Here's where you can find the biggest 5-room HDB flat in all 26 estates

By now it’s no secret that HDB flats have shrunk over the years. In fact, the size difference between a 4-room unit built in the 1980’s (average of 1,130 sq. ft.) is not far off from a 5-room unit today (average of 1,184 sq. ft.).

For Singaporeans with bigger families, it’s a common point of frustration; but not many alternatives exist.

Especially in this pandemic era, there’s definitely a renewed focus on having more space at home. So with that in mind, this week we’re taking a look at some older resale units, from the days when HDB built big. Here’s where to find the biggest 5-room HDB flats:

Town Address Size (sqm) Flat model Lease commenced Last transacted Price Ang Mo Kio 644 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 150 Adjoined Flat 1980 2018-07 $688,888 Ang Mo Kio 643 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 150 Adjoined Flat 1980 2007-09 $386,000 Bedok 717 Bedok Reservoir Rd 153 Model A-Maisonette 1984 2020-07 $740,000 Bishan 235 Bishan St 22 142 Model A 1992 2004-10 $400,000 Bukit Batok 102 Bt Batok West Ave 6 151 Model A 1985 2019-06 $480,000 Bukit Batok 101 Bt Batok West Ave 6 151 Model A 1985 2004-01 $345,000 Bukit Merah 115 Bt Purmei Rd 157 Model A 1985 2020-07 $795,000 Bukit Merah 111 Bt Purmei Rd 157 Model A 1984 2012-07 $800,000 Bukit Merah 114 Bt Purmei Rd 157 Model A 1985 2011-12 $708,000 Bukit Panjang 224 Pending Rd 140 Adjoined Flat 1989 2006-02 $275,000 Bukit Timah 8 Empress Rd 130 Adjoined Flat 1976 2018-09 $755,000 Central Area 641 Rowell Rd 141 Model A 1983 2005-08 $360,000 Central Area 642 Rowell Rd 141 Model A 1984 2000-06 $435,000 Central Area 639 Rowell Rd 141 Model A 1983 1994-06 $330,000 Choa Chu Kang 307 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4 141 Model A 1993 1998-07 $418,000 Clementi 114 Clementi St 13 155 Model A-Maisonette 1984 2006-02 $380,000 Geylang 62 Dakota Cres 153 Model A-Maisonette 1984 2016-03 $950,000 Hougang 231 Hougang St 21 152 Model A-Maisonette 1984 2015-02 $740,000 Jurong East 410 Pandan Gdns 172 Adjoined Flat 1979 2008-06 $388,000 Jurong West 112 Ho Ching Rd 156 Adjoined Flat 1970 2010-10 $443,000 Kallang/Whampoa 14 Kg Arang Rd 210 Adjoined Flat 1984 2001-11 $271,888 Marine Parade 31 Marine Cres 153 Adjoined Flat 1975 2021-05 $760,000 Marine Parade 32 Marine Cres 153 Adjoined Flat 1975 2009-08 $660,000 Marine Parade 65 Marine Dr 153 Adjoined Flat 1976 2008-11 $675,000 Marine Parade 6 Marine Ter 153 Adjoined Flat 1975 2001-11 $364,000 Pasir Ris 194 Pasir Ris St 12 140 Model A 1993 2021-03 $580,000 Pasir Ris 186 Pasir Ris St 11 140 Model A 1993 2019-06 $475,000 Pasir Ris 188 Pasir Ris St 12 140 Model A 1993 2019-02 $476,000 Pasir Ris 185 Pasir Ris St 11 140 Model A 1993 2018-06 $510,000 Pasir Ris 180 Pasir Ris St 11 140 Model A 1993 2015-09 $480,000 Pasir Ris 187 Pasir Ris St 11 140 Model A 1993 2013-12 $530,000 Punggol 268B Punggol Field 149 Premium Apartment Loft 2013 2020-09 $900,000 Punggol 267B Punggol Field 149 Premium Apartment Loft 2013 2019-05 $900,000 Punggol 270B Punggol Field 149 Premium Apartment Loft 2013 2019-02 $908,888 Punggol 269A Punggol Field 149 Premium Apartment Loft 2013 2019-01 $910,888 Punggol 267A Punggol Field 149 Premium Apartment Loft 2013 2017-10 $860,000 Punggol 270A Punggol Field 149 Premium Apartment Loft 2013 2016-12 $835,000 Queenstown 3 Ghim Moh Rd 150 Adjoined Flat 1976 2019-08 $860,000 Queenstown 2 Ghim Moh Rd 150 Adjoined Flat 1976 2016-08 $830,000 Queenstown 19 Ghim Moh Rd 150 Adjoined Flat 1977 2009-09 $580,000 Queenstown 6 Ghim Moh Rd 150 Adjoined Flat 1976 2005-06 $390,000 Sembawang 469A Admiralty Dr 123 Premium Apartment 2001 2021-05 $470,888 Sembawang 324 Sembawang Cl 123 Improved 1999 2021-03 $540,000 Sembawang 468C Admiralty Dr 123 Premium Apartment 2001 2020-10 $400,000 Sembawang 327 Sembawang Cres 123 Improved 1999 2020-09 $445,000 Sembawang 325 Sembawang Cres 123 Improved 1999 2020-06 $428,000 Sembawang 323 Sembawang Cl 123 Improved 1999 2020-03 $438,000 Sembawang 322 Sembawang Cl 123 Improved 1999 2019-12 $410,000 Sembawang 321 Sembawang Cl 123 Improved 1999 2019-05 $470,000 Sembawang 467A Admiralty Dr 123 Premium Apartment 2001 2019-05 $388,000 Sembawang 304 Canberra Rd 123 Improved 1998 2018-06 $415,000 Sembawang 469B Admiralty Dr 123 Premium Apartment 2001 2017-12 $368,000 Sembawang 469 Admiralty Dr 123 Premium Apartment 2001 2015-10 $455,000 Sembawang 308 Canberra Rd 123 Improved 1998 2010-09 $406,000 Sembawang 467 Admiralty Dr 123 Premium Apartment 2001 2009-12 $368,000 Sengkang 106 Rivervale Walk 125 Improved 1999 2021-06 $520,000 Sengkang 112 Rivervale Walk 125 Improved 1998 2013-06 $528,000 Sengkang 107 Rivervale Walk 125 Improved 1999 2009-03 $320,000 Serangoon 2 Lor Lew Lian 146 Adjoined Flat 1983 2019-09 $780,000 Tampines 411 Tampines St 41 142 Model A 1985 2021-06 $630,000 Tampines 126 Tampines St 11 142 Model A 1985 2014-10 $550,000 Tampines 408 Tampines St 41 142 Model A 1985 2001-11 $355,000 Tampines 405 Tampines St 41 142 Model A 1985 1999-06 $335,000 Toa Payoh 121 Potong Pasir Ave 1 167 Model A-Maisonette 1984 2021-04 $945,000 Woodlands 13 Marsiling Ln 152 Adjoined Flat 1976 2016-01 $460,000 Yishun 793 Yishun Ring Rd 141 Model A 1992 2018-08 $540,000 Yishun 608 Yishun St 61 141 Model A 1992 2017-01 $495,000 Yishun 242 Yishun Ring Rd 141 Model A 1986 2012-06 $520,000 Yishun 616 Yishun Ring Rd 141 Model A 1992 2009-06 $380,000 Yishun 631 Yishun St 61 141 Model A 1992 2008-03 $311,000 Yishun 227 Yishun St 21 141 Model A 1985 1997-04 $465,000

Key things to note about bigger flats:

1. With the exception of Punggol, bigger flats are older flats

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You’ll notice the majority of the flats are at least 20 years old, and that the biggest ones – such as in Ang Mo Kio and Marine Parade – date all the way back to the 1980’s.

Buyers of ‘80s era flats should be aware of two things:

First, only around four to five per cent of HDB estates will undergo the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS). You can see the list of SERS sites so far in this previous article.

This means the majority of units on this list are going to carry on until they reach the Voluntary En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (VERS), or simply run out of lease and be taken back.

Given that most buyers are pure home owners (the appeal is the size, not the age), it’s also more plausible that the 80 per cent consensus for VERS will not be reached. As tempting as a 1,100+ sq. ft. 4-room flat may sound, younger buyers should keep this in mind.

Second, remember that the remaining lease of the flat must last until the youngest buyer reaches the age of 95. Otherwise, CPF usage will be pro-rated, and you won’t get full financing from an HDB loan.

Punggol provides a possible solution here. Check out the Punggol flats listed above, in particular, the 5-room flats from 267A to 270B. These are some of the newest “big” flats we’ve found, at around 1,603 sq. ft. (Note, these are loft units though).

The 5-room units appear close to the intersection of Punggol Field and Punggol Way; this would put them 1.1 km from Punggol MRT and Waterway Point. While not in walking distance, this is still fairly close to the hub of the area.

The best part is, the leases of the Punggol flats above mostly commenced in 2013. These are one of the few ways to get a big flat less than 10 years old.

Sembawang provides the next youngest alternative, with 5-room flats reaching about 1,323 sq. ft. These have leases that only commenced between 1999 and 2001.

2. Premium Apartments are not Executive Apartments

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Premium Apartments were a type of flat sold in the 1990’s. The term “premium” referred mainly to the finishing; these flats came with features like full-height windows*, tiling, built-in wardrobes, etc. You can think of them as a predecessor to the later Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flats.

These are often confused with EAs, because many premium apartments are also bigger than standard flats. To add to the confusion, there are EAs that are also labelled as Premium Apartments. Nonetheless, know that there are even 3-room flats that are Premium Apartments (see Punggol, in the list above).

The “premium” distinction is not as attractive in resale terms, as it is probable that subsequent owners have renovated or changed the interior.

There is a long-held, but unverified, belief that Premium Apartments are always the most high-profile blocks in any neighbourhood; and that HDB makes these look better for a more picturesque impression. This might matter to buyers who are concerned about the façade.

*For most HDB flats, you get ¾ height windows for living rooms, and ½ height windows in bedrooms.

3. Adjoined flats are actually two flats in one (jumbo flats)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

HDB has a conversion scheme , which allows owners to convert two flats into one unit (subject to their approval). In some cases, HDB might also adjoin flats and sell them as single units.

We wouldn’t count on easy approval though. There are only an estimated 2,900 jumbo flats in Singapore, making them one of the rarest HDB types.

The biggest adjoined flats to date are in Ang Mo Kio, where they can range from 1,615 sq. ft. to 1,916 sq. ft. In 2020, the first million-dollar flat in Ang Mo Kio was one of these units at Avenue 1, reaching $1,008,888 for 1,302 sq. ft.

The 5-room adjoined flats along Ghim Moh Road (see list above), in Queenstown, are also known to many in the industry. Despite their 1,600+ sq. ft. floor size and mature location, many of these have yet to hit the $1 million mark; it’s likely just a matter of time now.

These flats have leases going back to the 1970’s though, so it’s likely just pure home-owners who would be interested.

4. Mature estates don’t have a monopoly on the biggest flats

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you look at the 5-room flats on the list, you’ll see non-mature estates are well represented. Punggol and Pasir Ris stand out for having very large flats, with leases that reach from the 1990’s to 2010’s – these are preferable for younger buyers.

Rivervale in Sengkang, while hardly being the most exciting place in Singapore (it’s just HDB blocks jutting up from every angle), offers impressive 1,346 sq. ft. 5-room flats. Yishun is also known as an area with relatively larger flat sizes, with 5-room flats reaching around 1,518 sq. ft.

So while the first instinct is often to seek out old, mature estates like Marine Parade or Queenstown, it might be a good idea to check non-mature areas as well.

5. Due to low transaction volumes, prices can be volatile

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now we come to the biggest bugbear in buying these old, huge HDB flats. In the list above, you’ll notice units in many of these areas haven’t seen any transactions for years at a stretch; some of these areas can go for over a decade with no transactions.

As there are fewer points of reference, and many of these flats are rare, prices can be unpredictable.

Buyers should generally expect to face higher COV costs; and in the cases of million-dollar flats, COV amounts have sometimes exceeded $50,000.

(The COV is not covered by the bank or HDB loan, and must be paid in cash).

We suggest you try to get a property agent who has recently made transactions in the area, or has specialised in the estate for a number of years. It’s much harder to get a sense of fair value for these rare and older units. You can also drop us a note , and we can try to find you similar units in the area.

A final note on HDB terrace houses

There are, in fact, landed HDB properties. These are terrace houses built by the former Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT); HDB was saddled with them after they replaced SIT.

We haven’t included these in the discussion as they’re radically different from just a “bigger flat”. Unit sizes go from 850 sq. ft. to 1,916 sq. ft, but floor plans are hard to get, and surprises may exist. To date, there are only 285 of these units.

There’s only one transaction we found on the list – a 3-room, 1,205 sq. ft. unit at 56 Stirling Road, which went for $850,000 back in 2015.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.