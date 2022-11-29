Here's how much the cheapest condos and HDBs have risen in price since 2020

With private home and resale flat prices rising across the board, is a cheap home even possible in 2022? It’s a tough year for first-time home buyers, and even HDB upgraders have been slowly starting to be priced out.

Here’s a look at how much some of the cheapest properties in Singapore have increased in prices in the past two years (we examined prices in the resale market for both private and HDB flats):

Price increases of the lowest-priced properties since H1 2020 (Private)

This is a list of the cheapest private developments, and their price movements, since H1 2020, based on available URA data.

Projects Type 2020-H1 2020-H1 Vol. 2022-H2 2022-H2 Vol $PSF Increase Northoaks Executive Condominium $554 6 $794 7 43.2 per cent Clover By The Park Condominium $1,155 4 $1,628 3 41.0 per cent Varsity Park Condominium Condominium $929 1 $1,302 7 40.2 per cent Hillington Green Condominium $1,074 8 $1,477 3 37.5 per cent Hazel Park Condominium Condominium $1,135 4 $1,552 1 36.7 per cent Parc Palais Condominium $1,148 4 $1,560 3 35.9 per cent Livia Condominium $835 8 $1,126 9 34.9 per cent Changi Rise Condominium Condominium $730 10 $984 9 34.8 per cent Esparina Residences Executive Condominium $1,017 9 $1,358 7 33.5 per cent Riverparc Residence Executive Condominium $867 21 $1,157 10 33.5 per cent The Rivervale Executive Condominium $723 4 $961 1 33.0 per cent Rio Vista Condominium $767 9 $1,020 8 32.9 per cent Palm Gardens Condominium $713 7 $937 7 31.4 per cent Costa Del Sol Condominium $1,249 6 $1,636 16 31.0 per cent

Source: URA

The above includes all transactions (new, resale, and sub sale) except en-bloc transactions. We used the average price psf for each project, as reflected for each half of the year; projects without any transactions in 1H 2020 were left out, as we can’t compare them to the present.

Some observations on projects with the biggest price increases:

It’s perhaps not a surprise to see four Executive Condominiums in this list given how condo prices have moved in the past two years. As such, demand has moved to resale ECs, with a profit analysis by OrangeTee showing that a sample size of 4,266 ECs has grossed around $300,000 in profits. The study also showed that the median prices of resale ECs have increased by 30.3 per cent to $1,115 psf in the first eight months of 2022, as compared to $856 in 2019.

Northoaks used to be one of the more affordable options in H1 2020 as well at $554 psf registered the second highest increase to $794 psf in H2 2022. There were a healthy number of transactions too, with six in the first half of 2020, and seven in the second half of 2022 so far.

Of the more affordable condos, the highest price increase goes to Clover By The Park. This has increased from an average of $1,154 psf in H1 2020 to a high of $1,627 psf in H2 2022 (so far).

Some observations on projects with falling prices:

The projects that saw the most notable price decreases (on a psf basis) were:

Suites 28 – down 36.32 per cent

Sandy Island (detached housing) – down 32.5 per cent

Prestige Heights – down 26.4 per cent

Cairnhill Nine – down 22.57 per cent

Nanyang Park (semi-detached housing) – down 19.62 per cent

Projects Type 2020-H1 2020-H1 Vol. 2022-H2 2022-H2 Vol $PSF Decrease SUITES 28 Apartment $1,261 1 $803 1 -36.3 per cent Suites 28 THE BEVERLY Apartment $1,335 1 $880 1 -34.1 per cent The Beverly SANDY ISLAND Detached House $2,044 1 $1,389 1 -32.0 per cent Sandy Island IRIDIUM Apartment $1,725 1 $1,224 1 -29.0 per cent Iridium PRESTIGE HEIGHTS Apartment $1,708 1 $1,257 2 -26.4 per cent Prestige Heights CAIRNHILL NINE Apartment $2,650 1 $2,052 1 -22.6 per cent Cairnhill Nine MI CASA Condominium $898 5 $710 1 -20.9 per cent Mi Casa NANYANG PARK Terrace House $1,262 2 $1,014 2 -19.6 per cent Nanyang Park PARRY GREEN Terrace House $993 2 $813 1 -18.1 per cent Parry Green SCOTTS HIGHPARK Condominium $2,033 2 $1,734 1 -14.7 per cent Scotts Highpark SKYSUITES@ANSON Apartment $2,459 1 $2,103 10 -14.5 per cent Skysuites@Anson THE RED HOUSE Apartment $1,456 1 $1,253 1 -13.9 per cent The Red House THE VIRIDIAN Apartment $1,564 1 $1,346 1 -13.9 per cent The Viridian THE CLAYMORE Condominium $3,456 1 $3,097 1 -10.4 per cent The Claymore SEASCAPE Condominium $2,047 1 $1,862 2 -9.0 per cent Seascape TROPIKA EAST Condominium $1,418 2 $1,297 2 -8.5 per cent Tropika East TRE RESIDENCES Condominium $1,715 1 $1,588 9 -7.4 per cent Tre Residences WALLICH RESIDENCE Apartment $3,743 5 $3,470 6 -7.3 per cent Wallich Residence CONCOURSE SKYLINE Apartment $1,987 4 $1,859 5 -6.4 per cent Concourse Skyline V ON SHENTON Apartment $2,332 9 $2,183 5 -6.4 per cent V On Shenton

Source: URA

Unfortunately, these steep drops won’t help the average buyer. What these disparate projects have in common is a high quantum; beyond what your average Singaporean could afford.

Suites 28, Prestige Heights, and Sandy Island are pricey city fringe projects; they are in Districts 14, 12, and 4 respectively. Cairnhill Nine is a Core Central Region project (District 9), and Nanyang Park may be a fringe region (District 19), but it’s a pricier semi-detached project.

Also, take note that all these projects have small unit counts. Cairnhill Nine is the largest, with just 268 units. Smaller projects are, as always, on the pricier end.

A family-sized 969 sq. ft. unit at Cairnhill Nine, transacts at as high as $1.98 million; while Sandy Island’s detached housing recently transacted at prices of $10.8 million. Even Nanyang Park, in a fringe region, saw recent transactions of around $3.6 million for semi-detached units.

It seems even in the hottest market, high quantum units have more limited room for appreciation, and many of these properties remain a homeowners’ indulgence rather than an investment asset.

Price increases of the lowest-priced properties since H1 2020 (HDB)

Address Type 2020-H1 PSF 2022-H2 PSF 2022-H2 303 YISHUN CTRL 3 Room $276 $474 71.5 per cent 26 TOA PAYOH EAST 3 Room $260 $439 68.8 per cent 204 MARSILING DR 3 Room $287 $433 51.0 per cent 32 MARSILING DR 3 Room $269 $405 50.3 per cent 1 MARSILING DR 3 Room $274 $411 49.8 per cent 24 MARSILING DR 3 Room $277 $413 49.0 per cent 23 MARSILING DR 3 Room $284 $415 45.9 per cent 22 MARSILING DR 3 Room $284 $404 42.2 per cent 114 HO CHING RD 3 Room $288 $379 31.6 per cent 33 TEBAN GDNS RD 3 Room $269 $338 25.6 per cent 27 MARSILING DR 4 Room $245 $403 64.6 per cent 304 JURONG EAST ST 32 4 Room $257 $419 63.2 per cent 389 YISHUN AVE 6 4 Room $268 $425 58.5 per cent 395 YISHUN RING RD 4 Room $268 $424 58.3 per cent 851 JURONG WEST ST 81 4 Room $267 $383 43.5 per cent 723 JURONG WEST AVE 5 4 Room $268 $384 43.3 per cent 114 YISHUN RING RD 4 Room $271 $388 43.1 per cent 941 JURONG WEST ST 91 4 Room $265 $379 42.7 per cent 445 JURONG WEST ST 42 4 Room $261 $366 40.5 per cent 902 JURONG WEST ST 91 4 Room $267 $374 40.2 per cent 661 WOODLANDS RING RD 5 Room $273 $445 63.4 per cent 206 BOON LAY DR 5 Room $238 $389 63.2 per cent 10 MARSILING DR 5 Room $219 $344 56.9 per cent 461 JURONG WEST ST 41 5 Room $276 $409 47.9 per cent 120 MARSILING RISE 5 Room $256 $364 42.2 per cent 12 TECK WHYE LANE 5 Room $277 $381 37.7 per cent 729 JURONG WEST AVE 5 5 Room $276 $369 33.3 per cent 826 JURONG WEST ST 81 5 Room $274 $361 31.7 per cent 123 MARSILING RISE 5 Room $265 $347 30.9 per cent 137 MARSILING RD 5 Room $269 $349 30.0 per cent 141 MARSILING RD Executive $299 $443 48.1 per cent 467A ADMIRALTY DR Executive $302 $441 46.1 per cent 128 MARSILING RISE Executive $314 $457 45.4 per cent 556 JURONG WEST ST 42 Executive $290 $418 44.1 per cent 274A JURONG WEST AVE 3 Executive $317 $445 40.5 per cent 468B ADMIRALTY DR Executive $310 $418 34.8 per cent 407 JURONG WEST ST 42 Executive $314 $420 33.9 per cent 520 WOODLANDS DR 14 Executive $314 $420 33.8 per cent 530 CHOA CHU KANG ST 51 Executive $306 $408 33.2 per cent 841 JURONG WEST ST 81 Executive $306 $389 27.2 per cent

As above, this list shows the price movements of the cheapest flats we’ve found, since H1 2020. Quite tellingly, almost everything has risen in price across the board.

As HDB does not use the names of the projects, we’re only able to locate these based on specific blocks. Blocks that did not have a single transaction in H1 2020 were excluded.

Note: Given the large amount of data, only 10 addresses per flat type were included.

Some observations from the price movements

The price movements from Executive Flats were lower on average, than 3, 4, and 5-room flats within the list. On average, the 3, 4, and 5-room flats saw prices rise by about 47 to 48 per cent; whereas Executive Flats saw prices rise by an average of 34 per cent.

Which is understandable, given the higher quantum. This might also be a result of the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR), which caps home loan repayments to 30 per cent of the buyers’ income – this could have a more restrictive effect on the larger, and hence higher quantum, executive flats.

Nonetheless, we would expect some movement in the prices of 3 and 4-room flats in the near term. This is following the September cooling measures, where a 15-month wait-out period was enforced on private home sellers seeking to buy resale flats. An exception to the wait-out period was made for Singaporeans aged 55 or higher, buying 4-room or smaller flats.

While home prices are rising across the board, the unique quality of real estate is that there are always exceptions. If you’re willing to compromise, there may still be a decent option out there for you. Follow us on Stacked for updates, and in-depth reviews of new and resale units alike.

