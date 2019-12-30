How much is enough for retirement?

PHOTO: Pixabay
Royston Yang
The Smart Investor

The financial world is on "FIRE", with the word "retirement" rapidly becoming the buzzword of our generation.

Over the last few years, the "FIRE" (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement has been gaining momentum all around the world, with more and more people exploring ways to retire.

To achieve financial independence, it's important to ensure that we have sufficient funds to last us through our golden years so that we do not need to worry when we have silver in our hair.

However, what exactly is "enough" for retirement?

The word could mean different things to different people over different timeframes.

So, let's try to define certain metrics and aspects of what constitutes "enough" so that investors can get a better handle on what it takes to achieve retirement.

CREATING A FINANCIAL CUSHION

Let's start with the basics, which involves building a strong enough financial cushion to buffer against emergencies.

Think of it as an "emergency fund", which ideally should be at least 12 to 24 months of your monthly expenses.

This emergency fund acts as a cushion against unexpected events that may occur in life such as (touch wood!) an accident or major illness for example.

Though insurance should be a part of prudent financial planning, certain financial situations may require some additional funds to tide us over, and this is where the emergency fund can act as a lifesaver.

For instance, a person's critical illness cover could cover up to a sum of $250,000. But if the total medical expenses incurred ends up exceeding this amount, we may need to draw-down from our emergency fund.

Once this financial buffer has been set up, an investor can then plan for a suitably-sized pot of money to draw down and generate a stream of income to last through retirement.

A POT OF MONEY

For some, retirement is about stashing away a large pot of money to serve as a retirement "draw-down" fund.

One way to calculate how much you need is based on your family expenses incurred every month.

For instance, if you spend roughly $3,000 a month, it adds up to $36,000 a year.

Next, we need to figure out how long we are expected to live.

With better healthcare options and improved medical technology, most people can expect to live well into their 80s (maybe even 90s) in 30 years' time.

PHOTO: Singstat.gov.sg

Along that vein, if we assume we will retire at 67 years old, that means we will have between 15 and 20 more years without any income.

Those years will have to be funded by our savings.

If we use the longer period of 20 years, that will add up to $720,000 for us to live our golden years after 67 years old.

A FLOW OF CASH 

Not everyone likes the concept of having a pot of money lying around to be drawn down.

There is some merit behind their concern.

There is a high chance that our pot of money will be unable to keep up with inflation (after all, food and transportation do get progressively more expensive as time goes by).

Beyond that, the retirement fund is also not replenished.

Meanwhile, as we draw down on our retirement funds, the overall amount is constantly being depleted, which can leave us with less peace of mind as time goes by.

One way to fill the gap is dividend investing.

By investing in stocks with pay a dividend, retirees can stand to earn an additional stream of income into their golden years.

If we assume a portfolio size of $500,000 which has an overall dividend yield of 5 per cent, that sums up to dividend income stream of $25,000 a year, or a little over $2,000 a month.

This layer of passive income acts as a supplement to the pot of money concept described above, and can also allow a retiree to enjoy the occasional splurge without feeling too guilty.

GET SMART: IS IT EVER ENOUGH? 

The final aspect to highlight is the psychological aspect related to the word "enough".

Being a nation of worrywarts, it's natural to question if any amount is ever considered sufficient.

Though it's true that no one can predict the future, I believe that being adequately prudent and prepared should stand us in good stead for a happy and worry-free retirement.

The idea is to allow for a wider buffer in order to minimise the risk of getting things wrong.

For example, if $3,000 is estimated to be needed per month for expenses, bumping this up to $4,000 or even $4,500 and then computing the amount required from there provides for a bigger financial cushion.

We have to remember that as investors, we can continue to be active even during our retirement years, allocating capital to great opportunities and building up an ever-stronger portfolio.

Planning should not be a static affair, and we have to remember that we have a responsibility to ensure our retirement is well taken care of.

With smart planning and astute investing, we will end up enjoying a blissful retirement.

If you'd like to learn more tips on how to be a smarter investor, click here to subscribe to our Free investing newsletter, Get Smart! 

This article was first published in The Smart Investor. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.

More about
Money investments Retirement planning

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen facing lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen facing lawsuit for adultery
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi&#039;s New York house
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi's New York house
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop

SERVICES