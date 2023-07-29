The hidden cost of homeownership: How a $1m home could lead to $300k in interest alone over 10 years

One of the least interesting property topics is financing. Home loans are dry, complicated, and don't make for easy reading; which is why home loan interest rates are often overlooked. In fact, you've probably heard by now that rates are rising; but what you may not have realised is how serious it's shaping up to be. Here are some of the reasons we need to watch mortgage rates much more closely:

1. You could be paying much more than you think

A percentage point increase in the home loan rate may not seem like much. This is partly because the payments are monthly, so it may feel as if you're just adding on a few hundred per month (or you may be paying with CPF, in which case you may notice it at all).

But we've worked out the impact of the rates at different property price amounts ($500,000 to $3 million) below assuming a loan that's 75per cent of the price and a 25-year loan tenure (for the $500,000 property) and 30-year loan tenure for amounts of $1 million onwards. This is what it looks like:

Total interest paid on a $500,000 property

Period (Year) 1.30per cent per cent Of Property Price 2.60per cent per cent Of Property Price 3.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 4.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 5.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 6.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 1 $4,799 1per cent $9,622 2per cent $12,973 3per cent $16,705 3per cent $20,446 4per cent $24,193 5per cent 2 $9,431 2per cent $18,960 4per cent $25,606 5per cent $33,028 7per cent $40,486 8per cent $47,971 10per cent 3 $13,894 3per cent $28,007 6per cent $37,886 8per cent $48,953 10per cent $60,097 12per cent $71,306 14per cent 4 $18,185 4per cent $36,754 7per cent $49,803 10per cent $64,459 13per cent $79,257 16per cent $94,170 19per cent 5 $22,302 4per cent $45,194 9per cent $61,342 12per cent $79,529 16per cent $97,938 20per cent $116,530 23per cent 6 $26,243 5per cent $53,320 11per cent $72,490 14per cent $94,143 19per cent $116,114 23per cent $138,352 28per cent 7 $30,006 6per cent $61,122 12per cent $83,233 17per cent $108,278 22per cent $133,757 27per cent $159,601 32per cent 8 $33,589 7per cent $68,592 14per cent $93,558 19per cent $121,914 24per cent $150,836 30per cent $180,238 36per cent 9 $36,988 7per cent $75,721 15per cent $103,448 21per cent $135,027 27per cent $167,320 33per cent $200,223 40per cent 10 $40,202 8per cent $82,501 17per cent $112,889 23per cent $147,594 30per cent $183,174 37per cent $219,511 44per cent 11 $43,228 9per cent $88,922 18per cent $121,864 24per cent $159,589 32per cent $198,365 40per cent $238,056 48per cent 12 $46,064 9per cent $94,975 19per cent $130,357 26per cent $170,985 34per cent $212,853 43per cent $255,808 51per cent 13 $48,707 10per cent $100,650 20per cent $138,351 28per cent $181,757 36per cent $226,600 45per cent $272,713 55per cent 14 $51,155 10per cent $105,937 21per cent $145,828 29per cent $191,874 38per cent $239,564 48per cent $288,717 58per cent 15 $53,404 11per cent $110,826 22per cent $152,770 31per cent $201,307 40per cent $251,700 50per cent $303,757 61per cent 16 $55,454 11per cent $115,307 23per cent $159,157 32per cent $210,024 42per cent $262,962 53per cent $317,769 64per cent 17 $57,300 11per cent $119,368 24per cent $164,971 33per cent $217,992 44per cent $273,300 55per cent $330,685 66per cent 18 $58,941 12per cent $122,999 25per cent $170,190 34per cent $225,177 45per cent $282,663 57per cent $342,431 68per cent 19 $60,373 12per cent $126,189 25per cent $174,793 35per cent $231,544 46per cent $290,995 58per cent $352,929 71per cent 20 $61,594 12per cent $128,925 26per cent $178,758 36per cent $237,054 47per cent $298,238 60per cent $362,095 72per cent 21 $62,601 13per cent $131,196 26per cent $182,064 36per cent $241,668 48per cent $304,331 61per cent $369,840 74per cent 22 $63,391 13per cent $132,989 27per cent $184,686 37per cent $245,344 49per cent $309,210 62per cent $376,069 75per cent 23 $63,962 13per cent $134,293 27per cent $186,600 37per cent $248,041 50per cent $312,804 63per cent $380,680 76per cent 24 $64,311 13per cent $135,094 27per cent $187,780 38per cent $249,712 50per cent $315,042 63per cent $383,565 77per cent 25 $64,434 13per cent $135,378 27per cent $188,202 38per cent $250,312 50per cent $315,848 63per cent $384,608 77per cent

Total interest paid on a $1,000,000 property

Period (Year) 1.30per cent per cent Of Property Price 2.60per cent per cent Of Property Price 3.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 4.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 5.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 6.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 1 $9,628 1per cent $19,302 2per cent $26,021 3per cent $33,502 3per cent $40,998 4per cent $48,503 5per cent 2 $18,986 2per cent $38,163 4per cent $51,529 5per cent $66,449 7per cent $81,426 8per cent $96,445 10per cent 3 $28,072 3per cent $56,573 6per cent $76,508 8per cent $98,814 10per cent $121,252 12per cent $143,788 14per cent 4 $36,882 4per cent $74,519 7per cent $100,937 10per cent $130,572 13per cent $160,442 16per cent $190,491 19per cent 5 $45,412 5per cent $91,989 9per cent $124,798 12per cent $161,693 16per cent $198,960 20per cent $236,513 24per cent 6 $53,659 5per cent $108,971 11per cent $148,070 15per cent $192,149 19per cent $236,768 24per cent $281,807 28per cent 7 $61,618 6per cent $125,451 13per cent $170,733 17per cent $221,909 22per cent $273,826 27per cent $326,325 33per cent 8 $69,286 7per cent $141,417 14per cent $192,764 19per cent $250,941 25per cent $310,093 31per cent $370,014 37per cent 9 $76,660 8per cent $156,856 16per cent $214,141 21per cent $279,212 28per cent $345,522 35per cent $412,820 41per cent 10 $83,735 8per cent $171,752 17per cent $234,842 23per cent $306,688 31per cent $380,068 38per cent $454,682 45per cent 11 $90,508 9per cent $186,092 19per cent $254,841 25per cent $333,330 33per cent $413,679 41per cent $495,539 50per cent 12 $96,974 10per cent $199,862 20per cent $274,114 27per cent $359,101 36per cent $446,304 45per cent $535,321 54per cent 13 $103,130 10per cent $213,046 21per cent $292,635 29per cent $383,962 38per cent $477,887 48per cent $573,959 57per cent 14 $108,971 11per cent $225,629 23per cent $310,378 31per cent $407,869 41per cent $508,369 51per cent $611,374 61per cent 15 $114,494 11per cent $237,594 24per cent $327,314 33per cent $430,780 43per cent $537,688 54per cent $647,485 65per cent 16 $119,694 12per cent $248,927 25per cent $343,415 34per cent $452,648 45per cent $565,778 57per cent $682,205 68per cent 17 $124,567 12per cent $259,610 26per cent $358,651 36per cent $473,426 47per cent $592,570 59per cent $715,441 72per cent 18 $129,109 13per cent $269,626 27per cent $372,992 37per cent $493,064 49per cent $617,991 62per cent $747,092 75per cent 19 $133,315 13per cent $278,957 28per cent $386,405 39per cent $511,509 51per cent $641,964 64per cent $777,054 78per cent 20 $137,181 14per cent $287,586 29per cent $398,858 40per cent $528,706 53per cent $664,406 66per cent $805,212 81per cent 21 $140,702 14per cent $295,493 30per cent $410,317 41per cent $544,599 54per cent $685,232 69per cent $831,446 83per cent 22 $143,875 14per cent $302,661 30per cent $420,746 42per cent $559,127 56per cent $704,349 70per cent $855,628 86per cent 23 $146,694 15per cent $309,070 31per cent $430,108 43per cent $572,227 57per cent $721,663 72per cent $877,619 88per cent 24 $149,155 15per cent $314,698 31per cent $438,366 44per cent $583,834 58per cent $737,071 74per cent $897,273 90per cent 25 $151,253 15per cent $319,528 32per cent $445,480 45per cent $593,879 59per cent $750,465 75per cent $914,434 91per cent 26 $152,984 15per cent $323,536 32per cent $451,410 45per cent $602,291 60per cent $761,733 76per cent $928,935 93per cent 27 $154,342 15per cent $326,701 33per cent $456,114 46per cent $608,994 61per cent $770,754 77per cent $940,596 94per cent 28 $155,323 16per cent $329,002 33per cent $459,547 46per cent $613,911 61per cent $777,401 78per cent $949,229 95per cent 29 $155,922 16per cent $330,415 33per cent $461,665 46per cent $616,958 62per cent $781,540 78per cent $954,630 95per cent 30 $156,133 16per cent $330,917 33per cent $462,421 46per cent $618,050 62per cent $783,030 78per cent $956,584 96per cent

Total interest paid on a $2,000,000 property

Period (Year) 1.30per cent per cent Of Property Price 2.60per cent per cent Of Property Price 3.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 4.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 5.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 6.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 1 $19,255 1per cent $38,603 2per cent $52,041 3per cent $67,005 3per cent $81,996 4per cent $97,006 5per cent 2 $37,973 2per cent $76,326 4per cent $103,058 5per cent $132,898 7per cent $162,852 8per cent $192,890 10per cent 3 $56,144 3per cent $113,145 6per cent $153,015 8per cent $197,629 10per cent $242,503 12per cent $287,575 14per cent 4 $73,764 4per cent $149,037 7per cent $201,874 10per cent $261,143 13per cent $320,883 16per cent $380,983 19per cent 5 $90,824 5per cent $183,978 9per cent $249,596 12per cent $323,386 16per cent $397,919 20per cent $473,026 24per cent 6 $107,317 5per cent $217,941 11per cent $296,141 15per cent $384,297 19per cent $473,536 24per cent $563,614 28per cent 7 $123,236 6per cent $250,902 13per cent $341,466 17per cent $443,818 22per cent $547,652 27per cent $652,649 33per cent 8 $138,573 7per cent $282,835 14per cent $385,528 19per cent $501,883 25per cent $620,185 31per cent $740,028 37per cent 9 $153,320 8per cent $313,711 16per cent $428,283 21per cent $558,425 28per cent $691,044 35per cent $825,639 41per cent 10 $167,471 8per cent $343,504 17per cent $469,684 23per cent $613,375 31per cent $760,135 38per cent $909,364 45per cent 11 $181,016 9per cent $372,185 19per cent $509,682 25per cent $666,660 33per cent $827,358 41per cent $991,077 50per cent 12 $193,949 10per cent $399,724 20per cent $548,228 27per cent $718,202 36per cent $892,609 45per cent $1,070,643 54per cent 13 $206,260 10per cent $426,092 21per cent $585,270 29per cent $767,923 38per cent $955,774 48per cent $1,147,918 57per cent 14 $217,943 11per cent $451,257 23per cent $620,755 31per cent $815,738 41per cent $1,016,738 51per cent $1,222,748 61per cent 15 $228,988 11per cent $475,189 24per cent $654,627 33per cent $861,560 43per cent $1,075,376 54per cent $1,294,971 65per cent 16 $239,388 12per cent $497,854 25per cent $686,829 34per cent $905,297 45per cent $1,131,556 57per cent $1,364,411 68per cent 17 $249,134 12per cent $519,220 26per cent $717,302 36per cent $946,853 47per cent $1,185,141 59per cent $1,430,882 72per cent 18 $258,217 13per cent $539,251 27per cent $745,984 37per cent $986,128 49per cent $1,235,983 62per cent $1,494,185 75per cent 19 $266,629 13per cent $557,914 28per cent $772,811 39per cent $1,023,018 51per cent $1,283,928 64per cent $1,554,108 78per cent 20 $274,361 14per cent $575,171 29per cent $797,717 40per cent $1,057,413 53per cent $1,328,812 66per cent $1,610,424 81per cent 21 $281,404 14per cent $590,987 30per cent $820,634 41per cent $1,089,198 54per cent $1,370,463 69per cent $1,662,893 83per cent 22 $287,750 14per cent $605,322 30per cent $841,492 42per cent $1,118,253 56per cent $1,408,699 70per cent $1,711,256 86per cent 23 $293,388 15per cent $618,139 31per cent $860,217 43per cent $1,144,454 57per cent $1,443,326 72per cent $1,755,238 88per cent 24 $298,310 15per cent $629,397 31per cent $876,732 44per cent $1,167,668 58per cent $1,474,142 74per cent $1,794,547 90per cent 25 $302,506 15per cent $639,055 32per cent $890,961 45per cent $1,187,758 59per cent $1,500,931 75per cent $1,828,869 91per cent 26 $305,967 15per cent $647,071 32per cent $902,821 45per cent $1,204,582 60per cent $1,523,466 76per cent $1,857,869 93per cent 27 $308,684 15per cent $653,402 33per cent $912,227 46per cent $1,217,989 61per cent $1,541,507 77per cent $1,881,192 94per cent 28 $310,646 16per cent $658,003 33per cent $919,094 46per cent $1,227,821 61per cent $1,554,801 78per cent $1,898,458 95per cent 29 $311,843 16per cent $660,830 33per cent $923,330 46per cent $1,233,916 62per cent $1,563,080 78per cent $1,909,261 95per cent 30 $312,267 16per cent $661,834 33per cent $924,841 46per cent $1,236,101 62per cent $1,566,061 78per cent $1,913,167 96per cent

Total interest paid on a $3,000,000 property

Period (Year) 1.30per cent per cent Of Property Price 2.60per cent per cent Of Property Price 3.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 4.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 5.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 6.50per cent per cent Of Property Price 1 $28,883 1per cent $57,905 2per cent $78,062 3per cent $100,507 3per cent $122,994 4per cent $145,510 5per cent 2 $56,959 2per cent $114,489 4per cent $154,588 5per cent $199,347 7per cent $244,277 8per cent $289,335 10per cent 3 $84,217 3per cent $169,718 6per cent $229,523 8per cent $296,443 10per cent $363,755 12per cent $431,363 14per cent 4 $110,646 4per cent $223,556 7per cent $302,812 10per cent $391,715 13per cent $481,325 16per cent $571,474 19per cent 5 $136,236 5per cent $275,966 9per cent $374,394 12per cent $485,078 16per cent $596,879 20per cent $709,539 24per cent 6 $160,976 5per cent $326,912 11per cent $444,211 15per cent $576,446 19per cent $710,303 24per cent $845,421 28per cent 7 $184,854 6per cent $376,354 13per cent $512,199 17per cent $665,727 22per cent $821,479 27per cent $978,974 33per cent 8 $207,859 7per cent $424,252 14per cent $578,292 19per cent $752,824 25per cent $930,278 31per cent $1,110,042 37per cent 9 $229,980 8per cent $470,567 16per cent $642,424 21per cent $837,637 28per cent $1,036,566 35per cent $1,238,459 41per cent 10 $251,206 8per cent $515,256 17per cent $704,525 23per cent $920,063 31per cent $1,140,203 38per cent $1,364,047 45per cent 11 $271,524 9per cent $558,277 19per cent $764,523 25per cent $999,990 33per cent $1,241,038 41per cent $1,486,616 50per cent 12 $290,923 10per cent $599,586 20per cent $822,342 27per cent $1,077,304 36per cent $1,338,913 45per cent $1,605,964 54per cent 13 $309,390 10per cent $639,138 21per cent $877,905 29per cent $1,151,885 38per cent $1,433,662 48per cent $1,721,877 57per cent 14 $326,914 11per cent $676,886 23per cent $931,133 31per cent $1,223,607 41per cent $1,525,108 51per cent $1,834,122 61per cent 15 $343,482 11per cent $712,783 24per cent $981,941 33per cent $1,292,339 43per cent $1,613,064 54per cent $1,942,456 65per cent 16 $359,082 12per cent $746,781 25per cent $1,030,244 34per cent $1,357,945 45per cent $1,697,335 57per cent $2,046,616 68per cent 17 $373,701 12per cent $778,829 26per cent $1,075,953 36per cent $1,420,279 47per cent $1,777,711 59per cent $2,146,322 72per cent 18 $387,326 13per cent $808,877 27per cent $1,118,975 37per cent $1,479,192 49per cent $1,853,974 62per cent $2,241,277 75per cent 19 $399,944 13per cent $836,871 28per cent $1,159,216 39per cent $1,534,527 51per cent $1,925,892 64per cent $2,331,161 78per cent 20 $411,542 14per cent $862,757 29per cent $1,196,575 40per cent $1,586,119 53per cent $1,993,218 66per cent $2,415,636 81per cent 21 $422,107 14per cent $886,480 30per cent $1,230,951 41per cent $1,633,797 54per cent $2,055,695 69per cent $2,494,339 83per cent 22 $431,625 14per cent $907,984 30per cent $1,262,238 42per cent $1,677,380 56per cent $2,113,048 70per cent $2,566,884 86per cent 23 $440,082 15per cent $927,209 31per cent $1,290,325 43per cent $1,716,680 57per cent $2,164,990 72per cent $2,632,858 88per cent 24 $447,465 15per cent $944,095 31per cent $1,315,099 44per cent $1,751,501 58per cent $2,211,213 74per cent $2,691,820 90per cent 25 $453,759 15per cent $958,583 32per cent $1,336,441 45per cent $1,781,637 59per cent $2,251,396 75per cent $2,743,303 91per cent 26 $458,951 15per cent $970,607 32per cent $1,354,231 45per cent $1,806,873 60per cent $2,285,199 76per cent $2,786,804 93per cent 27 $463,026 15per cent $980,103 33per cent $1,368,341 46per cent $1,826,983 61per cent $2,312,261 77per cent $2,821,789 94per cent 28 $465,969 16per cent $987,005 33per cent $1,378,641 46per cent $1,841,732 61per cent $2,332,202 78per cent $2,847,687 95per cent 29 $467,765 16per cent $991,245 33per cent $1,384,994 46per cent $1,850,874 62per cent $2,344,620 78per cent $2,863,891 95per cent 30 $468,400 16per cent $992,752 33per cent $1,387,262 46per cent $1,854,151 62per cent $2,349,091 78per cent $2,869,751 96per cent

Notice that, at around 3.5 per cent per annum (a typical home loan rate as of 2023), you would have paid around 23 per cent of your property price, in interest repayments alone.

For homeowners, this raises concerns about how little is left in your CPF for retirement. For owner-investors, this means your property must appreciate fast enough to cover the added cost of interest.

Renting out the property is a common way to cope with this (as rental income can pay the interest, and landlords can claim the interest rate portion as a tax deduction). But if you don't rent out the unit, you're left with hoping that property prices continue to rise, at a faster pace than the interest on your loan.

2. There is a CPF withdrawal limit

You can use your CPF to pay up to 120 per cent of your property valuation (based on the valuation at the time of purchase). So if your property is valued at $1 million, you can use up to $1.2 million from your CPF to pay for it. After this, further repayments need to be in cash.

Now if you just use CPF to pay the home loans - and nothing else - you're unlikely to hit the valuation limit due to interest rates alone. But most Singaporeans also use their CPF for the initial down payment (up to 20 per cent of the property price or value, whichever is lower), the Buyers Stamp Duty (BSD) or Additional Buyers Stamp Duty (ABSD) applicable, and even the conveyancing fees.

We can’t simulate this for you as every buyer has used different amounts from their CPF — some are more at risk than others.

(If you log into your CPF account, it will tell you how much more you can spend before hitting the withdrawal limit).

But just know that if you've spent too much from your CPF, then a single percentage point increase can mean reaching the withdrawal limit much sooner. This could cause cashflow issues, if you suddenly find out at 55 or 65 years old that you've hit the withdrawal limit, but no longer have a job that can handle the monthly cost.

3. The floor rate for the TDSR will rise along with interest rates

The Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR) caps your monthly home loan to 55 per cent of your monthly income, inclusive of other debts. For the purposes of the TDSR calculation, a floor rate of four per annum is used.

The floor rate is higher than the average home loan rate, to ensure you can cope if interest rates should rise. As such, the floor rate used must increase as the average home loan rate rises.

At the pace home loan rates are rising, it will be increasingly difficult for borrowers to meet the TDSR.

If you bust the 55 per cent TDSR limit, you'll have to increase your down payment, until the monthly loan repayment shrinks under the TDSR limit. In this way, rising interest rates can indirectly mean higher cash outlays when buying property.

There's also greater refinancing risk for existing borrowers

When you refinance your home loan with another bank, you need to go through the necessary checks again. That is, the new bank needs to check your credit score, determine if you meet the TDSR, and so forth.

This can be a problem if you got your home loan a while ago. For those who bought in 2013, for example, the floor rate for the TDSR was just 3.5 per cent, and the limit was 60 per cent. Some borrowers would have qualified under those terms; but they might fail to qualify given the higher floor rate plus lower TDSR limit (55 per cent) today.

Borrowers who can't qualify for a new loan can't refinance. That could mean they're stuck with whatever bad loan package they have, for years to come.

4. You have to care about this even if you're just a tenant

Interest rates eat into returns, and raise monthly repayments. It’s almost inevitable that, probably by the end of your existing lease, your landlord will try to push for higher rent.

The rental hike won’t correlate to the increase in loan rates either: it will be more than the loan rate, as landlords prepare for further rate hikes this year. On the ground, we’ve noticed a greater number of landlords who turn away long lease periods, preferring to keep it to no more than 12 months.

Usually, when a landlord does this, it’s because they expect their costs (read: their home loan interest rate) to rise — and they want to make sure they’re not still stuck with giving the same rate to tenants.

