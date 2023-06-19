How much do you need to earn to buy an HDB resale flat?

If the BTO wait is too long and getting a condo is too expensive, your best bet is to go for an HDB resale flat. Not only are there lots of resale options spread across the island, but they also tend to come with a bigger floor area.

And the best part about getting a resale flat? If there’s not much renovation to be done, you can move into your new home within three months!

But as with any other property purchase, you need to work out your finances. And with resale prices increasing over the past year, it’s even more important to ensure that you’re buying one within your means.

Previously, we’ve done an article on how much you need to earn to afford a condo .

So this time, we crunch the numbers to estimate the monthly income to afford a resale flat in the various estates.

How the estimated monthly instalment and income are calculated

For illustration purposes, we’re using the average resale prices from our Researcher tool, derived from sales transactions in the first half of 2021 in the various HDB towns.

The estimates will be based on the following assumptions:

You’re taking HDB loan (maximising the 90 per cent loan-to-value ratio, so the downpayment will be 10 per cent)

The loan tenure is the maximum 25 years, with the current interest rate of 2.6 per cent

You’re not paying any other housing loans

Based on the average prices, we calculate the estimated monthly instalment using a mortgage calculator.

When taking a home loan, there’s a limit to how much you can take relative to your income. In the case of public housing, the monthly instalment shouldn’t exceed the 30 per cent mortgage servicing ratio (MSR), which restricts the property loan amount you can take for an HDB flat (new or resale) or a new EC.

So based on the estimated monthly instalment, we calculate the minimum monthly income you need to have to buy a resale flat in the various HDB estates. We’re not taking into account any CPF grants in the calculations.

The estimated minimum income to buy a resale flat in 2021 in the various HDB towns