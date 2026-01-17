Award Banner
How to decide between a high or low floor condo unit - and why most buyers get it wrong
PHOTO: Stackedhomes
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 17, 2026 8:00 AMBYRyan J

Floor height is one of the main factors in developer pricing. It almost goes without saying that, as far as new launches go, a higher floor will cost more than a lower one. Even floor height discounts only have meaning because of this assumption; otherwise "all-floors-same-price" wouldn't be much of a sales promo.

But just because you paid a steep premium for a higher floor, does that mean it will carry over when you sell? Or does the high floor advantage vanish in the resale market, where subsequent buyers focus on other fundamentals like layout, size, renovations, etc.?

In this piece, we look at how floor price premiums behave across districts, unit sizes, and property age - and whether those premiums meaningfully translate into better resale outcomes across different transaction types.

To examine this, we looked at resale and sub sale transactions from January 2024 to November 2025, comparing only units that are truly like-for-like. Here's what data revealed about whether your high floor premium will help at resale:

Our methodology 

For this analysis we focused on resale and sub sale transactions only, as the point is to see whether the floor height premium persists in the secondary market.

We looked at transactions from January 2024 to November 2025, and compared only units that were directly comparable. This meant matching units within the same development and stack, with identical layouts, sizes, and facings. This means that, as far as possible, we tried to isolate floor level as the primary variable.

We also excluded projects with too few transactions to draw meaningful observations.

Let's start with looking at how high-floor premiums vary between districts

While higher floors are almost always pricier, the premium can vary. In some districts, an extra floor can mean a huge price jump. In others, the difference is marginal:

DistrictAverage price jump per floor
1$7,850
2$9,823
3$5,889
4$23,473
5$5,726
7$8,469
8$4,887
9$13,643
10$11,299
11$3,876
12$3,413
13$1,188
14$8,059
15$11,894
16$8,507
17$14,915
18$12,665
19$7,242
20$6,176
21$2,576
22$6,542
23$5,209
25$450
26-$2,220
27$8,738
28$5,013

Higher floor premiums are not uniform at all. The spread is very wide, ranging from almost $23,500 per floor in District 4 to just a few hundred dollars in District 25, and even turning negative in District 26. The impact of a higher-floor unit varies quite a bit based on location.

There is also a general trend: districts closer to the city centre, or with luxury appeal, generally show larger price jumps per floor. Districts like 9, 10, and 15, for example, are established luxury condo districts; so the floor price jumps are especially notable here.

That said, the presence of a negative or near-zero premium means floor height isn't equally regarded everywhere. In District 26, for example, lower-floor units may even transact at higher prices. It's probable that these districts have more price-sensitive buyers, as well as more practical family buyers who emphasise other fundamentals (e.g., renovation quality).

In addition, we should add that in districts with very few transactions, it's possible that one or two outliers might skew the prices. This is an unavoidable reality with our datasets. 

As a general snapshot, this is how floor jump averages look by unit type:

Unit type1-bedroom2-bedroom3-bedroom4-bedroom
Average price jump per floor$3,288$6,910$9,398$12,608

So as a very loose rule of thumb: the smaller your unit size, the less the floor height will impact the pricing. There are good reasons for this.

Compact units are more commonly bought as rental assets, and tenants are usually less fussy about luxuries like floor height. Landlords also try to keep the cost as low as possible to maximise rental yields. 

As such, it makes sense that very few landlords are willing to splurge on high-floor one or two-bedders. Such units do have niche appeal, but usually to lifelong singles, couples, or retirees who are buying for own-stay use.

As for family-sized three- and four-bedders, these units are more commonly bought for own-stay use. As families intend to stay on for the long-term, they're inclined to pay more for better views and a quieter unit.

Now let's look at how the floor price jump differs for each unit size, in different districts

District1-bedroom2-bedroom3-bedroom4-bedroom
1$2,082$14,435$12,322-$15,079
2$4,689$16,094$10,000 
3$3,265$3,567$11,136$9,954
4-$1,376$14,502$20,652$51,044
5$4,052$6,277$7,875-$235
7$7,792$10,320$2,867 
8$4,169$3,939$3,506$19,485
9$9,493$9,879$9,629$41,191
10-$430$16,283$17,997-$10,057
11$2,027$160$5,098$17,055
12$653$4,263$8,647-$27,764
13$2,546$3,524-$4,243$8,148
14$2,781$8,266$9,957$19,608
15$9,719$10,529$16,037-$22,172
16$1,146$4,929$8,420$53,749
17$2,324$15,613$18,966$17,405
18$4,391$8,804$14,579$22,917
19$1,155$4,552$8,346$13,129
20-$895$2,334$10,157$21,906
21$15,685-$346$1,650$16,523
22$5,700$5,941$6,060$10,496
23$3,653$5,329$6,071$1,074
25$15,667$4,285$3,058-$23,055
26 $10,407-$3,547-$76,667
27$3,036$5,735$9,528$10,587
28$2,545$4,721$5,590$14,335

There are some consistent trends throughout. Smaller units still show smaller floor price jumps, for instance. However, one notable detail is that larger units tend to show more volatility.  Four-bedders swing from very strong positive premiums in some districts to sharply negative ones in others.

This could be due to four-bedders being high quantum units that see fewer transactions; so this naturally makes their pricing more volatile.

Whatever the reason, the pattern does suggest that — as unit size increases — floor premiums become larger in dollar terms but also less predictable. So buyers of large units, such as four-bedders, should be aware that floor height is a less stable predictor of future prices.

Next, we will look at whether the age of the properties has any effect on the floor price jump.

For this part of our analysis, it makes sense to look at only 99-year leasehold projects, as these are the ones where age has the most obvious bearing. 

Lease start yearLease start 2015 and laterLease start between 2005 and 2014Lease start between 1995 and 2004Lease start between 1985 and 1994Lease start between 1975 and 1984Lease start 1974 and earlier
Current ageAge 10 years and belowAge 11 to 20 yearsAge 21 – 30 yearsAge 31 to 40 yearsAge 41 – 50 yearsAge above 51 years
Average price jump per floor$7,792$7,826$8,251$12,198$10,719-$5,695

Younger developments show smaller and more consistent floor premiums. Projects with leases starting from 2015 onward, or even up to the 2005-2014 cohort, cluster tightly around a similar average price jump per floor.

One likely reason is that, unlike older properties, there hasn't been a long accumulation of renovations (or lack of renovations) to impact the unit price. That is, renovations are more recent, fittings have not diverged significantly, and buyers are comparing like-with-like.

But as developments age, floor premiums become both larger and less predictable. Notice that, from the 1985-1994 and 1975-1984 cohorts, the average price jump per floor increases noticeably.

This greater disparity is likely due to other factors such as renovation quality, wear and tear, and even changes to the project's surroundings (e.g., over the decades, a new project sprung up next door and impeded the view, as well as providing newer alternatives.)

One example is that in the oldest group, the average price jump per floor turns negative. That is, lower-floor units are, on average, transacting at higher prices than higher-floor ones. This suggests that in very old projects, unit condition can override floor level as a concern.

In short, the floor height premiums are more likely to carry over in younger leasehold projects, and less likely to do so in older ones.

As above, let's also break this into various districts, while still accounting for age

DistrictLease start 2015 and laterLease start between 2005 and 2014Lease start between 1995 and 2004Lease start between 1985 and 1994Lease start between 1975 and 1984Lease start 1974 and earlier
1 $10,336$6,632 $3,972 
2 $8,115$29,021 $12,154-$2,835
3$4,275$4,602$14,252$8,703  
4 $30,777-$14,587$18,182  
5$2,190$8,444$35,473$19,838  
7$106,000$4,509$32,205  -$14,275
8$4,635$28,112$10,784   
9$12,628$17,272$25,056$3,895$37,980 
10$14,035$12,484$5,965$10,833$250,000 
11 $5,167$2,748 $260,000 
12$875-$153-$139$10,000  
13$3,500-$1,312    
14$6,663$11,519-$13,979$5,910  
15$18,829-$850-$7,243$51,748$8,856 
16$1,653$7,246$18,609$10,050$5,092 
17$6,376$8,925    
18$11,748$13,045$15,430$13,595  
19$10,073$7,202$2,977-$6,324  
20$9,495$8,753$5,607-$35,888$757 
21$15,994 -$1,761-$47,819-$9,751 
22$12,305$9,486-$3,253$3,100$22,672 
23$3,818$5,936$5,202-$429  
25$1,973-$4,182$8,357   
26  $17,750-$15,370  
27$9,726$8,112$1,495$28,093  
28$8,479$3,902    

There is no single district where floor premiums behave consistently across all age groups. Nevertheless, the general pattern reinforces what we saw above:

Younger developments tend to show smaller and more stable floor premiums across districts. Conversely, extreme or erratic values are concentrated in the older age bands.

So overall, the premium buyers pay for higher floors is neither small nor uniform. It varies widely by district, differs across unit types and floor levels, and can be reshaped when a project enters the resale market.

With this in mind, let's look at the key question: do launch-day premiums actually translate into stronger resale performance?

To examine this more closely, let's look at some specific developments and compare their profitability by floor level.

We will focus on projects launched between 2018 and 2020. This time frame allows us to keep launch pricing broadly comparable, while ensuring enough resale data to draw reasonable conclusions.

For the purposes of our analysis, let's consider units below the eighth storey as "low-floor," while those above are treated as "high-floor". We know this isn't a perfect approach, and it probably seems conservative for taller projects; but it mirrors how pricing is commonly structured at most new launches.

As before, we will compare only units within the same stack, with identical sizes and facings. We'll also exclude projects where transaction volumes are too low to be representative.

Let's look at new to sub sale and resale transaction returns by floor level

ProjectAverage return for high floor unitsAverage return for low floor unitsDifference in average return
THE LANDMARK6.76per cent-1.81per cent8.58per cent
THE TRE VER23.37per cent18.59per cent4.79per cent
PARK COLONIAL28.95per cent24.32per cent4.63per cent
NORMANTON PARK14.83per cent10.22per cent4.61per cent
AFFINITY AT SERANGOON19.69per cent16.92per cent2.77per cent
PENROSE33.84per cent31.98per cent1.86per cent
AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE9.91per cent8.64per cent1.27per cent
KOPAR AT NEWTON11.68per cent10.61per cent1.07per cent
THE M6.11per cent5.30per cent0.81per cent
TREASURE AT TAMPINES29.62per cent29.15per cent0.47per cent
MARGARET VILLE21.22per cent21.48per cent-0.26per cent
PARC ESTA34.05per cent34.46per cent-0.41per cent
JADESCAPE31.36per cent31.82per cent-0.46per cent
KI RESIDENCES AT BROOKVALE22.81per cent23.27per cent-0.47per cent
THE GARDEN RESIDENCES15.75per cent16.38per cent-0.63per cent
RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES30.58per cent31.41per cent-0.83per cent
THE TAPESTRY22.37per cent23.32per cent-0.94per cent
STIRLING RESIDENCES28.26per cent29.21per cent-0.96per cent
ONE PEARL BANK7.13per cent8.65per cent-1.52per cent
PARC CLEMATIS29.32per cent31.44per cent-2.12per cent
ONE-NORTH EDEN18.72per cent21.09per cent-2.37per cent
CLAVON25.28per cent28.37per cent-3.09per cent
THE AVENIR2.25per cent8.94per cent-6.69per cent
TWIN VEW30.85per cent39.73per cent-8.88per cent
WHISTLER GRAND29.64per cent41.28per cent-11.64per cent

First, it's important to distinguish between absolute price and profitability. A high-floor unit can transact at a higher price, yet still deliver a weaker return if its entry price was significantly higher.

Out of the 25 projects, low-floor units recorded higher average returns in more than half (15) of them. The differences are not always slim either; Whistler Grand, Twin VEW, and The Avenir show a noticeable gap in favour of lower-floor units.

One potential reason is their initial pricing rather than performance. Low-floor units were typically launched cheaper to begin with. This makes it easier for them to see higher percentage gains, as opposed to high-floor units that were sold at an initial premium.

We can see that when two identical units differ only by floor, and the price gap is wide, then the cheaper unit provides better downside protection; even if the resale price ends up lower.

And again, at resale, buyers also tend to focus more on affordability and condition than on floor height. That said, this doesn't mean higher floors consistently underperform. Developments such as The Landmark, The Tre Ver, Park Colonial, and Normanton Park saw higher average returns on upper-floor units; so it does seem to matter in ways specific to the projects.

Nonetheless, from the data above, it seems broadly true that paying more for higher floors doesn't reliably translate into resale gains. 

To better understand this relationship, let's look at the individual transactions themselves. This is what we see when we plot the returns against floor levels. This should allow us to see where dispersion occurs, and whether higher floors might deliver better outcomes on a unit-by-unit basis, rather than just looking at project-wide averages. 

Let's also compare the average price jump per floor at launch, with what we see in subsequent sub sale and resale transactions.

This helps to identify if the resale market recognises the premium the developer charges, or whether the premiums are just launch-stage marketing that doesn't carry over. 

ProjectAverage price jump per floor for new sale transactionsAverage price jump per floor for sub sale/resale transactions done in 2024 and 2025*Difference
THE LANDMARK$15,151-$70,000$85,151
TWIN VEW$6,440-$57,936$64,376
RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES$3,564-$31,250$34,814
JADESCAPE$6,823-$26,780$33,603
PARK COLONIAL$5,031-$27,676$32,707
STIRLING RESIDENCES$6,273-$25,021$31,293
PARC ESTA$4,348-$22,879$27,227
MARGARET VILLE$5,193-$14,998$20,191
THE TRE VER$5,441-$13,134$18,575
WHISTLER GRAND$6,423-$10,346$16,769
THE TAPESTRY$3,766-$9,009$12,775
PARC CLEMATIS$3,054-$9,375$12,429
ONE-NORTH EDEN$15,932$6,632$9,299
TREASURE AT TAMPINES$5,896-$667$6,563
AFFINITY AT SERANGOON$3,890-$485$4,375
THE GARDEN RESIDENCES$8,261$4,182$4,079
KOPAR AT NEWTON$17,033$13,506$3,527
CLAVON$5,444$5,135$309
KI RESIDENCES AT BROOKVALE$10,478$10,211$267
NORMANTON PARK$2,388$3,805-$1,417
PENROSE$4,501$7,252-$2,751
AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE$8,260$12,055-$3,795
ONE PEARL BANK$8,109$13,806-$5,697
THE AVENIR$11,406$24,918-$13,512
THE M$28,834$45,062-$16,228
Average$6,439-$9,428

Higher-floor units still transact at higher absolute prices, but the incremental price difference per floor is not always consistent; in some cases the lower floors become pricier.

So far, this is a strong sign that floor premiums are front-loaded at launch. Developers will almost always charge more for higher floors upfront, but that premium often erodes when the unit enters the resale market.

But what if you don't buy a higher floor unit at launch, but rather as a resale unit, or a sub sale unit? 

Some of the projects above are too new and lack sufficient volume for this analysis. If we were to use the same projects in the dataset above, these are the only four with such transactions:

ProjectAverage return for high floor unitsAverage return for low floor unitsDifference in average return
RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES13.28per cent19.14per cent-5.86per cent
STIRLING RESIDENCES19.04per cent12.22per cent6.82per cent
THE TRE VER14.78per cent6.46per cent8.32per cent
PARK COLONIAL23.39per cent12.10per cent11.29per cent

So just among these four projects, it would seem higher floors appear to deliver better returns as just resale or sub sale transactions. But the volume is extremely low:

ProjectNo. of high floor units soldNo. of low floor units sold
RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES23
STIRLING RESIDENCES42
THE TRE VER11
PARK COLONIAL21

This doesn't mean much, as the volume is not really representative. So let's also take a look at some projects that were launched between 2015 to 2017 instead:

ProjectAverage return for high floor unitsAverage return for low floor unitsDifference in average return
FOREST WOODS47.87per cent37.76per cent10.11per cent
PARC RIVIERA34.50per cent29.05per cent5.44per cent
THE ALPS RESIDENCES41.58per cent39.82per cent1.76per cent
SEASIDE RESIDENCES31.58per cent29.96per cent1.61per cent
PRINCIPAL GARDEN31.41per cent30.07per cent1.34per cent
THOMSON IMPRESSIONS39.97per cent41.00per cent-1.03per cent
NORTH PARK RESIDENCES32.48per cent33.63per cent-1.15per cent
THE CLEMENT CANOPY40.47per cent41.99per cent-1.52per cent
BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY51.91per cent54.27per cent-2.37per cent
GRANDEUR PARK RESIDENCES30.79per cent33.55per cent-2.76per cent
PARC BOTANNIA23.63per cent26.42per cent-2.79per cent
MARTIN MODERN15.21per cent18.61per cent-3.40per cent
SIMS URBAN OASIS33.97per cent37.94per cent-3.97per cent
THE POIZ RESIDENCES40.51per cent45.71per cent-5.20per cent
KINGSFORD WATERBAY16.29per cent22.08per cent-5.79per cent
HIGH PARK RESIDENCES64.42per cent73.65per cent-9.22per cent
GEM RESIDENCES30.40per cent39.78per cent-9.39per cent

Note: For a fair comparison, we excluded projects that only recorded transactions on either low or high floors. 

Out of the 17 projects, low-floor units delivered higher average returns in 12 of them. This simply reaffirms the pattern we saw above: In most cases the lower-floor units benefited from a lower entry price at launch, allowing their returns to catch up or even surpass those of higher-floor units.

High-floor units often still transacted at higher absolute prices, but the premiums charged by developers don't seem to carry over in their resale gains.

Let's also compare the average price jump per floor at launch, with what we see in subsequent sub sale and resale transactions. 

ProjectAverage price jump per floor for new sale transactionsAverage price jump per floor for sub sale/resale transactions done in 2024 and 2025*Difference
GEM RESIDENCES$5,596-$11,591$17,187
FOREST WOODS-$2,487-$19,391$16,904
THE CLEMENT CANOPY$3,341-$10,928$14,269
BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY$3,485-$3,339$6,824
THE ALPS RESIDENCES$2,657-$1,186$3,843
PRINCIPAL GARDEN$4,840$2,517$2,323
PARC RIVIERA$3,730$1,612$2,118
QUEENS PEAK$9,472$7,411$2,061
MARTIN MODERN$13,573$11,963$1,611
NORTH PARK RESIDENCES$5,314$3,882$1,432
HIGH PARK RESIDENCES$3,873$3,209$664
SIMS URBAN OASIS$4,720$4,412$307
THOMSON IMPRESSIONS$4,332$4,504-$172
THE POIZ RESIDENCES$4,474$4,782-$308
PARC BOTANNIA$4,410$5,109-$699
GRANDEUR PARK RESIDENCES$3,441$4,372-$931
KINGSFORD WATERBAY$1,759$3,711-$1,952
SEASIDE RESIDENCES$14,718$23,935-$9,217
CITY SUITES$7,084$24,833-$17,750
ARTRA$11,300$49,637-$38,337
Average$5,307$3,756

Here, a handful of projects show a negative average price jump per floor, when it comes to sub sale and resale transactions.

This may also be a timing effect. During a new launch, developers tend to start prices low, and then gradually raise them as units are sold.

Now in some cases, the higher floor units may have been bought earlier, when prices were still lower (either because they're more desirable, or because buyers know that if they wait longer, they may get priced out of the top floor units.)

Conversely, the buyers may have picked up the remaining low floor units afterward, when the developer had adjusted prices upward. This can create the illusion that lower floors were priced higher, even though it actually reflects price escalation over time; and less so a genuine preference for lower-floor units.

Now let's look at sub sale to resale, and resale to resale transactions

ProjectAverage return for high floor unitsAverage return for low floor unitsDifference in average return
THE CLEMENT CANOPY21.37per cent12.12per cent9.25per cent
PARC RIVIERA19.65per cent13.23per cent6.42per cent
SIMS URBAN OASIS20.25per cent16.29per cent3.95per cent
THE POIZ RESIDENCES21.24per cent17.90per cent3.34per cent
PARC BOTANNIA14.50per cent11.27per cent3.24per cent
BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY27.90per cent26.71per cent1.18per cent
THE ALPS RESIDENCES16.61per cent16.74per cent-0.13per cent
HIGH PARK RESIDENCES24.65per cent26.46per cent-1.81per cent
FOREST WOODS15.67per cent17.52per cent-1.85per cent
PRINCIPAL GARDEN12.94per cent16.30per cent-3.36per cent
NORTH PARK RESIDENCES9.51per cent13.56per cent-4.05per cent
THOMSON IMPRESSIONS9.52per cent13.91per cent-4.38per cent
KINGSFORD WATERBAY13.81per cent20.31per cent-6.50per cent
SEASIDE RESIDENCES0.75per cent16.25per cent-15.50per cent

Out of the 14 projects analysed, low-floor units recorded higher average returns in eight of them, including developments such as Seaside Residences, Kingsford Waterbay, and North Park Residences.

Again, the lower entry price appears to have continued working in favour of low-floor buyers. This appears to be true even after the initial launch sales. But this isn't universal, as there are several projects where high-floor units outperformed, such as The Clement Canopy, Parc Riviera, Sims Urban Oasis, and The Poiz Residences.

In any case, the key takeaway is that the relationship becomes far less predictable once we move fully into the secondary market. Whether the premium carries over is even less reliable than if you had bought new and then resold.

Conclusion

While higher-floor units almost always command clear premiums at launch, those premiums usually did not — from the data we have available — reliably carry over into resale gains.

While higher-floor units still sell at higher absolute prices at resale and sub sale, the percentage gains tend to be lower compared to low-floor units. There can be a multitude of reasons, but the most likely is just that lower-floor units were priced cheaper to begin with, and thus have more room for gains.

Another pattern we found is that the bigger the unit, and the older the project, the less predictable the floor height premium becomes.

That said, this does not mean higher floors always perform poorly. In certain developments, most likely those with strong views or distinct positioning, higher-floor units can and do outperform. However, the evidence suggests that paying more for height should be primarily as a lifestyle decision, rather than a financial one.

For "pure" investors, the emphasis is really about entry price rather than floor height. Lower-floor units, by virtue of their lower launch prices, have a strong edge: they combine room for appreciation with a lower capital commitment.

An interesting added tip from a realtor we spoke to:

The advice was to either buy very low, or buy very high. If you buy very low, you are likely buying at the lowest entry price (and again, if rental is the intent, most tenants won't pay significantly more for a nicer view.)

If you buy very high, you get true differentiation from the other units. Having the best unblocked views, or one of the most prestigious units, can still help in subsequent negotiations. It's just an opinion, but an interesting one to consider.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

