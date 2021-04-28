Here's how to make an income as a mum influencer

If you follow Singaporean mums Clara Chan (@chanclaraa) and Sherlyn Chan (@sherlynchanwp) on Instagram, then you probably have a good idea of what it takes to be a mum influencer.

These self-made working mothers built their brands through social media and share the reality of parenting (as well as cute photos of their family) with thousands of followers everyday.

Read ahead to learn how these mum influencers make an income and what you'll need to know before you start your own mum influencer business.

1. First, find your niche and know your competition

The first steps to building your mummy empire is to find your niche, consistently post interesting and relatable content, and aim for an engagement rate above 2 per cent.

While a large follower and subscriber count is a useful goal to have, brands pay much attention to microinfluencers with an active follower base for partnerships.

By knowing how much your fellow mum influencers make per post, you can begin thinking of your own personal strategy.

Your income will depend on many factors, including your engagement rate, follower count, and who you choose to partner with.

Once you've gained the attention of your favorite parenting and mum lifestyle brands, you'll be able to start making money like the mum influencers above.

2. Sponsored content for your family gram

Businesses are always looking for new influencers for sponsored content.

When your parenting blog lands on their radar, it's likely that you'll start receiving DMs or emails about potential paid posts.

Whether it's for maternal health supplements or baby strollers, you'll have the opportunity to make money by promoting parenting and other home or health-related products on your social media platform.

With an average engagement rate of 3.04 per cent, the estimated post value for mum influencer Lydia Izzati (@lydiaizzati) is approximately $391 per post.

However, you'll find that creating a blog to go with your brand could multiply your income.

The popular blog "What Mums Love" earns $30,000 USD per month (S$40,000), with sponsored content as their highest earning method.

Paid posts will be an important avenue of income no matter the medium — photo blog, vlog, or writing-based blog — so get ready to negotiate your sponsored content contracts.

3. Promote baby products through an affiliate marketing strategy

With brand affiliate marketing, you make commission anytime someone purchases a product that you are promoting.

For instance, you may have an affiliate partnership with a fitness brand where you post about losing baby weight.

If someone clicks on your post and proceeds to buy the fitness product, you could receive 5 per cent to 30 per cent commission, depending on your agreement with your affiliate partner.

This source of income depends on how many affiliate marketing programs you're part of and how much effort you put into promoting the products.

The Amazon Affiliate program is a great place to start your search, as it offers 3 per cent commission on baby products.

With the right amount of affiliate marketing and post engagement, you could make between $1,500 and $8,000 USD or more per month.

4. Add display advertising to your parenting blog

For a steady stream of passive income, mum influencers can opt for ads on their blog or vlog. There are a few ways to go about this.

Sign up with a third party company to display ads. Shop around for third party networks that can handle the business side of advertising while you focus on sharing your best parenting tips with your followers.

Sell ad space directly to brands. This method is recommended for mum influencers with lots of traffic and experience. By skipping the third party relationship, you can sell ad space directly to parenting and baby brands and set your own rates.

Cost-per-click versus Cost-per-mille . You can earn passive income through two advertising methods. With cost per click (CPC), you'll receive a small payment each time a visitor on your blog clicks an ad. With cost-per-mille (CPM), you'll earn money for every 1,000 ad impressions, or how many times someone sees the ad.

While display advertising isn't the biggest earner on this list, it can provide you with a steady source of income while you are working on your sponsored content or affiliate partnership posts.

Mum blog "Coffee and Coos" earns $4,000 per month, with ads as their highest source of income.

So, if you meet the minimum requirement of website sessions for a third party company, or are ready to take on your own independent strategy, then display advertising is a good route to consider for your parenting blog.

5. What kind of mum influencer do you want to be?

Now that you understand exactly how mum influencers make an income through their social media and blogs, it's important to think through what kind of products and brands you want to represent.

Before you agree to any partnership, make sure it aligns with your own values and interests.

For instance, mum influencer Ju Ann (@ngjuann) posts about beauty and wedding topics in addition to her parenting and baby tips.

Other mum influencers focus on mum fitness and health, while some promote baby health and the best maternity insurance products.

By sticking to brands that you relate to, your mum influencer content will come naturally, and the income will follow.

