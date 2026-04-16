Honda to recall over 440,000 minivans in US over faulty deployment of airbags

Honda is recalling 440,830 Odyssey minivans in the US over a software error that may unexpectedly deploy airbags, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday (April 15).

A software programming error can cause the side and side-curtain airbags to deploy unexpectedly, according to the auto regulator.

The agency said that dealers will reprogramme the software, as required.

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