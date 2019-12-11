How can you earn miles when paying tuition fees?

Even if you're receiving a tuition grant from the government, tertiary fees can still be a big chunk of money to pay. And with every big ticket payment comes the question: can I get some miles out of it?

Assuming your institution accepts credit card payments, you may be licking your lips at the prospect of all those rewards points. But here's where you need to be careful, because different banks treat education payments differently!

WHICH BANKS ARE OUT?

Whenever you swipe your card at a merchant, the merchant pays a processing fee known as a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). Part of this fee is kept by the bank, which allows it to offer rewards on credit cards.

Educational institutions typically enjoy a lower MDR, which means less profit for the bank. Therefore, some banks exclude these education transactions from earning rewards points.

If you hold on to credit cards from any of the following banks, you will not earn miles on education payments (defined by the MCCs 8211, 8220, 8241, 8244 and 8249)

DBS

Citibank

OCBC

UOB

WHICH BANKS AWARD POINTS ON EDUCATION PAYMENTS?

The following banks do not explicitly exclude education payments in their T&Cs, which means they're fair game for points:

HSBC

Bank of China

Standard Chartered

American Express

Maybank

Here's some cards you can consider using.

HSBC REVOLUTION

The HSBC Revolution earns an uncapped 2 mpd on all online payments regardless of currency- including education.