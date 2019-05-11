How to build a highly successful start-up - Marcus Tan of Carousell

Founded in 2012, online trading marketplace app Carousell is one of Singapore's hottest, most promising start-ups.

Currently operating in 14 cities across Asia, including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong and Manila, the 'Classifieds 3.0' business is set to undergo nitro-charged expansion, having secured US$35 million (S$44.5 million) in series B funding this August in a round led by Rakuten Ventures, with contributions from major players 500 Startups, Sequoia India, and Golden Gate Ventures (the leading Singapore / San Fran early-stage VC fund that's been behind Carousell since its inception).

Carousell's founders are three young Singaporean entrepreneurs, Marcus Tan (President), Siu Rui Quek (CEO) and Lucas Ngoo (CTO). Here, Tan talks about the trio's inspirations for building the app, their scrappy DIY early days, the challenges of rolling out across Asia, securing funding, and overcoming 'kaisu' to innovate fearlessly.

LEANING IN

Carousell was far from an overnight success, we took close to two years to get to where we are today. There were sacrifices of course, going 18 months on no salary, living off our savings. It really helped that we lived with our parents.