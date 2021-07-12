Here's how much you earn as compared to your neighbours

I remember when I was younger, I went to a friend’s place for a Christmas gathering.

It took me a while to get there, having to weave through several lanes filled with glamorous-looking residences that looked like they came straight out of the Crazy Rich Asians set.

Most of us have preconceived notions of individuals who stay in certain areas of Singapore.

Like when someone mentions that they stay close to this MRT station on the Downtown Line, my mind automatically slots them into the high-income bracket.

As someone who has been staying in a regular neighbourhood all my life, I was never curious about the wealth of my fellow neighbours.

Until I stumbled upon this set of data presented in the Census of Population 2020.

This report contains interesting statistics that break down the monthly household income of residents by different districts.

As if we don’t have enough competition in our lives, we can now compare how much our monthly salaries are, as compared to our neighbours (hooray!).

And without further ado, let’s take a look at this distribution and either rejoice and cry over our newfound knowledge.

TL;DR: Here’s where your household income stands in your area of residence

Household income is the sum of the gross income of all the members of a household.

We’ve previously seen the median household income, which stands at $7,744 in 2020.

PHOTO: URA Master Plan

Based on the distribution above:

Tanglin has the highest proportion of resident households with a monthly household income of $20,000 and above (50.1 per cent)

This is followed closely by River Valley (46.8 per cent) and Bukit Timah (45.4 per cent)

Outram has the highest proportion of resident households with a monthly household income below $5,000 (56.9 per cent), largely due to the high number of households with no employed persons (27.2 per cent)

Bukit Merah and Kallang comes next (47.2 per cent), followed by Ang Mo Kio (46.8 per cent)

Monthly household income by area of residence

The districts are divided according to the URA Master Plan.

Let’s take a closer look at the different planning areas and their monthly household income distribution.

PHOTO: URA Master Plan

PHOTO: URA Master Plan

We note that the monthly household income from work deviates according to the number of members in a household as well.

For reference, the median Singaporean household income is $7,744, while the median household income per household member is $2,463.

Zooming out a little, here’s how the monthly household income varies across the whole of Singapore.

Median monthly household income by area of residence

PHOTO: URA Master Plan

If you’re wondering what’s the ‘average’ monthly income for the people staying in your district…

Here’s where we’ll take a look at the median (i.e. 50 per cent percentage) across all planning areas.

Note: the term ‘average’ is used very loosely here, it usually refers to the mean, but we will take a look at the median due to the skewed distribution across certain income groups.

Using the graphs above, here are the median incomes across different residential areas:

Area of Residence Median Monthly Household Income Ang Mo Kio $5,000 to $5,999 Bedok $7,000 to $7,999 Bishan $9,000 to $9,999 Bukit Batok $7,000 to $7,999 Bukit Merah $5,000 to $5,999 Bukit Panjang $7,000 to $7,999 Bukit Timah $15,000 to $17,499 Choa Chu Kang $8,000 to $8,999 Clementi $7,000 to $7,999 Downtown Core $15,000 to $17,499 Geylang $5,000 to $5,999 Hougang $7,000 to $7,999 Jurong East $6,000 to $6,999 Jurong West $7,000 to $7,999 Kallang $5,000 to $5,999 Marine Parade $8,000 to $8,999 Novena $9,000 to $9,999 Outram $3,000 to $3,999 Pasir Ris $10,000 to $10,999 Punggol $9,000 to $9,999 Queenstown $6,000 to $6,999 River Valley $17,500 to $19,999 Sembawang $8,000 to $8,999 Sengkang $9,000 to $9,999 Serangoon $9,000 to $9,999 Tampines $8,000 to $8,999 Tanglin $20,000 and above Toa Payoh $5,000 to $5,999 Woodlands $7,000 to $7,999 Yishun $6,000 to $6,999 Others $10,000 to $10,999

What does it mean for you?

Having a household income that falls below the median doesn’t necessarily mean that you are poor.

On the other hand, having a high household income does not necessarily make you rich as well.

It is what you do with that money that determines your wealth.

In one of my favourite books, The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, the author mentioned this:

“Wealth is created by suppressing what you could buy today in order to have more stuff or more options in the future. No matter how much you earn, you will never build wealth unless you can put a lid on how much fun you can have with your money right now, today.”

That being said, one of the fastest ways to grow your wealth is to increase your earning power.

One of the methods to do so is to place emphasis on upskilling to stay relevant and employable.

This allows us to gain transferrable skill sets and future-proof our employability as well.

Only with an increased paycheck would we be able to further accelerate our savings rate.

This article was first published in Seedly.