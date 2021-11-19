Highest paying jobs in Singapore 2022: Job roles, industries & highest paying degrees

We know that there are various factors that contribute to a good job.

Beyond passion and having a good boss, a job must be able to help us put food on the table.

Especially for those who are big on charting their financial future, the earning power from our day jobs would be one of the main building blocks of our wealth.

While I’m sometimes not the biggest fan of comparison of salaries and job positions, understanding which industries or roles could fetch higher salaries could be useful as well.

This can be in terms of knowing what skills are in demand, and which specialisations within specific industries could potentially result in a higher salary range.

In this article, we explore the highest-paying jobs in Singapore.

Note: These salary figures should not be the only factor when it comes to making career decisions. Do consider other factors such as your area of interest as well!

Highest Paying Job Roles in Singapore

Highest Paying Jobs According to Industries

Highest Starting Salaries According to University Degrees

Highest paying job positions in Singapore

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has wage data published for various occupations every year.

According to the latest report, these are the jobs that are fetching the highest median salaries.

Occupation Median Salary (Basic) Median Salary (Gross) In-house legal counsel (except judiciary, ministries and statutory boards) $13,760 $14,167 Securities and finance broker $13,750 $13,750 Chief information officer/ Chief technology officer/ Chief security officer $12,810 $13,241 Advocate/ Solicitor (practising) $13,000 $13,000 Audit manager $12,485 $12,718 Specialist medical practitioner (other specialisations) $12,591 $12,591 General practitioner/ Physician $12,280 $12,373 Chief operating officer/ General manager $11,353 $12,159 University lecturer $11,924 $11,974 Fund/Portfolio manager (including asset allocator) $11,449 $11,765

Source: Ministry of Manpower, Occupational Wages 2020

Topping the list would be an in-house legal counsel, with a median monthly salary of $14,167.

Being a lawyer or legal counsel is definitely tedious and difficult, having to attain an academic certificate from an accredited university and also having to pass the Bar Examinations.

Next in line would be a securities and financial broker, where an individual helps buy and sell securities for clients.

Highest paying jobs according to industries

According to Morgan McKinley’s salary report, these are the highest paying job positions within the different industries.

The salaries are also divided according to seniority, as the individual’s experience level, skill sets, and complexity of the role were taken into account.

Highest Paying Jobs in Accounting & Finance

Accounting & Finance Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Commercial Business CFO / VP Finance $250,000 $350,000 $500,000+ Finance Director $180,000 $240,000 $350,000+ Internal Audit Director $160,000 $250,000 $300,000+ Tax Director $160,000 $250,000 $300,000+ Treasury Director / Treasurer $160,000 $200,000 $250,000+ Corporate Finance Manager / Director $120,000 $180,000 $250,000+ Financial Services CFO $220,000 $350,000 $550,000 Finance Director $180,000 $220,000 $250,000+ Financial Controller $180,000 $220,000 $250,000+ Tax (Fund/Asset Management) $84,000 $130,000 $200,000

Highest paying jobs in Compliance

Compliance Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Regulatory Compliance $60,000 $150,000 $300,000+ Sanctions $50,000 $200,000 $270,000+ Compliance Testing $50,000 $180,000 $250,000+ KYC $40,000 $150,000 $220,000+ Transaction Monitoring $40,000 $150,000 $220,000+

Highest paying jobs in Banking & Finance

Banking & Financial Services Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Investment Banking Managing Director $500,000 $620,000 $750,000 Director $400,000 $450,000 $500,000 VP $275,000 $320,000 $400,000 Private Banking Managing Director $400,000 $480,000 $600,000+ Executive Director $280,000 $350,000 $400,000 VP / Director $180,000 $240,000 $280,000 Commercial Banking Cash Management $60,000 $200,000 $400,000 Trade Finance $50,000 $200,000 $400,000 Product Manager (Cash / Trade / Liquidity / Custody) $60,000 $200,000 $400,000

Highest paying jobs in Human Resource (HR)

Human Resource Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Head of C&B $150,000 $180,000 $200,000+ Head of L&D $132,000 $156,000 $180,000+ HR Business Partner $120,000 $150,000 $180,000+ Head of Talent Acquisition $100,000 $132,000 $180,000+ Head of Talent Acquisition $100,000 $132,000 $180,000+

Highest paying jobs in IT

IT Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Cyber Security, Goverance and Audit in Innovation & Technology Cyber Presales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $100,000 - $250,000 $250,000 - $350,000 $350,000 - $500,000+ Technology Risk & Governance $100,000 - $160,000 $160,000 - $270,000 $270,000 - $450,000+ DevSecOps $90,000 - $150,000 $150,000 - $200,000 $200,000 - $400,000+ Sales, Pre-Sales - FinTech and Telecommunications Direct Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $100,000 - $250,000 $250,000 - $350,000 $350,000 - $550,000+ Channel Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $120,000 - $180,000 $180,000 - $300,000 $300,000 - $500,000+ Pre Sales (Fintech) (Figures inclusive of OTE) $150,000 - $180,000 $175,000 - $220,000 $250,000 - $500,000+ IT Product & Engineering in Technology, Telecommunications and Fintech Software Engineering, Front End $40,000 - $85,000 $85,000 - $150,000 $126,000 - $240,000+ Software Engineering, Back End $40,000 - $95,000 $95,000 - $170,000 $114,000 - $240,000+ Software Engineering, Full Stack $40,000 - $95,000 $95,000 - $170,000 $114,000 - $240,000+ UI/ UX $40,000 - $85,000 $85,000 - $150,000 $120,000 - $240,000+ Business Intelligence/ Data Engineering $40,000 - $90,000 $90,000 - $170,000 $140,000 - $240,000+ Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence $40,000 - $90,000 $90,000 - $170,000 $140,000 - $240,000+ Infrastructure in Technology, Telecommunications & Fintech DevOps $80,000 - $130,000 $130,000 - $170,000 $170,000 - $250,000+ Cloud $80,000 - $130,000 $130,000 - $170,000 $170,000 - $250,000+ Network (Data/ Voice/ Firewall) $80,000 - $120,000 $120,000 - $150,000 $150,000 - $250,000+

Highest paying jobs in Marketing

Marketing Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Digital Marketing E-Commerce VP / Director $180,000 $250,000 $350,000 Digital Marketing Director $160,000 $215,000 $250,000 Digital Marketing Director $160,000 $215,000 $250,000 SEO Director / Lead $120,000 $160,000 $200,000 Consumer Goods Marketing Director/ Senior Director $200,000 $275,000 $350,000 Associate Marketing Director $160,000 $190,000 $220,000 Marketing Manager $120,000 $140,000 $160,000 Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Marketing Director/ Senior Director $220,000 $270,000 $320,000 Associate Marketing Director $160,000 $190,000 $220,000 Marketing Manager $90,000 $125,000 $160,000

Highest paying jobs in Project & Change Management

Project &

Change Management Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Programme Manager $150,000 $180,000 $240,000 Strategy Consulting $80,000 $150,000 $240,000 Business Transformation $150,000 $180,000 $240,000 Agile Coach $120,000 $180,000 $230,000 Senior Business Analyst $100,000 $150,000 $180,000

Highest paying jobs in Risk Management

Project &

Change Management Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Quant $120,000 $220,000 $320,000+ Market Risk $96,000 $180,000 $270,000+ Asset Management / Investment Risk $96,000 $180,000 $250,000+ Enterprise Risk $84,000 $160,000 $250,000+ Credit Risk $84,000 $150,000 $250,000+

Highest paying jobs in Sales

Sales Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Director / Managing Director $200,000 $275,000 $350,000 Account Director (Regional / Global) $200,000 $250,000 $300,000 Country General Manager / Commercial Director $140,000 $190,000 $240,000 Head of Sales / Business Development Director $140,000 $180,000 $220,000 Head of Strategic Partnerships $150,000 $175,000 $200,000

Highest paying jobs in Supply Chain & Procurement

Supply Chain & Procurement Title Length of Service 5 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15+ years Supply Chain Director $120,000 $160,000 $250,000 Procurement / Purchasing Director $120,000 $160,000 $220,000 Project Manager SCM $90,000 $140,000 $170,000 Supply Chain Manager $90,000 $140,000 $170,000 Planning Manager $90,000 $140,000 $170,000 Procurement / Purchasing Manager $90,000 $140,000 $170,000

Highest starting salaries in Singapore for fresh graduates

Universities would often publish salary guides of recent graduates to gauge the median starting salaries according to degree.

According to the most recent salary guide, these are the degrees with the highest starting salaries.

Degree From Median Starting Salary (Gross) NUS Bachelor of Science with Honours (Yale-NUS) $5,350 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of

Surgery $5,250 Bachelor of Computing (Computer

Science) $5,243 NTU Double Degree in Business and Computer

Engineering/Computing $5,400 Medicine $5,250 Double Degree in Engineering and

Economics $4,450 SMU Information Systems (Cum Laude and above) $5,000 Law (Cum Laude and above) $5,000 Business (Cum Laude and above) $4,000 Economics Cum Laude and above) $4,000 SIT Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in

Real-Time Interactive Simulation $4,400 Bachelor of Science with Honours in

Computing Science $4,200 Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in

Information & Communications Technology

(Software Engineering) $4,190 SUTD Bachelor of Engineering

(Information Systems Technology

and Design) $4,400 Bachelor of Engineering

(Engineering Product

Development) $4,000 Bachelor of Engineering

(Engineering Systems and Design) $4,000 SUSS Bachelor of Social Work $3,500 Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain

Management $3,185 Bachelor of Science in Finance $3,163

How to negotiate for a higher salary

Salary guides provide us with the convenience of having a rough gauge as we progress through the various stages of our career.

That being said, one should also not be over-reliant on salary guides given its limitations as well.

However, if you’re confident of your own skills and feel that you’re being underpaid in your current job role, one way to get a higher pay is to simply ask for it.

We have a step-by-step guide that can help with this too!

