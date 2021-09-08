Highest paying jobs in Singapore 2021: Which jobs pay 6-figure annual salaries?

I firmly believe that comparing ourselves to others is a pointless exercise. Only tiger parents engage in that kind of toxic crap. Yet here I am, writing this article about the highest paying jobs in Singapore that is sure to give you a moment of panic… unless yours appears on the list.

The following salaries, taken from Morgan McKinley’s Salary Guide, reflect what an employee should be paid while working in a permanent role for a period of five to 10 years. Read it and weep

Highest paying jobs in accounting

Those G2000-clad accountants might look like they’re in need of a personality, but hey, at least they’re earning more than you. Turns out being handy with a calculator can get you far in life.

Job Annual salary CFO / VP Finance $250,000 Finance Director $180,000 Internal Audit Director $160,000 Tax Director $160,000 Treasury Director / Treasurer $160,000 Financial Controller $150,000 Financial Planning and Analysis Director / Business Controller $140,000 Corporate Finance Manager / Director $120,000 Financial Planning and Analysis Manager $100,000

Highest paying jobs in banking & finance

There’s a reason so many fresh grads are anxious to work for banks, even with degrees in biology or sociology. For the warm fuzzies when they make big companies and high net worth individuals’ lives better, of course.

Job Annual salary Managing Director (Investment Banking) $500,000 Managing Director (Private Equity) $500,000 Director (Investment Banking) $400,000 Management Director (Private Banking) $400,000 Director (Private Equity) $350,000 Executive Director (Private Banking) $280,000 VP (Investment Banking) $275,000 VP (Private Equity) $275,000 Associate (Investment Banking) $180,000 VP / Director (Private Banking) $180,000 Associate (Private Equity) $150,000 COO / Head of Operations $120,000 Analyst (Investment Banking) $120,000 AVP / Associate Director (Private Banking) $120,000

Highest paying jobs in HR

Turns out, firing people and organising team building activities can actually pay quite well.

Job Annual salary HR Director / Head of HR $160,000 Head of C&B $150,000 Head of L&D $132,000 HR Business Partner $120,000 C&B Manager $120,000 HR Associate Director $108,000 Head of Talent Acquisition $100,000

Highest paying jobs in tech

If you are over 30, tough luck, because your parents who bugged you to become a doctor or lawyer could never have known that IT would become one of the highest paying industries of the 2020s.

Job Annual salary Cyber Security, Governance and Audit in IT Cyber Presales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $100,000-$250,000 Technology Risk & Governance $100,000-$160,000 IT Audit $100,000-$160,000 IT Security $100,000-$160,000 Security Project / Program Manager $100,000-$160,000 Cyber Security Operation $90,000-$120,000 Cyber Security Engineering $90,000-$120,000 Cyber Threat Intelligence $90,000-$120,000 Cyber Security Analytics $90,000-$120,000 DevSecOps $90,000-$150,000 Sales, Pre-Sales – FinTech and Telecommunications Solution Architect / Pre Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $150,000-$250,000 Business Development (Figures inclusive of OTE) $120,000-$250,000 PreSales (Fintech) (Figures inclusive of OTE) $150,000-$180,000 Inside Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $120,000-$180,000 Channel Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $120,000-$180,000 Direct Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $100,000-$250,000 Account Management (Figures inclusive of OTE) $90,000-$200,000 Infrastructure in Technology, Telecommunications & Fintech Cloud $80,000-$130,000 DevOps $80,000-$130,000 Network (Data/Voice/Firewall) $80,000-$120,000 Project Management $80,000-$120,000 Servers (Unix/Linus/Wintel) $80,000-$120,000 Storage $80,000-$120,000 Data Centre $80,000-$100,000 Database $80,000-$100,000 End-User Computing (Desktop/Messaging/Collaboration) $80,000-$100,000 Infrastructure in Banking & Financial Services End-User computing (Desktop/Messaging/Collaboration) $80,000-$120,000 Network (Data/Voice/Firewall) $80,000-$120,000 Storage $80,000-$120,000 Database $80,000-$120,000 Middleware $80,000-$120,000 Servers (Unix/Linux/Wintel) $80,000-$120,000 Data Centre $80,000-$120,000 Cloud Engineer/Architect $100,000-$120,000 Infrastructure Project Management $100,000-$120,000 Technical Infrastructure Architecture $100,000-$120,000 DevOps $80,000-$130,000 ITIL Process Owner (Incident/Problem/Change/etc) $80,000-$100,000 Application Support in Banking & Financial Services Trader Support (FO) (Application) $75,000-$100,000 Head of Application Support (FO) $75,000-$100,000 Level 3 Technical Support $70,000-$100,000

Highest paying jobs in marketing

Marketing grads are thought of as the underachievers of business school, but guess what, marketing can actually be quite lucrative in certain industries, especially if you’re a digital marketing specialist.

Job Annual salary Vice-President/President/CxO (Technology) $300,000 Marketing Director/Senior Director (Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices) $220,000 Marketing Director / Senior Director (Consumer Goods) $200,000 Regional Head of Marketing/Director/Executive Director (Banking & Financial Services) $180,000 Associate Director/Director (Technology) $180,000 E-Commerce VP/Director (Digital Marketing) $180,000 Digital Marketing Director (Digital Marketing) $160,000 Associate Marketing Director (Consumer Goods) $160,000 Associate Marketing Director (Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices) $160,000 Head of Marketing/VP/SVP (Banking & Financial Services) $120,000 Head of Marketing/Communications (Technology) $120,000 SEO Director/Lead (Digital Marketing) $120,000 Head of Content/Director (Digital Marketing) $120,000 Marketing Manager (Consumer Goods) $120,000 Trade Marketing Director (Consumer Goods) $120,000

Highest paying jobs in supply chain & procurement

These behind-the-scenes employees are seldom seen by consumers, but the highest-level posts actually pay quite well.

Job Annual salary Procurement/Purchasing Director $120,000 Supply Chain Director $120,000

Highest paying jobs in sales

Salespeople are some of the biggest hustlers of the working world. Given the salaries and commissions involved, it’s not hard to see why.

Job Annual salary Director/Managing Director $200,000 Account Director (Regional/Global) $200,000 Head of Strategic Partnerships $150,000 Category Director $150,000 Country General Manager/Commercial Director $140,000 Head of Sales/Business Development Director $140,000 Business Manager/Business Unit Head $120,000 Business Development Manager $100,000 National Sales Manager $100,000

Highest paying jobs in business management

Yup, these people get paid more to “transform businesses” than the people doing the actual work in the business.

Job Annual salary Programme Manager $150,000 Business Transformation $150,000 Agile Coach $120,000 Lean Six Sigma/Operational Excellence Expert $120,000 Business Process Improvement Manager $120,000 Senior Business Analyst $100,000 Process Analyst $100,000 Digital Project Management $100,000 Change Manager $100,000

