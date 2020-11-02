How much should you pay for a home renovation in Singapore?

With the high levels of home ownership, undertaking a home renovation is a rite of passage for most Singaporeans.

In fact, there's a high chance home renovation will rank among the top 5 expenditures in your lifetime.

So how much should you expect to spend on your home renovation? What are the major costs involved, and what can you do to keep your budget under control? Here are some factors you should consider.

Type of HDB Flat Average Renovation Cost For A New Flat Average Renovation Cost For A Resale Flat 3-Room (60 to 65 sqm) $32,000 $42,600 4-Room (90 sqm) $42,600 $58,500 5-Room (110 sqm) $52.100 $65,200

WHAT'S THE AVERAGE COST OF HDB HOME RENOVATIONS IN SINGAPORE?

As the table above shows, you can expect to pay more for renovating a larger home. Meanwhile, resale flats will also cost more to renovate, for reasons discussed further below.

If you're trying to find out the cost of renovating a condo apartment or landed property, you may be able to extrapolate a rough ballpark figure, using the floor areas provided. For a more detailed calculation, you may find Qanvast's renovation calculator to be pretty handy.

With that said, please keep in mind that your final renovation bill may end up being wildly off these averages. That's because when it comes to home renovation, the sky is pretty much the limit.

Now, the sheer level of detail involved in planning for an actual home renovation is beyond the purpose and scope of this article. Rather, we will attempt to explain what the major expenses involved are, and how to better control your renovation budget.

FACTORS THAT AFFECT THE COST OF HOME RENOVATION

When calculating the cost of your home renovation, several factors come into play. The main ones to look out for are:

The size and type of your property (HDB, condo or landed, etc.)

The status of your property, whether brand new or resale

The type and extent of work required

The materials you want to use

Who you hire to do your renovation

Size of your property

This one is pretty straightforward. The larger your home, the more work and material has to go into your renovation works, which add towards the final bill.

Private properties such as condos and landed properties could cost significantly more than HDB flats simply because of their configuration (such as double-height ceilings, or split levels).

They are also free of some of the restrictions that apply to HDB flats (such as full-height or bay windows, etc.), which give you the freedom to explore fancier, but also costlier, options.

STATUS OF YOUR PROPERTY