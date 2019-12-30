How to move to Singapore without ruining your finances

So you've decided to move to Singapore in pursuit of new opportunities. Congratulations!

However, Singapore has been named the most expensive city in the world and you've been worried about how you're going to cope financially. Will moving to Singapore mean going broke?

No, it won't, not if you know what you're doing. And that's why we've decided to list out 6 best ways to consider when you move to Singapore without having to go through financial hardship.

CHOOSE YOUR ACCOMMODATION WITH CAUTION

Accommodation is Singapore is not cheap, and making the wrong choice here can mean having to spend significantly more on your rental, leaving you struggling with other areas of your budget.

Just for context: a common room in the central downtown area can set you back by around $1,200 per month to rent. Whereas, a similar room in the suburban heartlands may cost only $700 per month.

The great thing is Singapore is also very safe, which means the likelihood of falling victim to crime - whether in glitzy high-end areas or modest public housing estates - is equally low.

Therefore, unlike other cities, there's no need to seek a higher rental to avoid 'unsafe' neighbourhoods. And there's certainly no practical need to insist on living in the city centre or in fancy gated communities.

What you want to look for instead is an HDB room or flat near an MRT station (or better yet, an interchange station where two lines cross). And don't be afraid to venture into the older estates (aka mature towns) such as Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown and MacPherson.

These neighbourhoods are often well served by a variety of amenities, including hawker centres, market stalls and small businesses that provide convenience and practical amenities.

EMBRACE LOCAL CUISINE

Singapore has no lack of food options, catering to every taste and budget. But eating at restaurants every time is simply not an affordable option for most. Seek out local cuisine at neighbourhood coffee shops and hawker centres, and you'll be amazed at the variety of cuisines available.