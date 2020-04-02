Here's how food delivery services make you spend more

Read also

For instance, the cost of ordering a $2 bowl of Japanese rice on Deliveroo would add up to a whopping $10 because of delivery charges and small order fees involved. On GrabFood too, a small order of a $6.50 Seafood Mee Goreng adds up to almost twice as much at $11.50 because of the delivery charge.

In these cases, it would make sense to bulk up your order or take on multiple food purchases to spread the costs of the flat delivery charge involved in each order on the app.

#2 MINIMUM ORDER REQUIREMENTS

Some food delivery services require you to make a minimum spend in order for your order to be processed. For instance, Deliveroo charges a small order fee of $5 for orders below $12.

On the other hand, Foodpanda charges the difference to the minimum $10 spend and GrabFood does not charge a fee at all regardless of how small your order is.

Having to hit a minimum order may mean that you unnecessarily bulk up your order and buy more than you need to. Alternatively, paying a steep surcharge lowers the value of your order and makes the price of convenience much more expensive than it is worth.

#3 PRICING AND MENU DIFFERENCES

In certain cases, food available on the app is more expensive than how it is priced in restaurants. There have been reports on price inconsistencies on some restaurants, who mark up their food items in a bid to cover commissions and GST costs.

Some restaurants marginally increase prices to make up for the customary service charge that food delivery service providers impose on them. Usually, the menu prices are not under the purview of delivery service providers.

Additionally, restaurants may not offer lower-value items on their food delivery menu, to encourage customers to increase their spend for each purchase.

#4 PSYCHOLOGICAL FACTORS

There are psychological factors that make it easy to over order when you are buying food through a food delivery app.