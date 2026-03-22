Here are spacious freehold homes with over 2,400 sq ft on the market from $5m

District 9 was once home to many large freehold homes; built at a time when it was assumed buyers there didn't care about price.

Projects in River Valley and Orchard regularly featured units well above 2,000 sq ft, with features like large balconies and entrance foyers that some would consider shockingly inefficient today.

For traditionalists who like older, grander layouts however, here are five freehold properties in District 9 with over 2,400 sq ft; a housing segment that's increasingly tough to find today:

Oxley Residence

$6,175,200 (four bedrooms, six bathrooms)

Attribute Info Address 51A Oxley Road Size 2,573 sq ft $PSF $2,400 TOP date 2014

Why I like it

Located between Somerset MRT Station and Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station (both under a 10-minute walk), Oxley Residence sits in a highly central pocket close to Orchard Road while remaining within walking distance of lifestyle options along Killiney and River Valley Road.

Residents are also a short stroll from Fort Canning Park, and the development falls within 1km of St. Margaret's School (Primary).

This is an extremely exclusive boutique project with just 12 units in total, making it one of the rarer developments in the area.

The unit featured here is a 2,583 sq ft four-bedroom apartment with a private lift lobby, a feature typically associated with larger luxury developments.

Inside, the living and dining areas are spacious and clearly separated, with a balcony that runs the length of both spaces and extends to the adjacent master bedroom.

The wet and dry kitchen configuration helps maintain a more open feel in the main living areas, while the dry kitchen visually expands the dining space.

All four bedrooms are en suite, and the bedrooms are tucked away from the entertainment areas for greater privacy.

The master bathroom comes with a double vanity, bathtub, and separate shower, completing what is a generously proportioned home by today's District 9 standards.

Orchard View

$7,999,000 (four bedrooms, four bathrooms)

Attribute Info Address 29 Angullia Park Size 2,530 sq ft $PSF $3,162 TOP date 2010

Why I like it

Ryan: Situated just a six-minute walk from Orchard MRT Station and the Orchard shopping belt, Orchard View offers a central location while remaining tucked away from the busier main roads.

This boutique development contains just 30 units, and the featured apartment is a 2,508 sq ft four-bedroom unit with a private lift lobby.

The home enjoys unblocked city views, and its layout clearly separates the living and dining areas, creating a natural flow between entertaining and dining spaces.

The living room opens to a balcony, while the kitchen sits behind floor-to-ceiling sliding glass panels, which help maintain visual openness even though the kitchen itself is enclosed.

The kitchen is particularly large, with extensive storage and a central island that can function as both a breakfast bar and entertaining space.

A separate yard, utility room, and WC complete the service areas.

All four bedrooms are en suite, with two common bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Both the junior master and master bedroom feature walk-in closets, while the master bedroom also enjoys a private balcony and a bathroom with double vanity, bathtub, and separate shower.

111 Emerald Hill

$6,380,000 (four bedrooms, four bathrooms)

Attribute Info Address 111 Emerald Hill Size 2,497 sq ft $PSF $2,555 TOP date 2012

Why I like it

Hailey: Located about a seven-minute walk from Somerset MRT Station, 111 Emerald Hill enjoys the convenience of Orchard Road while sitting within the quieter Emerald Hill conservation enclave.

The development itself is a boutique project with 40 units, and the featured home is a 2,476 sq ft four-bedroom apartment.

The unit enjoys unblocked views over the Emerald Hill conservation area toward Marina Bay, with views extending toward Marina Bay Sands.

Due to the building’s curved design, parts of the layout are slightly irregular, but this architectural feature also helps the space feel larger and more open.

The unit comes with a private lift lobby and a large living and dining area with a balcony.

The wet and dry kitchen layout is designed with entertaining in mind, and the island in the dry kitchen extends into a secondary dining or bar area.

All four bedrooms are en suite, with two of the common rooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The master bedroom is especially spacious, with its own balcony and ample room for a walk-in wardrobe. The master bathroom includes a double vanity and bathtub.

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The Morningside

$5,980,000 (four bedrooms, five bathrooms)

Attribute Info Address 1 Jalan Kuala Size 2,411 sq ft $PSF $2,480 TOP date 1993

Why I like it

Gail: Located about a six-minute walk from Great World MRT Station, The Morningside sits within walking distance of Great World City, Zion Riverside Food Centre, and the Singapore River.

The development itself is a boutique project with 79 units, and the unit featured here is a high-floor four-bedroom apartment measuring around 2,486 sq ft.

The main entrance opens into a foyer and walkway, creating a buffer between the private and living areas. Inside, the living and dining spaces are clearly delineated, with a subtle step-up separating the zones.

The living room opens to a balcony, while the kitchen has been enlarged by hacking the original wash area.

This creates a significantly larger cooking space, centred around a kitchen island that can double as a breakfast bar or prep station.

All four bedrooms are en suite, while the master bathroom includes a double vanity and sufficient space for a bathtub.

The Botanic on Lloyd

$6,788,888 (three bedrooms, three bathrooms)

Attribute Info Address Size $PSF TOP date

Why I like it

Druce: Located about seven minutes from Somerset MRT Station and Orchard Road, The Botanic on Lloyd sits close to the lifestyle options along Killiney and River Valley Road and falls within 1km of St. Margaret’s School (Primary).

This boutique development contains 66 units, and the listing featured here is a 2,594 sq ft three-bedroom duplex penthouse.

The lower level features generously sized living and dining areas, with a large patio and balcony connected to the living room.

The kitchen uses a wet and dry configuration, though the spaces flow into each other rather than being fully separated.

A sizeable study or family room sits just beyond the dining area, separated by sliding glass doors, making it flexible as either a workspace or secondary lounge.

Upstairs, the two main bedrooms enjoy high ceilings due to the pitched roof design.

The master bedroom is especially large and comes with a private roof terrace, while a second roof terrace serves the upper level.

The master bathroom includes both a bathtub and separate shower, and the unit has been renovated to a standard that requires minimal additional work.

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This article was first published in Stackedhomes.