas)

AYE, after Jurong Town Hall

CTE, before Braddell Road

CTE, after Braddell Road

CTE, slip road to PIE

CTE southbound after Serangoon Road (and PIE)

PIE, after Adam Road and Mount Pleasant

PIE, Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel

ECP (city)

KPE, after Defu Flyover

Thomson Road

Kallang Road

Usually, the ERP for these gantries are either reduced by $0.50 to $1 or removed entirely. Check the LTA website for the rates of the quarterly reviews.

New ERP 2.0 system 2024

If you're a driver, you've probably heard that there will be a shift to a new ERP 2.0 system as the existing system has been around for 25 years and it's time to retire. It will be replaced by a new Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based ERP 2.0 system.

As such, all Singapore-registered vehicles will need to replace their In-Vehicle Unit (IU) with a new On-Board Unit (OBU). The replacement started with fleet vehicles on Nov 1, 2023 and there will be progressive installation for all other vehicles.

Vehicle owners will get a notification (by email/SMS and letter) from LTA to book their installation appointment. For a free installation, you have to complete it within the two months given, so don’t delay! The entire OBU replacement is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The new OBU comprises three pieces: a Processing Unit, an Antenna Unit, and an optional Touchscreen Display. The touchscreen display alerts you to real-time traffic situations such as accidents, road closures or heavy traffic. It can also support payment of roadside parking and tolls at checkpoints, and alert you when approaching an ERP gantry.

You have the choice not to install the touchscreen display and you can download an app to get alerts although it will not offer all the same features. Motorcyclists will have a single-piece OBU.

Top 5 most expensive ERP gantries & timings (2024)

ERP rates vary from $0.50 to $6. These are the 5 ERP gantries that charge $4 and above at selected times for cars:

Gantry Time ERP rate CTE Slip Road to PIE (Changi) / Serangoon Road (68) 08:30 – 08:35 $4.00 08:35 – 08:55 $5.00 08:55 – 09:00 $4.50 CTE from Balestier Road (34) 08:05 – 08:30 $4.00 08:30 – 08:35 $4.50 08:35 – 08:55 $5.00 08:55 – 09:00 $4.50 09:00 – 09:25 $4.00 CTE from Serangoon Road (33) 08:05 – 08:30 $4.00 08:30 – 08:35 $4.50 08:35 – 08:55 $5.00 08:55 – 09:00 $4.50 09:00 – 09:25 $4.00 PIE into CTE (42) 08:30 – 08:35 $4.50 08:35 – 08:55 $5.00 08:55 – 09:00 $4.50 KPE Southbound after Defu Flyover (50) 08:30 – 08:35 $4.50 08:35 – 08:55 $6.00 08:55 – 09:00 $4.00

There are a couple more than these five that charge $4 and above during certain times but they last for about 30 minutes to an hour.

The next scheduled quarterly review is expected to take place in April 2024, with any changes to rates taking effect in May 2024.

ERP fines & "administrative fee" ($10 to $70)

In the unfortunate event that you are unable to pay the ERP charges because you have…

A defective IU An expired or improperly inserted stored-value card Insufficient value in your card

…you’ll be fined $70.00 for each operating ERP gantry you drive through.

Interestingly, you get a $2 discount if you pay for your fine through one of these channels:

LTA's ONE.MOTORING website

SGQR

AXS stations

Self-service Automated Machines (SAMs) at post offices

vPost

Automated teller machines (ATM)

Internet banking services

Can you appeal your ERP fine?

Yes. Simply write to LTA-skip the sob story that seems to be the norm for speeding and parking offences — and appeal for a waiver.

People have tried more than once and got their admin fee waived, which is better than nothing.

The bottom line is, just make sure that you have enough money in your card and it's inserted properly! Hopefully, the new OBU will address existing issues. The authorities surely wouldn't want you to miss out on paying ERP!

This article was first published in MoneySmart.