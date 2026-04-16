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Honda to recall over 440,000 minivans in US over faulty deployment of airbags

Honda to recall over 440,000 minivans in US over faulty deployment of airbags
The logo of Honda is pictured in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico, Jan 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 16, 2026 3:07 AM

Honda is recalling 440,830 Odyssey minivans in the US over a software error that may unexpectedly deploy airbags, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday (April 15).

A software programming error can cause the side and side-curtain airbags to deploy unexpectedly, according to the auto regulator. 

The agency said that dealers will reprogramme the software, as required.

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CarsMotoringvehiclesSafety
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