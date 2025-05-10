Here's where you can find the biggest 2-bedder condos under $1.8m in 2025

New launch two-bedders are now reaching — and even pushing past — the $1.8 million mark. And with affordability issues rearing their heads, some small families are now contemplating whether a two-bedder might not be the way to go when it comes to private condos.

But given how pricey the new ones are, we suggest considering resale two-bedders right now, especially the ones that could be more sizeable. Here are some places to start looking:

Options in the CCR

Project Min. transacted price Max. transacted price Average transacted price Average size (sq ft) No. of units sold Tenure Completion year No. of units in project DYNASTY GARDEN $1,780,000 $1,780,000 $1,780,000 1141 1 Freehold 1979 33 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA $1,740,000 $1,860,000 $1,793,333 1102 3 103 years 2007 313 LOFT @ NATHAN $1,400,000 $1,450,000 $1,425,000 1023 2 Freehold 2014 121 MON JERVOIS $1,740,000 $1,740,000 $1,740,000 1001 1 99 years 2016 109 LOFT@HOLLAND $1,388,000 $1,388,000 $1,388,000 980 1 Freehold 2014 41

Two projects that stand out to us are 8 @ Mount Sophia, which is on the cusp of the Orchard/Somerset area, and happens to be leasehold; a rarity in the CCR. The other is Mon Jervois, which is just across from the famous Principal Garden condo.

1. 8 @ Mount Sophia

8 @ Mount Sophia is unusual in being a leasehold (103 years) condo in District 9, where the majority of condos are freehold. This is a 313-unit project completed in 2007.

The leasehold status works both ways: on the one hand, being a leasehold project surrounded by freehold projects is considered a disadvantage; while we've yet to see this quantified in a decisive way, most realtors will tell you this has a potential negative impact on resale gains.

On the other hand, the leasehold status lowers the price, making it more affordable for homeowners and more viable for yield-oriented landlords.

The location here is interesting as well: it's not within Orchard Road or Somerset, but it is very close. You can, for instance, walk to Plaza Singapura mall and the attached Dhoby Ghaut station (CCL, NEL, NSL) from here.

This is just one stop from Somerset, and then Orchard. Some buyers may consider this ideal, as it's near the main shopping belt without being immersed in the same level of traffic and noise.

It's also worth noting that this location places 8 @ Mount Sophia close to The Collective @ One Sophia, so it may be a viable resale alternative to consider.

Amenities are abundant, being so close to Somerset and Orchard; and St Margaret's Primary is within walking distance as well. While it's still quite a built-up urban location, this may appeal to families who want to be close to Orchard but not in Orchard proper, and at a more palatable price.

Two-bedders here are very sizeable, and some might be considered a three-bedder in all but name by some buyers. You can see some of the layouts here. Unfortunately, we do see inefficiencies like planter boxes. But at a price below $1.8 million, this is arguably decent value for a unit near the Orchard belt.

2. Mon Jervois

Mon Jervois is a small (109-unit), 99-year leasehold built in 2016. It's near the well-known Principal Garden; and if you know this other condo, you'll know the unique locational advantages here: despite being in the CCR, it's a quieter area more suited to families.

Mon Jervois is close to the Alexandra Park Connector, for those who relish the thought of being able to cycle directly into the city centre (or who just want a bike or walking trail despite being in a highly urban area). Alexandra Primary is within walking distance, as are Crescent Girls and Gan Eng Seng (Secondary schools, though).

While Mon Jervois isn't within walking distance to an MRT station, there are direct buses to Tiong Bahru MRT station (EWL), along with the slew of artisanal cafes, restaurants, boutiques, etc. that characterise the area.

Note that Redhill is the closest train station, but most residents will probably head directly to Tiong Bahru. For more immediate amenities, Valley Point does have an NTUC and some food outlets.

The real strength of the location frankly comes through for drivers, as it's a very short drive to Chinatown, Great World, and other central areas. However, it's spared the serious congestion and noise of living closer to these areas.

At 1,001 sq ft, some might consider the two-bedders here to be practically three-bedders:

The layout, while not spectacular, is reasonably good — those who consider balconies wasteful may not like having a large one blending into the living room, and then another one for the master bedroom, but that's a matter of taste.

One potential drawback is the lack of a nook kitchen, and this particular one might be difficult to enclose without encroaching on the living/dining area. It is, nonetheless, sizeable enough to become a three-bedder (or a 2+Study) with some work.

At $1.74 million, this is a good amount of space in a CCR district.

Options in the RCR

Project Min. transacted price Max. transacted price Average transacted price Average size (sq ft) No. of units sold Tenure Completion year No. of units in project CHELSEA GROVE $1,600,000 $1,600,000 $1,600,000 1991 1 Freehold 2007 23 SUN COURT $492,633 $492,633 $492,633 1798 1 Freehold 1985 12 CITY REGENCY $1,760,000 $1,760,000 $1,760,000 1410 1 Freehold 2009 56 PINE GROVE $1,425,000 $1,500,000 $1,462,500 1324 2 99 years 1984 660 SPOTTISWOODE PARK $1,130,000 $1,200,000 $1,171,000 1270 5 99 years 1970 340

The first one that caught our eye here was Sun Court. Even if it is old, it’s surprising that a two-bedder here can transact for a price lower than some HDB flats today. The second one is Pine Grove: this is a former HUDC estate, so that means humongous unit sizes; such that a two-bedder here may not be a “compromise” on a three-bedder at all.

1. Sun Court

We'll start by saying this is definitely an outlier, and we're uncertain if you could find a similar transaction in future: 1,798 sq ft is mind-boggling for a price tag below $500,000. We do think Sun Court could be one of the cheaper options in its area, just not as cheap as the transaction above.

We won't say too much about this as it's an outlier, but here's a quick rundown:

Sun Court is a freehold project from 1985, and it's very niche as a property, with just 19 units. There are no common facilities, but it does sit above a row of commercial spaces — at last check, we saw a bakery, a cafe, a restaurant, and a vet. The surroundings are mainly landed homes or other walk-ups.

The facade does show its age, but there are some remarkable benefits to the location. Besides the peaceful, low-density surroundings, this project is within walking distance to Beauty World MRT station (DTL) and the adjacent Beauty World Centre. Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary and Bukit Timah Primary are also within one-kilometre.

2. Pine Grove

Pine Grove is a former HUDC estate that was privatised back in 1996. It is running short on its lease, as it was built in 1984 and is on a 99-year lease (there are 58 years left on the lease).

Like many HUDC estates, the land area — and hence the 660 units in Pine Grove — are much larger compared to most property types. At 1,324 sq ft, the two-bedders here are easily considered three-bedders in most condos (it's about the size of a 5-room flat, for reference).

Note that the recent new launch Nava Grove is just next to Pine Grove. As such, we'd suggest you check out our analysis of the surroundings in the linked article, as Pine Grove shares similar traits. To keep it short and quick though, this is a project for drivers.

There are few amenities within walking distance, and public transport isn't easy to access — it will mainly come down to taking buses to Clementi MRT station (EWL), to use Clementi Mall or venture out for your needs.

What you're getting is a lot of space, and a low-cost city fringe location. But the trade-off is the expiring lease and lower accessibility. We should also point out that Pine Grove has undergone repeated en-bloc attempts.

They've mainly failed because of the sheer size of the land parcel, and developers being worried about the ability to finish and sell so many new units; but that could change the next time around.

In terms of layout, you can see the plans for various units at Pine Grove here. But as with most older condos, these plans are vague on the specific details.

Options in the OCR

Project Min. transacted price Max. transacted price Average transacted price Average size (sqft) No. of units sold Tenure Completion year No. of units in project LAKESIDE TOWER $1,580,000 $1,600,000 $1,590,000 1970 2 99 years 1981 144 ESPIRA RESIDENCE $1,703,800 $1,703,800 $1,703,800 1432 1 Freehold 2009 16 LOYANG VALLEY $1,030,000 $1,500,000 $1,310,000 1328 3 99 years 1985 362 VARSITY PARK CONDOMINIUM $1,780,000 $1,780,000 $1,780,000 1313 1 99 years 2008 530 JLB RESIDENCES $1,500,000 $1,500,000 $1,500,000 1270 1 946 years 2008 36

Espira Residence catches our eye here — despite being the second-most expensive, it’s also the second largest in size, and is both the newest and freehold. JLB Residences is also interesting, as at 946 years, this is essentially a freehold condo.

1. Espira Residence

Espira Residence is a boutique (16-unit) freehold project, completed in 2009. It's nestled in a lower-density enclave in Lorong K Telok Kurau, relatively close to East Coast Road. The neighbouring units here are either landed, or other boutique projects.

Like most landed locations, this is an area for those who drive: apart from a few buses, there's limited access to public transport. If you do drive, however, the location becomes very convenient: it's just a few minutes by car onto East Coast Road, and down to the Katong lifestyle stretch where you'll find i12 Katong, Parkway Parade, and the slew of eateries, enrichment centres, etc. There's also fairly easy access to the East Coast Beach stretch.

The biggest drawback though, is that there are two places of worship next to Espira Residence. This can pose a noise issue, and can crowd out the already narrow roads here — and some home buyers might decide this defeats the purpose of being in a lower-density area (i.e., privacy and quiet).

The square footage is impressive for a two-bedder; and is on par with even some four-bedders today. However, available floor plans for the various units show a number of inefficiencies, in particular planter boxes and, for the roof units, open roof access (not a useful space to be paying for).

We do, however, have to give the developer credit for still including a pool and other facilities, despite the small land area.

Ultimately, this explains why a freehold unit can cost a little over $1.7 million, near the Katong stretch in District 15. For more tolerant buyers focused on a budget, the pros may still outweigh the cons.

2. JLB Residences

JLB Residences is another boutique (36-unit) project. It's on a 946-year lease, and was built in 2008.

The Jalan Loyang Besar stretch is in a quiet part of Pasir Ris, excellent for privacy and those who enjoy low density living. This private enclave is close to Pasir Ris Park, and within walking distance to Downtown East; this is one of the larger family recreation hubs in the east, and has amenities like a water park, eateries, retail, etc.

If you want to head further out, there are direct buses to Pasir Ris MRT station (EWL), where you'll find White Sands Mall. So while JLB Residences is in a fringe area, we wouldn't call it inconvenient; and it will draw buyers who like the sense of a private, slightly secluded enclave.

Incidentally, there are Primary schools within one-kilometre here, being Pasir Ris Primary and Casuarina Primary.

JLB Residences has spacious units even for two-bedders; but we notice that the floor plans include planter boxes and roof access, so the livable area may be significantly less than the given total. Nonetheless, $1.5 million can be considered attractive in the 2025 market, especially given the tenure.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.