How to plan your own funeral in Singapore in 2026

Ok, so this might sound a bit morbid, but it is a matter of life and death. Deaths do happen every day, whether we expect them or not and just like how we make plans for other things, such as our trips with travel insurance or medical issues with health insurance, making plans for your funeral can give you and your family peace of mind too.

Below, you'll find a clear step-by-step guide to help you navigate the choices, costs, and key details.

Funeral planning in Singapore: What are your options?

In Singapore, there are three main end-of-life arrangements:

Cremation: The most common option due to limited land. Your ashes can be kept in a columbarium, at home, or even scattered at sea (with NEA approval). Burial: Space is scarce; only Choa Chu Kang Cemetery offers burials, and plots are leased for 15 years. Sea burial: For those who prefer a minimal environmental footprint, sea burials are available at designated sites.

Tip: Your religious and cultural background will likely influence your choices, so discuss with your family or religious advisor if you have specific traditions to observe.

Step 1: Estimate the cost of a funeral in Singapore

Costs vary, but most people paid between $5,000 - $8,999 between the years of 2018-2020, according to a market survey conducted by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

Casket: $800-$8,000. Materials and design drive the price.

Embalming & Preparation: $500-$1,000.

Hearse Service: $400-$1,200 for transport.

Venue Rental: HDB void deck permits are about $200-$300; private funeral parlours can run $3,000-$10,000 for several days.

Cremation/Burial: NEA charges $100 for cremation, $315 for a burial (citizens/PR).

Other essentials: Flowers, religious rites, catering, obituary notices, and manpower for setup.

Reminder: Don't forget to account for miscellaneous items-such as memorial books, photo displays, and cleaning services-which can add up.

*figures from Funeral Services

Step 2: Choose a funeral service provider

Choosing a reputable funeral director can ease stress during a difficult period. Compare package prices and what they cover-costs are not standardised and can differ greatly by religion, number of wake days, and added services.

Here is a cost guide by funeral service providers in Singapore for wakes:

Funeral provider Christian/Catholic Buddhist Taoist Hindu Secular Singapore Casket $5,836.16 – $6,238.16 $7,264.16 – $7,666.16 $10,471.66 – $11,643.16 $6,464.74 – $7,834.74 $5,836.16 – $6,238.16 Singapore Funeral Group $3,588 – $5,588 $5,888 – $6,588 $7,888 – $9,988 N/A $3,588 – $5,588 Singapore Funeral Services $4,588 to $5,488. $5,688 to $6,588 $8,388 to $9,288 From $4,000 $4,588 to $5,488 Ang Brothers Funeral Services $5,388 – $6,388 $5,988 – $6,988 $8,888 – $9,888 N/A $5,388 – $6,388 Direct Funeral Services $4,999 – $9,333 $5,888 – $10,999 $8,888 – $14,988 N/A $4,999 – $9,333 Heartfelt Life Solutions $4,000 – $10,000 $5,000 – $12,000 $8,000 – $18,000 $4,000 – $9,000 N/A

Typical packages include:

Handling the body and paperwork

Casket, setup, and basic decor

Transport and hearse

Venue arrangement (void deck or parlour)

Coordination of religious or non-religious rites

Direct cremation (no wake) packages are available from $1,000-$3,000 for a simpler farewell.

What to ask before signing a package

Usually, these places tend to bundle all sorts of items and sell them to you for a package price. Therefore, you should always request an itemised quotation — know what's included and what's an extra charge.

Asking the following questions can also help you save some unnecessary costs.

Is the price all-inclusive? What items are add-ons? Are there any hidden charges? Can you customise the ceremony, and what are the charges? Are the fees for religious leaders included? What is the refund or cancellation policy? What are the cancellation and/or refund terms?

The CCCS also has a checklist of questions to ask before you commit to a funeral service provider.

Step 3: Plan the ceremony details

Take some time to consider:

Wake duration: Standard is three or five days, but 1-day (direct) funerals are common too. Some traditions require a longer wake-up to seven days for certain Taoist rites.

Venue: HDB void decks are practical and cost-effective. Funeral parlours offer comfort and privacy but are pricier. Some families use places of worship for services.

Personal touches: Choose music, photos, and even attire. Decide on catering, eulogies, and floral arrangements. You can specify if you want a solemn mood or a more celebratory "life well-lived" approach.

Tip: Write your preferences down — keep a copy with your will or important documents. This removes doubt for your loved ones later.

Step 4: Set up financial arrangements

Prepay if you can: Some funeral providers offer prepaid plans. This locks in today's prices and saves your family from scrambling for cash.

CPF and PTO: Your family can claim up to $6,000 from your CPF (if you haven't made a CPF nomination) to pay for funeral expenses-apply through the Public Trustee's Office.

Insurance: If you have life insurance, ensure your beneficiaries know they can use payouts to cover funeral costs.

Reminder: Tell your family or executor how your funeral expenses are to be settled, and where your documents are kept.

Step 5: Appoint a trusted executor

Choose someone you trust-often a close family member or friend-to handle your arrangements. Their responsibilities include:

Managing paperwork

Overseeing payments

Coordinating with the funeral director

Ensuring your wishes are respected

Tip: Talk to them in advance. Confirm they're willing, and provide clear instructions, including contacts for your chosen funeral provider.

Step 6: Document your wishes

Put your wishes in writing. You can include funeral instructions in your will, or use a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) or Advance Care Plan (ACP) to record your preferences.

Be specific: Venue, ceremony type, burial/cremation, religious elements, music, dress, who you want to deliver eulogies, etc.

Inform your next-of-kin and executor where these documents are stored-both physical and digital copies.

Reminder: If you want certain rituals or a non-religious service, spell it out to avoid confusion later.

What about eco-friendly and non-religious funerals?

If you care about the environment and want to minimise your waste even after you're gone, there are eco-friendly options to consider. These arrangements may include biodegradable urns, minimal floral arrangements, reduced use of paper offerings, or choosing a sea burial at the authorised zone off Changi.

Non-religious funerals are also another option over religious ones. Some funeral directors specialise in these, and you can arrange to have it as a celebration of your life rather than religious rites.

Why planning early matters

Planning ahead is a gift to your family. It saves them decision stress and financial guesswork, while making sure your personal wishes are respected. Even noting your preferred provider, ceremony type, and budget makes things easier for those left behind.

[[nid:728117]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.