How much the government spends on each Singaporean child until they enter the working world

Read also

When a Singaporean child reaches the age of 7, they begin at least 10 years of compulsory education - Primary 1 to 6, and Secondary 1 to 4 (or 5).

Primary School Expenditure ($72,120): According to Data.gov.sg, annual expenditure per student in Primary School in 2018 was $12,020.

Secondary School Expenditure ($62,072 to $77,590): According to Data.gov.sg, annual expenditure per student in Secondary School in 2018 was $15,518.

Edusave Contributions ($2,540 to $2,830): The government makes Edusave contributions every year your child is in Primary School and Secondary School. In 2019, the annual contribution per child was $230 for Primary School students and $290 for Secondary School students.

There are also bursaries, scholarships and financial assistance schemes available to encourage good-performing students and support students from lower-income households.

GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURE FOR TERTIARY EDUCATION

Most Singaporeans go on to pursue tertiary education - whether at the Institute of Technical Education, Junior College, Polytechnic, and/or University. The government provides financial support in the form of tuition fee grants to each Singaporean to study at a local public Institute of Higher Learning (IHL).

Full-Time Nitec/Higher Nitec Programmes ($29,486 to $58,972): According to Data.gov.sg, annual expenditure per student in a Full-Time Nitec/Higher Nitec course in 2018 was $14,743. Both Nitec and Higher-Nitec programmes take 2 years to complete, which means a student who earns both would take 4 years.

Junior College/Centralised Institutes ($35,404 to $53,106): According to Data.gov.sg, annual expenditure per student in a Junior College/Centralised Institute in 2018 was $17,702. Junior College education takes 2 years to complete, while Centralised Institutes have a 3-year programme.

Full-Time Publicly-Funded Diploma Programmes ($49,224): According to Data.gov.sg, annual expenditure per student in a publicly-funded diploma programme in 2018 was $16,408. Most diploma programmes take 3 years to complete.

Full-Time Publicly-Funded Degree Programmes ($88,768): According to Data.gov.sg, annual expenditure per student in a publicly-funded degree programme in 2018 was $22,192. Most degree programmes take 4 years to complete.

HOW MUCH THE GOVERNMENT SPENDS ON EACH CHILD TILL THEY ENTER THE WORKING WORLD