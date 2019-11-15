How to help your children become early investors

As parents, our focus tends to remain on ensuring that our kids receive the best of education, feel emotionally stable and turn out to be polite, law-abiding citizens.

We also leave no stone unturned when it comes to providing them a financially-secure future, so that they can manage well on their own when they leave the nest. But instead of leaving our investments in their name, what if we actually help them become more self-sufficient by teaching them how to invest?

Like with everything else, children depend on us to form an impression and define their attitude towards things in their lives. So the lessons that you teach them early on in their lives will remain with them forever. This extends to money matters as well.

When they start earning, most youngsters throw their money away buying things either they've always longed for or never had enough money to buy in the first place.

Here's how you can give your children a head start in investing:

EARLY BIRD ADVANTAGE