How to pick REITs that can feed you for life

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often seen as a reliable source of income for investors.

But that does not mean that you should simply go buy the REIT with the highest yield.

There is a problem with choosing REITs purely based on how cheap they are. That's because a cheap REIT may be facing problems that could lead to them producing much lower dividends in the future.

CHEAP FOR A REASON

For example, let's assume you bought Sabana Shariah Compliant REIT five years ago.

Back then, Sabana Shariah REIT had a dividend yield of around 7.5 per cent and was paying out a dividend of $0.0774 per share. By all accounts, that is a handsome yield to have.

However, today, Sabana Shariah REIT's dividend is just $0.0286 per share. Your dividend yield, based on the price you initially paid for the REIT and the dividend today, would be just 2.8 per cent.

Now, let's assume you had bought Mapletree Commercial Trust five years ago instead, at a dividend yield of 5.5 per cent. That's lower than what Sabana Shariah REIT offered.

Mapletree Commercial Trust's dividend five years ago was also $0.0774 per share. But today, its dividend has grown to $0.0927 per share. Your dividend yield, based on the price you initially paid for Mapletree Commercial Trust and the dividend today, would be 6.6 per cent.

REITs THAT CAN FEED YOU FOR LIFE