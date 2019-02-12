Home insurance 101: What exactly are you paying for?

The whole idea of purchasing insurance is to protect yourself, loved ones or certain assets for unintended losses due to accidents.

One such asset would definitely be your home. That's because in Singapore, a home is perhaps one of the most expensive assets that most of us will own in our lifetime. So, instead of letting your most expensive asset be exposed to risks, why not cover it with the right home insurance?

However, we realise that most people aren't keen on getting home insurance simply because they aren't sure what they are paying for. Therefore, we wanted to start this home insurance 101 series to help readers like yourself, better understand the 'what' and the 'why' of home insurance.

In the first part of this series, we will start with the basics and touch on the 5 coverages that you can expect when you purchase a home insurance plan.

HOME INSURANCE 101: 5 KEY COVERAGES

1. HOME CONTENT COVERAGE - PROTECTS YOUR PERSONAL ASSETS

Home insurance isn't the same as the HDB fire insurance, which is mandatory when you take up a housing loan (with a bank or HDB) to buy a HDB. That's because, HDB fire insurance is meant to protect against damages to the internal structure of your HDB in the event of a fire.

In other words, HDB fire insurance only covers whatever you see in your home when you first took it over from HDB, i.e. when you have not done any renovation or furnishing to it.

But what about the contents in your home such as your air conditioning system, beautiful built-in walk-in wardrobe or the expensive acoustic sound system you recently bought? Or the cash stashed in a milo tin underneath your bed?

Unfortunately, these aren't covered by the HDB fire insurance but a comprehensive home insurance plan will protect these assets in the event of a fire.

2. ALTERNATIVE ACCOMMODATION COVERAGE - MAKES SURE THAT YOU AREN'T HOMELESS