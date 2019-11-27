How to find stock investment ideas in high-growth industries

Read also

I have three main criteria for deciding if an industry has potential:

GROWTH

Industries can be broadly viewed as sunrise or sunset industries, with most straddled in between the two. A sunrise industry presents greater growth potential compared to a sunset industry.

For example, coal mining in many developed countries is increasingly being phased out as countries look to reduce their carbon emissions, thus the coal mining industry as a sunset industry is unlikely to deliver significant future growth. On the other hand, green technology is expected to grow from US$8.7 billion (S$11.89 billion) in 2019 to US$28.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 27.1 per cent.

NON-CYCLICAL

This means that the industry is well-insulated from seasonality trends or a downturn in consumer spending. For example, tourism is one of the first to be affected by a recession as consumers cut spending by travelling less, so an impending recession is likely to impact tourism companies.

PROFITABILITY

An example of an industry I would avoid is the aviation industry due to its low profitability. However, this is by no means a hardline that all unprofitable companies should be avoided per se. In fact, many of the fastest growing tech companies started out as unprofitable - the key to investors was the expectation that these companies will generate superior profits in the future.

For example, Amazon was unprofitable, or generated very low profits, for the longest time. The main reason was because the company was reinvesting for future growth by building its distribution network, warehouses, and data centres in order to dominate the growing ecommerce industry.

Amazon's profit only really started to pick up in 2016 - more than 20 years after it was found. The internet giant now rakes in over US$10 billion in profit annually.

3. BREAK DOWN THE INDUSTRY

After deciding on a particular industry, I like to break down an industry into its smaller supply chain segments so that I can better understand how the industry works. This also provides me with deeper insights in potential businesses within each segment of the industry.

Breaking an industry into its different segments is perhaps the most important step in identifying companies with potential. This not only provides you with insights on companies who are market leaders in their own segments, it also shows companies who have significant market power and are in a niche market.

I like to start by looking at the end product that is sold in the market. From here, I then look backwards and forwards in its entire product chain. Looking backwards, I identify the different segments that provide the labour and materials that contribute to the end product:

What other businesses does the end product manufacturer work with?

How are the raw materials obtained?

How do the various materials come together to form the end product?

This allows me to map out each distinct stage of the supply chain where a company adds value to the process to creating the end product.

I then look forward in the product chain:

What marketing channels are used?

How is the product distributed to customers?

Broadly, this helps me identify how the product is sold to the customer.