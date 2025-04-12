Here are the biggest 3-bedroom condo units for under $2.1m in Singapore

As we write this in April 2025, whispers are going around that two-bedders are the new three-bedders. This is much to the dismay of larger family homebuyers, who may not like such a huge compromise on space.

But what can we do in an increasingly pricey new launch market, and one that's now focused on the expensive CCR region to boot? The answer is to turn to resale. Here are some projects where we've found three-bedders transacting at $2.1 million or under:

Note: Why $2.1 million? It's because, from word on the ground, a price range of $1.8 million to $2.1 million is about what the "average" HDB upgrader today can afford.

Options in the CCR:

Project Min. transacted price Max. transacted price Average transacted price Average size (sqft) No. of units sold Tenure Completion year No. of units in project BASSEIN COURT $2,100,000 $2,100,000 $2,100,000 1399 1 Freehold 1993 28 TANGLIN REGENCY $1,800,000 $2,270,000 $2,035,000 1168 2 99 years 1998 210 THE AXIS $1,850,000 $1,850,000 $1,850,000 1141 1 Freehold 2009 52 MEDGE $1,450,000 $2,318,000 $1,884,000 1087 2 Freehold 2007 44

As an aside, River Valley Apartments would have made this list too: it was a freehold apartment from 1970 that saw an average of $1.97 million for its three-bedders. Since it went en-bloc earlier this year though, we’re leaving it out.

Two of the projects that stand out to us are Bassein Court, due to the strength of the location, and Tanglin Regency for the price-to-size ratio.

1. Bassein Court

Bassein Court is a boutique (28-unit) freehold project from 1993, located close to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). This also places it close to VeloCity Mall and Novena MRT station (NSL), which are next to TTSH. This is a good location for just $2.1 million, for a three-bedder to boot.

This is a "form over function" choice for families that must be close to the city centre. Being such a small project, there are no common facilities (although there's still private security). It's also a visibly older project from the outside, with the curved balconies being a dead giveaway of its age.

Inside, however, the units are spacious, with the three-bedders reaching around 1,399 sq ft. What's also surprising is that, despite the age, the layout is quite efficient with no wasteful hallways.

It's also the first time we've seen "breakfast" marked as a room on a floor plan, and we won't pretend to know what that is — but it does seem like a decently usable space between the kitchen and living/dining area:

All this makes for a surprisingly understated and decent project, if you don't want frills like pools, gyms, etc. What will unnerve buyers is the potentially volatile pricing, given the low transaction volumes, and concerns over proximity to TTSH (some buyers may dislike this on account of potential noise, or taboos).

Regardless, we doubt you'll find many options to live near Novena MRT at around $1,500+ psf.

2. Tanglin Regency

We'd argue that, despite the name, this condo is really more in the Alexandra area than in Tanglin. Nonetheless, this 99-year leasehold condo (unusual in the CCR) dates back to 1998, and is fairly small and private at 210 units.

As you'd expect from a small condo, facilities are rather basic, but you do have a pool, gym, and tennis court. The main highlight of living here isn't really the facilities, though: The first big draw is the walking distance to Redhill MRT station (EWL), which is just a stop away from Queenstown or Tiong Bahru on either side.

The second is the spaciousness of the units relative to the price: a 1,168 sq ft unit along Alexandra Road is as affordable as it gets for this area. Some of it is lost to inefficiency, and we're not big fans of the long hallway running past the kitchen; but old-school traditionalists may like this set-up, with the private spaces (bedrooms) on one side, and the community spaces on the other.

Tanglin Regency also has good access: Gan Eng Seng and Alexandra Primary schools are both within a one-kilometre range. The main drawback here is lease decay, and given the strong location relative to the property value, we'd brace for the possibility of en-bloc attempts in the near future.

Options in the RCR:

Project Min. transacted price Max. transacted price Average transacted price Average size (sqft) No. of units sold Tenure Completion year No. of units in project SUNFLOWER LODGE $1,820,000 $1,820,000 $1,820,000 2357 1 Freehold 2003 12 PRESTIGE HEIGHTS $1,950,000 $1,950,000 $1,950,000 1916 1 Freehold 2011 154 BEAUTY WORLD CENTRE $2,075,000 $2,120,000 $2,097,500 1873 2 99 years 1984 80 PINE GROVE $1,610,000 $2,088,000 $1,849,250 1741 16 99 years 1984 660 BRADDELL VIEW $1,475,000 $1,978,000 $1,710,726 1665 41 99 years 1981 918

The two most interesting units to us here are Braddell View, which has a high unit count and very sizeable units, and Prestige Heights, on account of its freehold status and excellent location.

1. Prestige Heights

Prestige Heights is a small (154-unit) freehold condo built in 2011. Prestige Heights is also just a short walk to the (foodie) conveniences of Balestier Road, and to Shaw Plaza. While we wouldn't call it close to an MRT station per se, there are short, direct bus rides to the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, and to VeloCity Mall near Novena MRT (NSL).

For more immediate conveniences, the Whampoa Food Centre is nearby, and there’s also a supermarket and other day-to-day heartland amenities.

This location makes the sub — $2 million price point quite an eye-opener, especially given the three-bedders are over 1,900 sq ft. This is, furthermore, a freehold property.

Unfortunately, we don't have the floor plans of this specific transacted 1,916 sq ft unit, but you can see some of the other Prestige Heights floor plans here. This is a pre-harmonisation condo, so you may get features like air-con ledges which are a bit bigger than they should be, but overall they are nice and squarish layouts.

(We're not a fan of those roof terrace spaces, mind you, and we’d probably avoid those).

2. Braddell View

Braddell View was a former HUDC estate, and was the last to be privatised. It dates back to 1978 and has mixed tenure, with a substantial unit count of 918 units. We should say first that en-bloc attempts have been made here, with the last one we know of being in 2019. Some buyers have been specifically eyeing this en-bloc potential, and are likely to push for it.

While attempts so far have failed, a collective sale is not impossible given the strength of the location: Braddell View is within walking distance of Braddell MRT station (NSL), and if you care to walk a bit further, you can reach Caldecott (CCL, TEL).

Needless to say, having three train lines nearby makes this project excellent in terms of accessibility. Also note that Braddell MRT station is one stop from Bishan or Toa Payoh in either direction, which provides easy access to the HDB Hub or to Junction 8 Mall. This is one of the best locations we've seen, for an average transaction price below $1.8 million.

There's a lack of reliable floor plans for the units here, which is not uncommon for 1970's era projects — so an on-the-ground viewing will be vital. The low price point ($1.75 million for 1,665 sq ft) is only made possible by the advanced lease decay, so this is a project for older buyers.

Even so, go in with both eyes open: you don't want to be thoroughly inconvenienced if you've settled in and paid for renovations, when an en-bloc strikes.

Options in the OCR:

Project Min. transacted price Max. transacted price Average transacted price Average size (sqft) No. of units sold Tenure Completion year No. of units in project LAKEPOINT CONDOMINIUM $1,600,000 $1,850,000 $1,695,648 1972 6 99 years 1983 304 SUNSHINE LODGE $2,080,000 $2,080,000 $2,080,000 1916 1 Freehold 1998 30 LOYANG VALLEY $1,710,000 $1,820,000 $1,762,667 1912 3 99 years 1985 362 LIGHTHOUSE $1,650,000 $1,650,000 $1,650,000 1808 1 99 years 2004 51 BLUWATERS 2 $1,820,000 $1,820,000 $1,820,000 1776 1 946 years 2010 71

We expect immediate interest will be drawn to Sunshine Lodge and Bluwaters 2, on account of their respective freehold and 946-year leases. So let's take a quick look at those:

1. Sunshine Lodge

Sunshine Lodge is a boutique (30-unit) freehold project from 1998, and is quite under-the-radar. It's not the prettiest project for sure, and it lacks common facilities like a pool or gym; but we'd encourage you to look at its location in detail.

This project is within walking distance of Serangoon NEX, one of the biggest megamalls in the heartlands. NEX is connected to Serangoon MRT station, providing access to the NEL and CCL. Also, remember that Woodleigh, one stop from Serangoon, also has its own major amenity now in the form of Woodleigh Mall.

Just down the road from Sunshine Lodge is a range of eateries, including the famous 24-hour Jojo's Diner and (more recently) Joji's Sandwich Parlour. School-wise, Maris Stella High and Yangzheng Primary are within one-kilometre distance; and the nearby Serangoon HDB enclave has a 24-hour coffee shop, minimarts, clinics, etc.

So, despite its innocuous location, Sunshine Lodge is a very accessible and convenient project. If there's a drawback, we'd say it's the lack of facilities, age, and that it could stand to be further back from the road.

One other issue: the available floor plans are grainy and terribly vague, focusing on whole floors rather than individual units (you can see them here.) So we can't speak for the interiors, and a viewing will be needed.

Still, 1,900+ sq ft for barely over $2 million — and for a freehold project near NEX — would have been considered competitive even a few years ago, let alone in 2025.

2. Bluwaters 2

Bluwaters 2 is a 946-year lease project, with just 71 units. It was built back in 2010.

Compared to Sunshine Lodge, the difference here is night and day; they're almost opposites in terms of vibe. Bluwaters 2 is not very near busy malls or MRT stations.

That's not a downside, that's the entire point: this project is nestled in a predominantly landed housing area, and provides the quiet and solitude of a low-density area, with a greenery facing.

On the other side of the greenery, toward the direction of Loyang Jetty, you get a waterfront view in the direction of Ubin; hence the project's name.

It's also worth pointing out that, despite being a boutique project, the developer didn't skimp on facilities. There's a proper pool, gym, landscaped areas, a BBQ area, etc. It can't be comparable to the standards of a larger condo, but few developers even make such an effort for a boutique project.

The inevitable tradeoff for a landed location is that you'll need to drive (or perhaps cycle). It's not too far to Downtown East if you cycle for example, and this is a major family recreation hub with retail and eateries. The last we checked, there was a feeder bus to Downtown East, but we don't know if it's still operational at the time of writing.

In terms of layout, the spaces are quite squarish and regular, and the larger balcony (it stretches from the master bedroom to the living room) is a plus rather than a minus, given the view is a selling point. The household shelter is nicely located within the kitchen, with the air-con ledge tucked away behind the service yard.

1,776 sq ft for $1.82 million is generous, and will appeal to those who prize spaciousness. This is a good family condo for those who prefer larger unit sizes over fancier facilities.

In general, you'll notice that many of the projects here tend to be boutique or smaller projects, or older ones. If you're willing to settle for a smaller unit count (or even consider that a plus point), you might seriously consider a resale three-bedder instead of, say, a pricey new launch two-bedder.

You might also notice that, in the RCR or CCR, the freehold status of some of these projects offsets some of the age drawbacks.

[[nid:716561]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.