How much it cost to be trained as a yoga teacher?

If it isn't obvious by now, you'd realise that the writers here at Seedly LOVE yoga.

We've written extensively about Free Yoga Classes in Singapore, and even on how to open a yoga studio in Singapore.

Truth to be told, I'm not a huge fan of yoga. I am the type of person that finds doing the downward dog nauseating, and I struggle to find my balance while holding the chair position.

Yet, Yoga's popularity is undeniable, and it is the go-to fitness class that most working adults in Singapore subscribe to.

With high demand, there are also many Singaporeans out there looking to be a certified yoga instructor.

For those who love yoga, here's how you can take it to the next level and be a certified yoga teacher!

HOW MUCH DO YOGA INSTRUCTORS EARN IN SINGAPORE?

If you plan on working as a yoga instructor full time, you will be paid a monthly salary for clocking a certain number of hours. Most of the time, you are expected to work weekends and on weekday evenings, as those are the more popular timeslots.

Salaries for new instructor varies and can range from $2,000 a month to $3,500. There are, of course, senior instructors who would earn more.

On a part-time or freelance basis, you are likely to be paid per class, or per hour. On average, the hourly rate is around $26 to $45 per hour.

CAN I GO FOR A YOGA TEACHER TRAINING COURSE WITHOUT PRIOR YOGA EXPERIENCE?

In general, most yoga studios generally welcome people without prior yoga experience.

However, there are studios such as Yoga Inc that encourage you to have at least 1 year of yoga practice experience, before jumping into a yoga teacher training course.

WHERE SHOULD I GO TO GET A YOGA TEACHER TRAINING CERTIFICATION?

Yoga Studio Cost Registration Fee Duration What is offered? Yoga Mala $1999 (Early Bird)

$2490 (Standard) Total course fees do not include any additional reference books and Yoga Alliance registration fees, apart from student course manual. 200 hr Yoga Alliance Certification Trisula Yoga $2300 (Early Bird)

$2600 (Standard) Fees exclude World Yoga Alliance registration fees. 200 hr World Yoga Alliance Certification Union Yoga Ayurveda $2399 $250 200 hr Yoga Alliance Certification Platinum Yoga $2900

$2610 nett (Platinum Yoga Members) - 200 hr Train with the Vyasa Yoga Singapore team and be certified with the 200 Hours Yoga Instructor Certificate Course (YIIC) The Yoga Collective $3,200 (Weekday)

$3600 (Weekend) 200 hr Currently not opened for registration Hom Yoga $3500 - $4550 (Vinyasa Yoga. Price depending on trainer) $500 deposit 200 hr Yoga Alliance Recognised course,

7-day retreat to Ubud, Bali

Fees exclude flight and accommodation to Bali for a retreat. Yoga Movement $3,900 Registration for Yoga Alliance Certification not included. 200 hr - Yoga Alliance accreditation for you to take your teaching to an international level



- Specially curated course material



- FREE unlimited classes throughout the course across all our six studios and all our seven class types (excluding Level Ups!)

Yoga Seeds $3,800 (Early Bird)

$4,200 (Standard) Fees exclude Yoga Alliance Registration 200 hr Yoga Alliance Certification



The fee includes course fee, manual & workbook, one-time exam fees, one-time certification fees, and 3D2N Batam Immersion Package (Standard Meals & Accommodation) Yoga+ (Vinyasa Flow Certification) $3,952 (Super Early Bird)

$4,185 (Early Bird)

$4,650 Included 200 hr Yoga Alliance Certified.



Includes a weekend retreat to Batam + 25 classes for training at Yoga+



Course investment also includes accommodation in Montigo Resorts Batam, return ferry ride to Batam+ meals at Montigo Resorts. Yoga Inc $4,500 (nett) - 200 hr Yoga Inc. is a registered school with Yoga Alliance*.

Graduates of our 200-hour teacher training will be eligible to register with Yoga Alliance as a RYT 200 (Registered Yoga Teacher). Pure Yoga $5,350

$4,280 (Early Bird) *Prices include examinations, certification, manuals and all other training materials. 200 hr Yoga Alliance Certification

