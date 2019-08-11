How much can you actually save by moving from a condo to an HDB flat?

In the past few decades, we have seen a dynamic Singapore property market.

The ever-changing property regulations, fluctuations in mortgage interest rates and uncertainty of the economic future have led some to take a pragmatic approach of "downgrading" to affordable housing as opposed to over-leveraging financial facilities for acquiring a property that puts them in greater debt.

The truth is, buying and selling property takes a lot of careful calculations, and any misguided move can lead to major financial mishap that can impact one's financial stability for a long time.

According to a survey released in October, local property buyers are beginning to take a 'wait-and-see' approach due to the looming concerns of the Singapore economy.

There are also declining interest rates due to the sky-rocketing prices of private homes and negative projection of rental yields. With all these uncertainties surrounding the property market, it is no wonder that some are going against the flow with a measured approach of humble living.

WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN SWITCHING TO AN HDB FLAT

If you are planning to move from a condo to an HDB flat, there are several factors that will require consideration. It is important to start by checking your eligibility for owning an HDB flat.

The local housing authority has very stringent guidelines for who is eligible and what buyers are eligible for.