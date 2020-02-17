How to save money for a flat before your 35th birthday

Saving $300,000 for a flat in Singapore seems like a monumental feat. But if you start now, you'll be able to afford it by your 35th birthday.

To put things in context, the median price of a 3-Room Resale Flat in Ang Mo Kio is $280,000, and the median price of a 4-Room BTO Flat in Fernvale Vines is $313,500.

We know what you're thinking: how can you possibly scrape together $300,000 for a flat by the time you're 35? It's impossible. But countless Singaporeans have done it, and some even by their early 30s.

So don't freak out; we'll explain how exactly you can save enough money by your 35th birthday.

1. ENSURE YOUR CPF CONTRIBUTIONS ARE IN ORDER

Your CPF contributions, especially your employer's 17 per cent top-up, are critical to buying your first home. If you're taking out a HDB Concessionary Loan, Loan To Value (LTV) Ratio is 90 per cent - this means that you can only borrow up to 90 per cent of the flat's valuation price.

The remaining 10 per cent must either be in cash or from your CPF OA.

As of 10 May 2019, the 90 per cent LTV limit for HDB housing loans will be pro-rated based on whether the remaining lease of the unit covers the youngest buyer/owner to at least the age of 95.

If you're borrowing from a bank instead, the LTV is even lower at 75 per cent - and an absolute minimum of 5 per cent must be paid in cash (the remaining 20 per cent can be paid in cash or from your CPF OA).

So if you are buying a flat that costs $300,000, and assuming that you're opting for a HDB Concessionary Loan, you must have at least $30,000 in cash for the down payment. If you haven't accumulated this amount in your CPF, it can be painful to part with it from your bank account.

In addition, costs like the conveyancing fees (legal paperwork) can also come from your CPF. Monthly loan repayments can also come from your CPF. The alternative is to pay for all of these out of your own pocket. You can check your CPF online with your SingPass account.

2. SAVE AT LEAST 20 PER CENT OF YOUR INCOME, EVEN AFTER CPF