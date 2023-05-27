Highest paying jobs in Singapore 2023: Which industries pay 6-figure salaries?

I firmly believe that comparing ourselves to others is a pointless endeavour. Only tiger parents engage in that kind of toxic exercise. Yet here I am, writing this article about the highest-paying jobs in Singapore, one that is sure to give you a moment of panic…unless yours appears on the list.

That said, you don’t have to give up on your dreams and force yourself to apply for one of the jobs on this list. Not, that is, if your dream is to work in artificial intelligence. According to global job site Indeed, AI is the next big thing — with job postings for AI research fellows jumping nearly 60 per cent in five years and searches by job seekers for AI-related jobs jumping 150 per cent.

Taking a page from Morgan McKinley’s 2023 Salary Guide, we review what employees with 5 - 10 years of experience are being paid while working in a permanent role. This year, the guide compiles results from 3,860 professional and 636 employer/hiring manager respondents.

A brief overview of the highest-paying jobs in Singapore 2023

Industry Role Top Salary (5-10 years’ experience) Accounting CFO / VP Finance $250,000 Banking & finance Managing Director (Investment Banking) $500,000 HR HR Director / Head of HR $160,000 Risk Quant $120,000 Projects & change (financial services) Programme Manager $180,000 Technology Solution Architect / Pre Sales (Figures inclusive of OTE) $150,000-$250,000 Marketing Vice-President/President/CxO (Technology) $300,000 Supply chain & procurement Procurement/Purchasing Director $120,000 Sales Director/Managing Director $200,000

Highest paying jobs in Singapore 2023 by industry

Highest-paying jobs in accounting

Those G2000-clad accountants might look like they’re constantly in need of a shot of espresso (maybe 2), but hey, at least they’re earning more than you.

Job Annual salary CFO / VP Finance $250,000 Finance Director $180,000 Internal Audit Director $160,000 Tax Director $160,000 Treasury Director / Treasurer $160,000 Financial Controller $120,000 Financial Planning and Analysis Director / Business Controller $120,000 Corporate Finance Manager / Director $120,000 Financial Planning and Analysis Manager $100,000

Highest-paying jobs in banking & finance

There’s a reason so many fresh grads are anxious to work for banks, even with degrees in biology or sociology. For the warm fuzzies when they make big companies and high net worth individuals’ lives better, of course.

Job Annual salary Managing Director (Investment Banking) $500,000 Managing Director (Private Equity) $500,000 Management Director (Private Banking) $400,000 Director (Private Equity) $350,000 Director (Investment Banking) $300,000 Executive Director (Private Banking) $280,000 VP (Private Equity) $275,000 VP (Investment Banking) $250,000 VP (Private Banking) $160,000 Associate (Private Equity) $150,000 AVP (Investment Banking) $150,000 COO / Head of Operations $120,000 AVP / Associate Director (Private Banking) $100,000

Highest-paying jobs in HR

Despite the good work that they do, there remain some nasty misconceptions about the folks in the HR department. C’mon, they are the reason that you get your paycheque on time, or not.

Job Annual salary HR Director / Head of HR $160,000 Head of C&B $150,000 Head of L&D $150,000 HR Business Partner $120,000 C&B Manager $120,000 Head of Talent Acquisition $120,000 HR Associate Director $108,000 HR Business Partner $100,000

Highest-paying job in risk

Getting carpal tunnel syndrome is probably the biggest risk these people face at work, but all the same, some in this field are paid quite well for protecting other people’s money and business interests.

Job Annual salary Quant $120,000

Highest-paying jobs in projects & change (financial services)

Don’t be fooled by the tech start-up-sounding lingo. The highest earners in projects and change have sold out to work in the financial services industry.

Job Annual salary Programme Manager $180,000 Lean Six Sigma/Operational Excellence Expert $175,000 Strategy Consulting $150,000 Business Transformation $150,000 Agile Coach $120,000 Project Manager $120,000 Digital Project Management $120,000 Change Manager $120,000 Business Process Improvement Manager $120,000 Senior Business Analyst (Financial Services) $100,000 Process Analyst (Financial Services) $100,000

Highest-paying jobs in technology

If you are over 35, tough luck — your parents who bugged you to become a doctor or lawyer could never have known that IT would become one of the highest-paying industries of the 2020s. That said, it’s never too late for a job switch. Lifelong learning, right?