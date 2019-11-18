How to buy US shares in Singapore

As remarkable as Singapore is as a first world financial hub, our local stock market is rather… humdrum. And the main reason for that is - with 5.6 million people - the Singapore market is just too small.

So unless a home-grown Singaporean company is able to expand beyond its shores, its potential growth remains limited.

However, expanding overseas into new markets brings a new host of challenges. In a region as culturally diverse as Asia, a company needs to understand different languages and local customs in each new market, and navigate the unique business regulations, tax codes, compliance laws of each country.

So unless a company is able to successfully crack the humongous Chinese market, it remains challenging for many firms to grow bigger beyond Singapore.

Case in point: Old Chang Kee generates 99.5 per cent of its revenues in Singapore (with the rest trickling in from Malaysia and Australia). Old Chang Kee's curry puff stalls already dot the island nearly everywhere; how much larger can it grow staying in Singapore?

FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA...

Now compare this to the United States where its home-grown companies have access to a wealthy, homogenous market of over 330 million consumers who speak the same language, share the same customs, and spend the same dollar.

It's no surprise that American corporations are some of the largest and most successful in the world.

Even if they delay venturing overseas, they can rely on their domestic market alone to grow to a tremendous size.

For example, Walmart was founded in 1962 but only opened its first international store in Mexico City in 1991.