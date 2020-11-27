How to best manage your finances as a freelancer

While calling your own (work) time is a dream of many, the grass isn’t always greener on the side of the freelance fence.

There are a number of issues often overlooked: continually pitching for business, being your own HR and accounts department, chasing late payments, balancing work and personal time.

While the list can feel overwhelming, half the battle is sorted with a solid financial plan.

To get you started, we speak with Michelle Ngiam from Great Eastern Financial Advisers on settling the crucial money matters to allow you to focus fully on becoming your own boss.