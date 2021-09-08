Highest paying jobs in Singapore 2021: Which jobs pay 6-figure annual salaries?

Joanne Poh
MoneySmart
PHOTO: Pexels

I firmly believe that comparing ourselves to others is a pointless exercise. Only tiger parents engage in that kind of toxic crap. Yet here I am, writing this article about the highest paying jobs in Singapore that is sure to give you a moment of panic… unless yours appears on the list.

The following salaries, taken from Morgan McKinley’s Salary Guide, reflect what an employee should be paid while working in a permanent role for a period of five to 10 years. Read it and weep

Highest paying jobs in accounting

Those G2000-clad accountants might look like they’re in need of a personality, but hey, at least they’re earning more than you. Turns out being handy with a calculator can get you far in life.

Job

Annual salary

CFO / VP Finance

$250,000

Finance Director

$180,000

Internal Audit Director

$160,000

Tax Director

$160,000

Treasury Director / Treasurer

$160,000

Financial Controller

$150,000

Financial Planning and Analysis Director / Business Controller

$140,000

Corporate Finance Manager / Director

$120,000

Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

$100,000

Highest paying jobs in banking & finance

There’s a reason so many fresh grads are anxious to work for banks, even with degrees in biology or sociology. For the warm fuzzies when they make big companies and high net worth individuals’ lives better, of course.

Job

Annual salary

Managing Director (Investment Banking)

$500,000

Managing Director (Private Equity)

$500,000

Director (Investment Banking)

$400,000

Management Director (Private Banking)

$400,000

Director (Private Equity)

$350,000

Executive Director (Private Banking)

$280,000

VP (Investment Banking)

$275,000

VP (Private Equity)

$275,000

Associate (Investment Banking)

$180,000

VP / Director (Private Banking)

$180,000

Associate (Private Equity)

$150,000

COO / Head of Operations

$120,000

Analyst (Investment Banking)

$120,000

AVP / Associate Director (Private Banking)

$120,000

Highest paying jobs in HR

Turns out, firing people and organising team building activities can actually pay quite well.

Job

Annual salary

HR Director / Head of HR

$160,000

Head of C&B

$150,000

Head of L&D

$132,000

HR Business Partner

$120,000

C&B Manager

$120,000

HR Associate Director

$108,000

Head of Talent Acquisition

$100,000

Highest paying jobs in tech

If you are over 30, tough luck, because your parents who bugged you to become a doctor or lawyer could never have known that IT would become one of the highest paying industries of the 2020s.

Job

Annual salary

Cyber Security, Governance and Audit in IT

Cyber Presales (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$100,000-$250,000

Technology Risk & Governance

$100,000-$160,000

IT Audit

$100,000-$160,000

IT Security

$100,000-$160,000

Security Project / Program Manager

$100,000-$160,000

Cyber Security Operation

$90,000-$120,000

Cyber Security Engineering

$90,000-$120,000

Cyber Threat Intelligence

$90,000-$120,000

Cyber Security Analytics

$90,000-$120,000

DevSecOps

$90,000-$150,000

Sales, Pre-Sales – FinTech and Telecommunications

Solution Architect / Pre Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$150,000-$250,000

Business Development (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$120,000-$250,000

PreSales (Fintech) (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$150,000-$180,000

Inside Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$120,000-$180,000

Channel Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$120,000-$180,000

Direct Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$100,000-$250,000

Account Management (Figures inclusive of OTE)

$90,000-$200,000

Infrastructure in Technology, Telecommunications & Fintech

Cloud

$80,000-$130,000

DevOps

$80,000-$130,000

Network (Data/Voice/Firewall)

$80,000-$120,000

Project Management

$80,000-$120,000

Servers (Unix/Linus/Wintel)

$80,000-$120,000

Storage

$80,000-$120,000

Data Centre

$80,000-$100,000

Database

$80,000-$100,000

End-User Computing (Desktop/Messaging/Collaboration)

$80,000-$100,000

Infrastructure in Banking & Financial Services

End-User computing (Desktop/Messaging/Collaboration)

$80,000-$120,000

Network (Data/Voice/Firewall)

$80,000-$120,000

Storage

$80,000-$120,000

Database

$80,000-$120,000

Middleware

$80,000-$120,000

Servers (Unix/Linux/Wintel)

$80,000-$120,000

Data Centre

$80,000-$120,000

Cloud Engineer/Architect

$100,000-$120,000

Infrastructure Project Management

$100,000-$120,000

Technical Infrastructure Architecture

$100,000-$120,000

DevOps

$80,000-$130,000

ITIL Process Owner (Incident/Problem/Change/etc)

$80,000-$100,000

Application Support in Banking & Financial Services

Trader Support (FO) (Application)

$75,000-$100,000

Head of Application Support (FO)

$75,000-$100,000

Level 3 Technical Support

$70,000-$100,000

ALSO READ: No civil servant year-end bonus in 2020: What does this mean?

Highest paying jobs in marketing

Marketing grads are thought of as the underachievers of business school, but guess what, marketing can actually be quite lucrative in certain industries, especially if you’re a digital marketing specialist.

Job

Annual salary

Vice-President/President/CxO (Technology)

$300,000

Marketing Director/Senior Director (Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices)

$220,000

Marketing Director / Senior Director (Consumer Goods)

$200,000

Regional Head of Marketing/Director/Executive Director (Banking & Financial Services)

$180,000

Associate Director/Director (Technology)

$180,000

E-Commerce VP/Director (Digital Marketing)

$180,000

Digital Marketing Director (Digital Marketing)

$160,000

Associate Marketing Director (Consumer Goods)

$160,000

Associate Marketing Director (Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices)

$160,000

Head of Marketing/VP/SVP (Banking & Financial Services)

$120,000

Head of Marketing/Communications (Technology)

$120,000

SEO Director/Lead (Digital Marketing)

$120,000

Head of Content/Director (Digital Marketing)

$120,000

Marketing Manager (Consumer Goods)

$120,000

Trade Marketing Director (Consumer Goods)

$120,000

Highest paying jobs in supply chain & procurement

These behind-the-scenes employees are seldom seen by consumers, but the highest-level posts actually pay quite well.

Job

Annual salary

Procurement/Purchasing Director

$120,000

Supply Chain Director

$120,000

Highest paying jobs in sales

Salespeople are some of the biggest hustlers of the working world. Given the salaries and commissions involved, it’s not hard to see why.

Job

Annual salary

Director/Managing Director

$200,000

Account Director (Regional/Global)

$200,000

Head of Strategic Partnerships

$150,000

Category Director

$150,000

Country General Manager/Commercial Director

$140,000

Head of Sales/Business Development Director

$140,000

Business Manager/Business Unit Head

$120,000

Business Development Manager

$100,000

National Sales Manager

$100,000

Highest paying jobs in business management

Yup, these people get paid more to “transform businesses” than the people doing the actual work in the business.

Job

Annual salary

Programme Manager

$150,000

Business Transformation

$150,000

Agile Coach

$120,000

Lean Six Sigma/Operational Excellence Expert

$120,000

Business Process Improvement Manager

$120,000

Senior Business Analyst

$100,000

Process Analyst

$100,000

Digital Project Management

$100,000

Change Manager

$100,000

ALSO READ: End-of-year bonus: What to do and how to utilise it?

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

#salaries #jobs #Accountants/Accounting #banking